52 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers DiDi Global Inc. DIDI jumped 51.4% to $2.80 after the Chinese government said the company can resume adding new users.

jumped 20.2% to $4.77. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN surged 20.1% to $21.33. Aspen Aerogels stated that the increased visibility to expected order volume for 2022 from General Motors and Toyota Motors is driving an updated outlook in thermal barrier revenues from $18 million to a range of $52 million - $62 million, a potential threefold increase in demand versus original expectations.

gained 16.5% to $2.6683. Gaotu Techedu Inc. GOTU rose 16.3% to $1.5350. Gaotu Techedu reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 62.7% year-on-year, to RMB724.6 million ($114.305 million), beating the consensus of $82.4 million.

rose 12.5% to $2.1150. RLX Technology recently reported a first-quarter FY22 sales decline of 28.5% year-on-year to $270.4 million. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. JKS rose 6.5% to $66.18 amid a report President Biden will issue a proclamation allowing the import of solar panels from several countries without tariffs for 24 months.

Losers Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. PRAX shares dipped 64.3% to $3.0690 after the company announced the PRAX-114 Phase 2/3 monotherapy Aria study did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint.

fell 29.3% to $2.66. Owlet, Inc. OWLT dipped 27.1% to $3.80. Owlet, last month, reported a Q1 loss of $0.26 per share.

dipped 20.4% to $0.4674. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR dropped 19.6% to $3.49. Pear Therapeutics announced new analysis showing reduction in healthcare resource utilization and associated costs in patients using reSET at 6 months.

fell 15% to $5.17. Sharecare, Inc. SHCR dropped 14.8% to $2.6050. Sharecare, last month, reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results

declined 14.7% to $10.40. Energy Focus, Inc. EFOI shares fell 14% to $1.4191 as the company reported a $3.5 million private placement priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

dipped 12.3% to $2.43. The Marygold Companies, Inc. MGLD fell 9.1% to $1.60 after jumping 20% on Friday.

shares fell 6.2% to $6.32. LiveRamp Holdings will replace Vera Bradley in the S&P SmallCap 600. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. RRGB fell 6% to $9.23. Red Robin recently reported better-than-expected Q1 results.

