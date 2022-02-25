 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 25, 2022 12:02pm   Comments
Share:
45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) shares climbed 39.2% to $19.05 after the company agreed to sell its ADESA U.S. physical auction business to Carvana for $2.2 billion. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from Sell to Neutral.
  • CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) shares jumped 38% to $44.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares jumped 37.9% to $6.55 after gaining around 119% on Thursday. Cyren regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
  • Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) gained 26.7% to $19.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) jumped 23% to $3.6796 after the company reported a joint merger deal with Infinite Reality.
  • Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) gained 22.2% to $11.35. BVK and Paramount Joint Venture acquired M&M's World Flagship Store at 1600 Broadway for $191.5 million.
  • Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) surged 21.3% to $7.16 as the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
  • Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares rose 16.5% to $110.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) rose 16% to $19.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) surged 16% to $2.66.
  • Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) jumped 15.6% to $13.95 following Q4 results.
  • Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) gained 13.9% to $3.77.
  • TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) jumped 13.8% to $17.08 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) surged 13.6% to $5.30 following Q4 results.
  • Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) gained 13.1% to $30.99 following strong quarterly sales.
  • MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) jumped 12.3% to $12.88 following Q4 results.
  • IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) rose 11.7% to $5.81 after climbing 27% on Thursday.
  • Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) gained 10% to $96.72 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and raised quarterly dividend from $0.60 to $0.75 per share. The company also reported a $1 billion buyback plan.
  • Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) rose 9% to $19.62 after the company reported it will explore strategic alternatives. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 8% to $0.1802.
  • Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 5.8% to $135.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.

Check out this: Insiders Sell Around $16M Of 4 Stocks

Losers

  • Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares dipped 55.4% to $1.95 after the company announced pricing of a $10 million public offering.
  • Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) fell 39.5% to $28.01 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. The company also issued Q1 adjusted EPS and sales and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) dipped 34.2% to $27.27 after the company reported it sees FY22 sales down 4-6% year over year and FY22 comparable sales growth down 8-10% year over year.
  • Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) dropped 33.2% to $16.61 following Q4 results.
  • Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) shares fell 26.5% to $8.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 GAAP EPS and sales results.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) fell 26.1% to $8.12 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
  • LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) fell 25.7% to $18.04 after the company Q4 results and issued weak sales forecast.
  • Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) fell 25.2% to $74.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
  • Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 20.5% to $209.30 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued FY22 guidance.
  • Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) fell 18.1% to $0.3060 after the company reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
  • The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) dipped 16.6% to $42.65 following weak quarterly earnings.
  • Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) fell 16.1% to $27.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
  • MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) dropped 13.9% to $9.03 following Q4 results.
  • Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 13.5% to $3.0599 after the company said Q4 sales results were lower year over year.
  • Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) fell 13.3% to $4.37 after the company issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) dipped 13.1% to $9.83 as the company posted weak Q4 sales and issued downbeat FY22 earnings forecast.
  • Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 12.2% to $43.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
  • ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) shares declined 11.8% to $2.1950 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 11.1% to $3.61 following Q4 results. Craig-Hallum downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from Hold to Sell.
  • Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) dipped 9.7% to $31.17 following Q4 earnings.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) fell 9.7% to $50.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
  • Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) dropped 9.7% to $26.86 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 9.5% to $3.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
  • MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) dropped 6.7% to $2.7150 following Q4 results.

Also check this out: Executives Buy Over $70M Of 4 Stocks.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AERI + AAOI)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 25, 2022
Applied Optoelectronics's Return on Invested Capital Overview
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly's Jardiance Gets Nod For Heart Failure, Pulmatrix Announces Reverse Split, Reata Awaits FDA Decision
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com