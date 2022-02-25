45 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE: KAR) shares climbed 39.2% to $19.05 after the company agreed to sell its ADESA U.S. physical auction business to Carvana for $2.2 billion. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from Sell to Neutral.
- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) shares jumped 38% to $44.51 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) shares jumped 37.9% to $6.55 after gaining around 119% on Thursday. Cyren regained compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) gained 26.7% to $19.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE: UUU) jumped 23% to $3.6796 after the company reported a joint merger deal with Infinite Reality.
- Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) gained 22.2% to $11.35. BVK and Paramount Joint Venture acquired M&M's World Flagship Store at 1600 Broadway for $191.5 million.
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERI) surged 21.3% to $7.16 as the company swung to a profit in the fourth quarter.
- Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares rose 16.5% to $110.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: LPRO) rose 16% to $19.36 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTCR) surged 16% to $2.66.
- Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ: BELFB) jumped 15.6% to $13.95 following Q4 results.
- Cian PLC (NYSE: CIAN) gained 13.9% to $3.77.
- TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) jumped 13.8% to $17.08 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRHC) surged 13.6% to $5.30 following Q4 results.
- Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDGR) gained 13.1% to $30.99 following strong quarterly sales.
- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX) jumped 12.3% to $12.88 following Q4 results.
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) rose 11.7% to $5.81 after climbing 27% on Thursday.
- Carter's, Inc. (NYSE: CRI) gained 10% to $96.72 after the company posted upbeat Q4 results and raised quarterly dividend from $0.60 to $0.75 per share. The company also reported a $1 billion buyback plan.
- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK) rose 9% to $19.62 after the company reported it will explore strategic alternatives. The company also reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) rose 8% to $0.1802.
- Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) rose 5.8% to $135.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) shares dipped 55.4% to $1.95 after the company announced pricing of a $10 million public offering.
- Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) fell 39.5% to $28.01 after the company reported Q4 earnings results. The company also issued Q1 adjusted EPS and sales and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) dipped 34.2% to $27.27 after the company reported it sees FY22 sales down 4-6% year over year and FY22 comparable sales growth down 8-10% year over year.
- Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: SMLP) dropped 33.2% to $16.61 following Q4 results.
- Stem, Inc. (NYSE: STEM) shares fell 26.5% to $8.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 GAAP EPS and sales results.
- Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) fell 26.1% to $8.12 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) fell 25.7% to $18.04 after the company Q4 results and issued weak sales forecast.
- Vicor Corporation (NASDAQ: VICR) fell 25.2% to $74.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results.
- Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZS) fell 20.5% to $209.30 after the company reported Q2 earnings results and issued FY22 guidance.
- Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) fell 18.1% to $0.3060 after the company reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) dipped 16.6% to $42.65 following weak quarterly earnings.
- Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) fell 16.1% to $27.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
- MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) dropped 13.9% to $9.03 following Q4 results.
- Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ: MRIN) fell 13.5% to $3.0599 after the company said Q4 sales results were lower year over year.
- Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTCH) fell 13.3% to $4.37 after the company issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC) dipped 13.1% to $9.83 as the company posted weak Q4 sales and issued downbeat FY22 earnings forecast.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) fell 12.2% to $43.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE: ATIP) shares declined 11.8% to $2.1950 after reporting Q4 results.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 11.1% to $3.61 following Q4 results. Craig-Hallum downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from Hold to Sell.
- Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) dipped 9.7% to $31.17 following Q4 earnings.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) fell 9.7% to $50.35 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS results.
- Green Dot Corporation (NYSE: GDOT) dropped 9.7% to $26.86 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) shares fell 9.5% to $3.04 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) dropped 6.7% to $2.7150 following Q4 results.
