50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2022 12:05pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Marygold Companies (NYSE: MGLD) jumped 189.4% to $6.28 after dropping 21% on Thursday.
  • Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) shares rose 63.5% to $1.13. Altamira Therapeutics reported in vitro efficacy data for bentrio nasal spray in protecting against Sars-CoV-2 omicron variant.
  • Excellon Resources Inc. (NYSE: EXN) rose 40.7% to $1.38 after jumping around 13% on Thursday.
  • Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSD) rose 35.5% to $1.8301 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ: AEI) shares rose 31% to $ 0.4555 after dropping 7% on Thursday.
  • Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) jumped 22.7% to $3.44.
  • Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) gained 22% to $21.80 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC) jumped 19.8% to $2.54.
  • 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) shares climbed 19.7% to $3.53.
  • Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE: PZG) rose 19% to $0.9404 after jumping 14% on Thursday.
  • Pearson plc (NYSE: PSO) gained 19% to $10.35. Pearson received second 854.2p/share proposal on March 7 and the company unanimously rejected second proposal.
  • Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) jumped 16.8% to $18.27 following strong quarterly sales.
  • Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) rose 14% to $1.7096 following a 138% surge on Thursday.
  • Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX) gained 13.7% to $11.00.
  • NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) jumped 11.5% to $ 2.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) gained 11% to $5.20.
  • LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: LZ) jumped 10.1% to $13.05 following Q4 results.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) surged 9.1% to $15.19. Red Robin reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 40.9% year-on-year, to $283.38 million.
  • CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPO) gained 8.4% to $7.19 after the company reported Q4 earnings results..

 

 

Losers

  • RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) shares dipped 40% to $1.4050. RLX Technology reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 17.7% year-on-year, to $298.8 million (RMB1.9 billion), missing the consensus of $367.8 million.
  • Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) shares fell 39.7% to $0.7601 after the company announced it will institute a reduction of roughly 50% of its current work force and filed a petition for an in-court restructuring.
  • DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) fell 38.7% to $2.0750 following a Bloomberg report titled 'Didi Global Said To Halt Hong Kong Listing Plan On Cybersecurity Probe.'
  • Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ: ISPO) fell 26.5% to $10.47 after the company reported fourth quarter and full fiscal year earnings.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) fell 26% to $3.13 after declining 5% on Thursday.
  • Tilly's, Inc.. (NYSE: TLYS) fell 24.3% to $9.27 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results and issued Q1 EPS and net sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ: MARPS) dropped 24.1% to $10.70.
  • Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) fell 22.7% to $3.34 after surging around 43% on Thursday.
  • Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP) dipped 22.7% to $6.05 following Q4 results.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) fell 21% to $0.6298. Hoth Therapeutics shares jumped 39% on Thursday following circulation of an FDA AccessData.gov listing which showed the company's c-KIT-targeting candidate received orphan-drug designation.
  • Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) dropped 20.4% to $3.9699. Imperial Petroleum announced agreement to acquire 2 product tankers for $31 million.
  • Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) dropped 20.4% to $15.43 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued FY22 net sales guidance below estimates.
  • Houston American Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: HUSA) dipped 20% to $6.83.
  • Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) fell 19.4% to $4.7350. Lufax recently reported Q4 earnings results.
  • DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares fell 19.4% to $75.63 after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued guidance below estimates.
  • Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: YMM) dipped 19.2% to $5.66.
  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) fell 18.4% to $0.4081 following Q4 results.
  • Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA) fell 17.8% to $2.9750.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) fell 17.1% to $2.47.
  • U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG) dipped 16.1% to $6.56.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) fell 15.7% to $2.51. Sunshine Biopharma recently announced pricing of an $8 million private placement at-the-market.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) dropped 15% to $2.89. AgriFORCE Growing Systems recently announced a binding letter of intent to acquire Deroose Planta NV.
  • LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: LVOX) fell 14.8% to $3.67 following Q4 results.
  • Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HARP) dropped 14% to $4.65 after the company reported Q4 results and discontinued its once lead prostate cancer candidate.
  • Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) fell 11.9% to $3.17. Barnwell Industries reported appointment of new director.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) dipped 11.7% to $37.95 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q1 net sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  • GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) fell 11.2% to $30.55.
  • AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares fell 9.5% to $3.0950. AgriFORCE Growing Systems shares jumped 102% on Thursday after the company announced a binding letter of intent to acquire Deroose Planta NV.
  • Ecoark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ZEST) fell 8.5% to $2.37 after gaining 6% on Thursday.
  • CEA Industries Inc.. (NASDAQ: CEAD) fell 8.2% to $2.02. CEA Industries shares gained 7% on Thursday after the company reported it signed a $2.1 million contract.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell 6.1% to $38.63 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

 

 

 

