Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 89 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Noteable 52-Week Lows:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN).

The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was GBS (NASDAQ:GBS).

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) was the biggest loser, trading down 42.67% to reach its 52-week low.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL)'s stock made the biggest bounce back, actually moving up 0.0% shortly after hitting a new 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday:

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares moved down 15.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $118.00, drifting down 15.2%.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) shares moved down 15.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.74, drifting down 15.64%.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) stock set a new 52-week low of $58.55 on Thursday, moving down 1.54%.

Canada Goose Hldgs (NYSE:GOOS) shares were down 17.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $27.02.

Babylon Holdings (NYSE:BBLN) shares moved up 0.2% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.96, drifting up 0.2%.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.01 on Thursday, moving down 1.06%.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) shares set a new yearly low of $9.20 this morning. The stock was down 25.87% on the session.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $12.67 and moving down 1.17%.

Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) stock set a new 52-week low of $42.03 on Thursday, moving down 0.96%.

Flaherty & Crumrine (NYSE:FFC) stock hit a yearly low of $19.30. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.52 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $13.44. Shares traded down 5.16%.

Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VMO) shares hit a yearly low of $12.14. The stock was 0.0% (flat) on the session.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $10.21. Shares traded down 41.6%.

Nuveen California (NYSE:NKX) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.48 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.03%.

Invesco Municipal (NYSE:VKQ) shares set a new yearly low of $11.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.14% on the session.

Blackrock Muniyield Fund (NYSE:MYD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $13.18 and moving up 0.08%.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) stock hit a yearly low of $7.54. The stock was down 8.91% for the day.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $10.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.57%.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) shares moved down 1.67% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.81, drifting down 1.67%.

Blackrock Muniyield NY (NYSE:MYN) shares moved down 0.23% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $13.05, drifting down 0.23%.

Eaton Vance Municipal IT (NYSE:EVN) shares moved down 1.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $12.41, drifting down 1.19%.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) stock hit $11.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.41%.

Guggenheim Taxable (NYSE:GBAB) stock set a new 52-week low of $20.62 on Thursday, moving 0.0% (flat).

Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $17.20 and moving 0.0% (flat).

Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE:NAN) shares were down 0.19% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $13.27.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) shares moved down 0.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.16, drifting down 0.89%.

Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) stock hit $5.19 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.14%.

Applied Molecular (NASDAQ:AMTI) stock hit $7.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.46%.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NUW) shares made a new 52-week low of $15.58 on Thursday. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.

Nuveen Ohio Quality (NYSE:NUO) shares set a new yearly low of $14.81 this morning. The stock was up 0.41% on the session.

Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NBH) stock hit $13.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.07%.

Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXP) shares set a new yearly low of $14.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.1% on the session.

InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX:INFU) stock drifted down 21.57% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $10.86.

PIMCO CA Muni Income Fund (NYSE:PZC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.77 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.01%.

Invesco Bond (NYSE:VBF) shares set a new yearly low of $17.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.17% on the session.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) shares set a new yearly low of $3.07 this morning. The stock was down 15.38% on the session.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.41. The stock was down 6.35% on the session.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.71. The stock traded down 42.67%.

Nuveen Preferred (NYSE:JPT) shares fell to $23.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of 0.0% (flat).

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) shares were down 28.39% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $4.14.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.15. The stock was down 1.22% on the session.

Western Asset Investment (NYSE:PAI) shares set a new 52-week low of $13.86. The stock traded down 0.89%.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) shares fell to $1.34 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.69%.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) stock hit $1.61 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.88%.

Surgalign Holdings (NASDAQ:SRGA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.60 on Thursday morning, moving down 1.47%.

Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.95 on Thursday, moving down 4.74%.

Luby's (NYSE:LUB) stock hit $2.77 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of 0.0% (flat).

PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNF) stock hit a new 52-week low of $10.58. The stock was down 1.4% on the session.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.60 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.03%.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock hit a yearly low of $2.72. The stock was down 2.56% for the day.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.27. The stock traded up 1.12%.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.17 on Thursday. The stock was down 3.03% for the day.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.75 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.37% for the day.

Leafly Holdings (NASDAQ:LFLY) shares made a new 52-week low of $6.11 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.82% for the day.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock drifted down 0.53% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.82.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) shares set a new 52-week low of $7.75. The stock traded down 1.27%.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) stock drifted down 14.08% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.70.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) stock drifted down 7.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.03.

Baosheng Media Group Hldg (NASDAQ:BAOS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.70 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 10.52%.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.42. The stock was down 13.3% on the session.

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.57 and moving up 2.8%.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) stock hit a yearly low of $1.27. The stock was down 2.31% for the day.

Cyanotech (NASDAQ:CYAN) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 5.44%.

Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.07 and moving down 2.29%.

