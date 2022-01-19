65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) shares jumped 58.6% to settle at $0.33 on Tuesday after HC Wainwright & Co initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and $2 price target.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) surged 38.8% to settle at $3.33 on Tuesday. DatChat initiated Web 3.0 platform development for protection of NFTs and encrypted messaging.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) gained 31.1% to close at $4.30.
- NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NURO) shares surged 29.5% to close at $6.37 on Tuesday after the company eeceived FDA Breakthrough Device Designation for the treatment of chronic chemo induced peripheral neuropathy with its wearable neurostimulation technology.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) gained 27.9% to close at $26.69 after jumping 27% on Friday.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) gained 27.5% to close at $5.19 following a 15% surge on Friday.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) surged 25.9% to settle at $82.31. Microsoft on Tuesday announced that it plans to acquire game developer and interactive entertainment content publisher Activision Blizzard for $95 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at $68.7 billion.
- Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN) gained 24.8% to close at $4.23. Immuron recently received AUD $306,154 R&D tax concession refund for 2021 financial year.
- Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 21.8% to settle at $86.31.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) gained 20.3% to close at $4.21 after EH Hutton initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $6 price target.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) jumped 20% to settle at $10.52 after the company announced the completion of the development of its online digital assets trading platform "Ouction."
- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE: IHT) gained 18.3% to settle at $3.55.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) surged 18% to close at $1.77. ReTo Eco-Solutions recently entered into an Equity Acquisition Agreement with Hainan REIT Mingde Investment Holding Co.
- Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISIG) surged 17.5% to close at $22.79 after declining around 14% on Friday.
- OncoCyte Corporation (NASDAQ: OCX) gained 15.9% to settle at $2.19. Oncocyte reported development and co-marketing agreement with Thermo Fisher Scientific to expand access to precision oncology.
- AgileThought, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGIL) gained 15.6% to settle at $5.42.
- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) surged 15.5% to close at $2.31.
- Vaxxinity, Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) jumped 14.3% to close at $7.36. Vaxxinity recently announced the first Parkinson's disease patient has been dosed in Part B of a Phase 1 clinical trial of UB-312.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) gained 14.2% to settle at $2.17.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares jumped 11.4% to close at $0.9465 after the company reported forbearance and amendment related to its revolving credit agreement, forbearance agreement related to its senior secured second priority notes due 2025. The company also reported preliminary Q4 revenues of $40 million, representing a 45% year-over-year surge.
- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTI) jumped 10.9% to close at $2.14 after jumping 10% on Friday. Pluristem Therapeutics and Tnuva recently announced a collaboration to establish a cultured food platform.
- Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) jumped 9.7% to close at $17.73.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) gained 9.1% to settle at $2.99.
- New Concept Energy, Inc. (NYSE: GBR) gained 7.6% to close at $2.69.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) gained 4.5% to close at $5.39. QuickLogic reported preliminary selected financial results for its fourth fiscal quarter, ending January 2, 2022.
Losers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC) shares tumbled 58.8% to close at $0.2216 on Tuesday after the company priced a $3.5 million underwritten public offering of ordinary shares.
- BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) fell 32.4% to close at $3.32.
- Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) dipped 29% to settle at $1.15 after the company announced pricing of a $10.3 million offering.
- East Stone Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ESSC) shares declined 28.2% to close at $11.16.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) fell 28% to settle at $5.65.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) dipped 27.3% to close at $5.02. Revelation Biosciences said first patient was enrolled and dosed in Phase 1b clinical study of REVTx-99 for the treatment of allergic rhinitis.
- Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) dropped 25.2% to close at $103.34 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSE: SBEV) shares fell 22.3% to close at $3.25 after jumping around 119% on Friday.
- Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) fell 20.4% to close at $15.59.
- SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ: SOPH) dipped 19.7% to settle at $11.35.
- Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDAK) dropped 18.8% to close at $7.41.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) tumbled 18.7% to settle at $27.21. Arcturus Therapeutics, last month, reported preliminary data which shows an increase in neutralizing antibody geometric mean concentration against SARS-CoV-2.
- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMEA) fell 18.3% to close at $7.38. HC Wainwright & Co. recently initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $13.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) dropped 18% to close at $1.00.
- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) dipped 17.8% to close at $9.81.
- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) dropped 17.5% to settle at $14.46. Praxis Precision Medicines highlighted publication of preclinical data highlighting 'Differentiated and Potent Antiepileptic Activity of PRAX-562.'
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 17.4% to close at $0.1546 after declining over 5% on Friday..
- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRTX) fell 17.2% to close at $2.85.
- Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVR) dropped 17% to close at $2.29.
- Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ: MOLN) shares fell 16.9% to settle at $26.50. Molecular Partners finalized license agreement with Novartis for Ensovibep for COVID-19.
- Sonendo, Inc. (NYSE: SONX) shares fell 16.9% to close at $6.79.
- RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAPT) dropped 16.4% to settle at $24.75.
- Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) fell 15.8% to close at $6.93.
- Ipsidy Inc. (NASDAQ: AUID) dipped 15.4% to settle at $8.22.
- Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC) fell 14.6% to close at $13.61.
- OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) dropped 14.5% to close at $1.53.
- Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) fell 14.4% to settle at $46.45. GlaxoSmithKline received three proposals from Unilever for its Consumer business. However, Glaxo rejected all three offers from the company.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) dipped 14.4% to close at $19.89.
- Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRZN) dropped 13.8% to settle at $4.00.
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DYN) fell 12.6% to close at $8.12. The FDA placed a clinical hold on Dyne Therapeutics investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate a clinical trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) amenable to skipping exon 51.
- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGTX) shares fell 12.2% to settle at $5.49.
- Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) fell 12.1% to close at $25.42. RBC Capital and B of A Securities lowered price targets on the stock.
- Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH) shares fell 10.7% to close at $15.17.
- Largo Inc. (NASDAQ: LGO) fell 10.4% to close at $9.25.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 10.4% to close at $2.83.
- Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) shares fell 9.7% to close at $23.68.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLR) fell 9% to close at $8.19. Allarity Therapeutics and Oncoheroes Biosciences recently entered into licensing agreements for Allarity's dovitinib and stenoparib for further clinical development in pediatric cancers.
- Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT) shares fell 8.1% to close at $11.41.
- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) fell 7% to close at $10.45.
- Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CEI) shares fell 5.6% to close at $0.7071. Camber Energy recently received a letter from the NYSE American.
