52 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
June 6, 2022 12:11 PM | 6 min read

Gainers

  • DiDi Global Inc. DIDI jumped 51.4% to $2.80 after the Chinese government said the company can resume adding new users.
  • Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. YMTX gained 36.5% to $1.9384 after the company announced definitive agreements for two strategic transactions.
  • Pineapple Energy Inc. PEGY shares jumped 34.6% to $3.15. Pineapple Holdings, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $0.58 per share.
  • The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. AREN gained 25.5% to $13.42.
  • Futu Holdings Limited FUTU surged 25.3% to $46.19 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
  • Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation CISO jumped 24.5% to $8.48.
  • Kanzhun Limited BZ shares gained 22.2% to $26.38 after the Chinese government said the company can resume adding new users.
  • FTC Solar, Inc. FTCI jumped 20.2% to $4.77.
  • Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN surged 20.1% to $21.33. Aspen Aerogels stated that the increased visibility to expected order volume for 2022 from General Motors and Toyota Motors is driving an updated outlook in thermal barrier revenues from $18 million to a range of $52 million - $62 million, a potential threefold increase in demand versus original expectations.
  • Array Technologies, Inc. ARRY gained 19.4% to $13.72 amid a report that President Biden will issue a proclamation allowing the import of solar panels from four Southeast Asian countries without tariffs for 24 months.
  • Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. SHLS surged 19.4% to $18.34.
  • Agora, Inc. API jumped 19.1% to $7.01.
  • Genius Sports Limited GENI gained 18.6% to $3.6450.
  • UP Fintech Holding Limited TIGR jumped 17.9% to $4.80 after Chinese regulators completed their investigation of ride hailing company Didi with a seemingly positive outcome.
  • Berkshire Grey, Inc. BGRY rose 17.8% to $2.7450.
  • MDJM Ltd MDJH gained 17.8% to $2.05.
  • Dakota Gold Corp. DC jumped 17.7% to $3.9650.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. YMM shares rose 17.5% to $8.11 following a media report suggesting Chinese authorities have completed their probe into ride sharing company Didi.
  • iQIYI, Inc. IQ gained 17.3% to $4.75 after Chinese regulators completed their investigation of ride hailing company Didi with a seemingly positive outcome.
  • BT Brands, Inc. BTBD gained 16.5% to $2.6683.
  • Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU rose 16.3% to $1.5350. Gaotu Techedu reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 62.7% year-on-year, to RMB724.6 million ($114.305 million), beating the consensus of $82.4 million.
  • Quantum Computing, Inc. QUBT gained 15.9% to $2.9039.
  • Spire Global, Inc. SPIR jumped 15.6% to $1.99.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ gained 15.5% to $63.60 after Chinese regulators completed their investigation of ride hailing company Didi with a seemingly positive outcome.
  • Sema4 Holdings Corp. SMFR rose 14.9% to $2.1150.
  • KORE Group Holdings, Inc. KORE jumped 14.5% to $4.75.
  • ACM Research, Inc. ACMR gained 14.3% to $16.60.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI shares rose 13.5% to $29.77 after Chinese regulators completed their investigation of ride hailing company Didi with a seemingly positive outcome..
  • RLX Technology Inc. RLX rose 12.5% to $2.1150. RLX Technology recently reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 28.5% year-on-year to $270.4 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS rose 6.5% to $66.18 amid a report President Biden will issue a proclamation allowing the import of solar panels from several countries without tariffs for 24 months.


Losers

  • Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX shares dipped 64.3% to $3.0690 after the company announced the PRAX-114 Phase 2/3 monotherapy Aria study did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint.
  • Nutex Health, Inc. NUTX shares declined 34.3% to $6.09.
  • Gevo, Inc. GEVO dropped 32.9% to $3.0650 after the company announced a $150 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN fell 30.7% to $5.50.
  • BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD fell 29.3% to $2.66.
  • Owlet, Inc. OWLT dipped 27.1% to $3.80. Owlet, last month, reported a Q1 loss of $0.26 per share.
  • Starry Group Holdings, Inc. STRY shares declined 25.2% to $7.94. Starry Group Holdings, last month, posted a Q1 loss of $1.29 per share.
  • AEye, Inc. LIDR fell 22.2% to $4.4250.
  • Endo International plc ENDP dipped 20.4% to $0.4674.
  • Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR dropped 19.6% to $3.49. Pear Therapeutics announced new analysis showing reduction in healthcare resource utilization and associated costs in patients using reSET at 6 months.
  • Humacyte, Inc. HUMA fell 18.8% to $4.98.
  • Zosano Pharma Corporation ZSAN fell 18.2% to $0.6380.
  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. ACER declined 17.8% to $2.21.
  • SQL Technologies Corp. SKYX dipped 15.6% to $3.03.
  • SES AI Corporation SES fell 15% to $5.17.
  • Sharecare, Inc. SHCR dropped 14.8% to $2.6050. Sharecare, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited IMTE declined 14.7% to $10.40.
  • Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI shares fell 14% to $1.4191 as the company reported a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
  • Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR dipped 12.3% to $2.43.
  • The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD fell 9.1% to $1.60 after jumping 20% on Friday.
  • Vera Bradley, Inc. VRA shares fell 6.2% to $6.32. LiveRamp Holdings will replace Vera Bradley in the S&P SmallCap 600.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB fell 6% to $9.23. Red Robin recently reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

