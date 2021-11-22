52 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares surged 90.2% to close at $9.89 on Friday. Greenland Technologies highlighted the launch of second electric industrial vehicle line: GEL-1800 Front Loader.
- Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) gained 73.3% to settle at $13.00 after the company priced its IPO at $7.50 per share.
- Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) shares jumped 51.4% to close at $17.11 after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) climbed 46% to settle at $10.03 on continued upward momentum after the company announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) gained 21.2% to settle at $12.73 after pricing its IPO at $10.50 per share.
- TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) rose 18.4% to close at $5.16.
- Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) jumped 17.3% to close at $55.21.
- UWM Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UWMC) shares gained 16.7% to close at $6.44 after the company announced plans to accelerate buyback in public market in lieu of previously announced secondary offering and concurrent stock repurchase.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) gained 15.9% to close at $9.28.
- SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) gained 15.4% to close at $7.13. SCYNEXIS recently posted a Q3 net loss of C$1.252 million.
- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) jumped 15.1% to settle at $3.44. Recruiter.Com Group, last week, posted Q3 sales of $6.30 million.
- Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) gained 14.8% to close at $2.48. Aspira Womens Health recently posted Q3 loss of $0.09 per share.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) gained 14.7% to close at $7.33. Usio recently reported Q3 EPS of $0.01.
- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) surged 14.2% to close at $3.29.
- PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) surged 13.9% to close at $2.29. PainReform recently posted a net loss of $5.5 million during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021.
- Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) jumped 13.8% to settle at $176.40. Kornit Digital Ltdpriced an upsized public offering of 2.65 million ordinary shares at $151.00 per share.
- Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) gained 13.4% to settle at $12.89. Akoya Biosciences recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.31 per share.
- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) surged 13.2% to close at $26.57. The company late Tuesday announced a partial early IPO lock-up release.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) gained 12.7% to close at $2.49 after the company announced a multi-year electric vehicle charging station engineering contract.
- Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) rose 11.4% to close at $7.99.
- Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) jumped 10.4% to close at $13.87 after the company reported Q4 results and raised dividend from $0.07 to $0.10 per share.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) gained 10.1% to close at $692.34 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for FY22.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) jumped 9.9% to settle at $4.89. Popular Twitter accounts Zack Morris mentioned a $10+ price target in stock.
- Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) gained 8.8% to settle at $12.06. Rover reported the pricing of follow-on offering by selling stockholders.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) rose 6% to close at $10.50. Arrival upsized its public follow-on offering to 32.37 million ordinary shares (previously 25 million shares) at a public offering price of $9.50 per share.
Losers
- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) shares dipped 57.7% to close at $5.12 on Friday after the company reported topline results from the Phase 2 trial of CBP-201 administered subcutaneously (SC) to adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The data showed that the trial met its primary efficacy endpoint, with statistically significant improvements in the disease severity index score from baseline to Week 16.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) dipped 42% to settle at $1.77 after gaining 10% on Thursday.
- Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) fell 41.2% to close at $2.17 after the company reported the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million units, with each being sold at $3 per unit.
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) dropped 30.2% to close at $3.31. Dermata Therapeutics announced data from its Phase 1b proof of concept study evaluating a single treatment of DMT410 to treat multiple aesthetic skin conditions. DMT410 showed improvements in pore size, luminosity, brightness, and overall aesthetic appearance.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) fell 27.1% to close at $2.83. RedHill Biopharma priced its 4.7 million ADS offering for gross proceeds of $15.5 million.
- Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) dropped 25.2% to settle at $3.26. Cloopen Group, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) tumbled 20.9% to close at $32.11.
- AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) fell 20.8% to settle at $2.47 after the company priced the public secondary offering of 11.2 million shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at $2.10 per share.
- Advanced Human Imaging Limited. (NASDAQ: AHI) dipped 19.4% to close at $4.23 as the company priced its IPO at $10.50 per unit.
- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) dropped 18.6% to settle at $75.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals decided to discontinue the development of EDP-721, an oral Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) RNA destabilizer.
- American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) dipped 17.9% to settle at $25.05 following Q2 results.
- Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) fell 17.5% to settle at $11.38.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) declined 15.7% to close at $11.58.
- Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) fell 15.3% to settle at $24.80 Sono Group, last week, priced its IPO at $15 per share.
- VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) dropped 14.6% to close at $12.97 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
- Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares fell 13.9% to close at $39.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) dropped 13.2% to close at $2.82. UpHealth and Yale New Haven Health recently disclosed a partnership to provide remote language interpretation services to patients with UpHealth's Martti™ solution.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 12.8% to settle at $25.82.
- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) dipped 12.8% to close at $8.28.
- Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE: CRT) dropped 12.6% to close at $11.35.
- Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) shares fell 12.5% to close at $4.29.
- Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) declined 12% to close at $50.68 after the company announced its third-quarter financial results and warned of persisting global supply chain constraints.
- Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) fell 9% to close at $9.71 after the company reported pricing of 8 million share secondary offering at $9.50 per share.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) fell 8.7% to close at $22.76. Olema Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.45 per share.
- Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) fell 8.4% to close at $26.38 following Q3 results.
- Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) fell 5.6% to close at $112.78. Ross Stores reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter.
- Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares fell 5.5% to close at $150.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.
