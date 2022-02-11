62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

(NASDAQ: AREB) shares jumped 42.8% to close at $3.07 on Thursday following the company's recent uplisting to the Nasdaq. Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) gained 32.7% to settle at $1.42. Dermata Therapeutics recently requested the FDA waive the requirements to complete a 90-day dermal minipig study and a standard dermal pharmacokinetics study before the End of Phase 2 meeting for its DMT310 acne program.

(NASDAQ: HUSN) surged 24.5% to settle at $2.9750. Hudson Capital merger partner Freigght App sees FY22 sales to be no less than $40 million. Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCNX) gained 24.4% to close at $1.94. Vaccinex recently announced a $6.6 million private placement.

(NYSE: RHE) jumped 23.7% to settle at $4.70. IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) shares gained 23.1% to settle at $4.32 after the company announced an agreement with a Gulf Cooperation Council country to provide collective defense for critical national infrastructure.

(NASDAQ: LIVE) surged 19.8% to settle at $31.75. Live Ventures posted Q1 EPS of $4.14. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) gained 18.8% to settle at $24.28.

(NYSE: APTS) gained 17.1% to close at $21.03. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that Preferred Apartment Communities REIT is exploring options, including a potential sale. Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) gained 15.8% to close at $5.78.

(NASDAQ: APWC) gained 14.7% to close at $1.95. Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) rose 14.4% to close at $6.35. Grab is expected to report quarterly earnings on March 3, 2022.

(NASDAQ: DDOG) rose 12.3% to close at $174.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance above estimates. CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) rose 11.6% to settle at $9.31 after reporting Q1 results.

(NASDAQ: NTRB) rose 10.6% to close at $6.05. Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) rose 10.2% to close at $12.40 amid continued volatility following its recent listing on Nasdaq.

(NASDAQ: NEPT) climbed 8.9% to settle at $0.3050 following Q3 results. Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) gained 7.8% to settle at $3.85. Society Pass recently announced pricing of a $10 million underwritten public offering.

(NASDAQ: MAT) gained 7.7% to close at $24.49 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) shares rose 3.4% to close at $152.16 after the company reported stronger-than-expected financial results for its fiscal first quarter. Disney ended the quarter with 129.8 million subscribers for Disney+, up 37% year-over-year.

Losers

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU) fell 47.9% to close at $9.38 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued FY22 revenue guidance. Berenberg and William Blair downgraded the stock.

(NASDAQ: QMCO) shares tumbled 39% to close at $3.02 on Thursday after the company reported mixed Q3 earnings results and issued Q4 EPS and sales guidance below estimates. Oppenheimer downgraded Quantum from Outperform to Perform, while B. Riley Securities downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) dropped 37.7% to settle at $1.24.

(NASDAQ: ADGI) dipped 31.9% to settle at $7.34. EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) fell 30.9% to close at $4.07 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results and issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates. Lake Street downgraded EMCORE from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $11 to $4.5.

(NASDAQ: ASTR) fell 26.1% to close at $3.91. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) fell 25.5% to close at $6.29 after reporting a Q4 loss.

(NYSE: NGL) fell 22.6% to close at $1.92 after the company reported Q3 earnings results. Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) dipped 21.4% to settle at $58.68. Affirm Holdings highlighted some of its quarterly results via tweet in what appears to be an accidental release. The company officially announced its fiscal second-quarter financial results shortly after and the stock plummeted.

(NASDAQ: PI) declined 21% to settle at $70.94 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) dropped 20.3% to close at $0.4463. ENDRA Life Sciences plans to voluntarily withdraw its 510(k) application, currently under FDA review for its TAEUS System. Instead, the Company will subsequently submit a De Novo application.

(NASDAQ: RNWK) dropped 18.8% to settle at $0.6803 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) dipped 18% to close at $11.75 as the company issued weak earnings forecast for the first quarter.

(NASDAQ: INNV) dropped 16.9% to settle at $4.56 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results. Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE: RCOR) dipped 16.9% to close at $5.61.

(NYSE: GOOS) fell 16.3% to close at $28.73 as the company reported Q3 results and lowered FY22 forecast. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) dipped 16.2% to settle at $0.5949.

(NASDAQ: LUMN) shares dipped 15.5% to close at $10.83 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 results and issued FY22 adjusted EBITDA guidance. System1, Inc. (NYSE: SST) fell 15.2% to close at $10.36.

(NYSE: ITRG) dropped 14.6% to settle at $1.70. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares fell 14.3% to settle at $62.51 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY22 guidance.

(NYSE: QUOT) fell 11.5% to close at $6.39 after the company reported mixed Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 and FY22 sales guidance below estimates. Healthcare Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: HCCC) dropped 10.5% to close at $8.92.

(NYSE: DBD) declined 6.7% to close at $7.96 after releasing Q4 earnings. Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) fell 6.1% to close at $37.75. Uber reported net income of $892 million for the fourth quarter, while sales exceeded views. The company also said it expects Q1 adjusted EBITDA to be between $100 million and $130 million.

