 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

52 Biggest Movers From Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 4:53am   Comments
Share:
52 Biggest Movers From Friday

Gainers

  • Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) shares surged 90.2% to close at $9.89 on Friday. Greenland Technologies highlighted the launch of second electric industrial vehicle line: GEL-1800 Front Loader.
  • Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ: LITM) gained 73.3% to settle at $13.00 after the company priced its IPO at $7.50 per share.
  • Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUR) shares jumped 51.4% to close at $17.11 after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) climbed 46% to settle at $10.03 on continued upward momentum after the company announced the FDA granted Rare Pediatric Disease designation for Lomecel-B for the treatment of Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome.
  • FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) gained 21.2% to settle at $12.73 after pricing its IPO at $10.50 per share.
  • TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) rose 18.4% to close at $5.16.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) jumped 17.3% to close at $55.21.
  • UWM Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UWMC) shares gained 16.7% to close at $6.44 after the company announced plans to accelerate buyback in public market in lieu of previously announced secondary offering and concurrent stock repurchase.
  • Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) gained 15.9% to close at $9.28.
  • SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCYX) gained 15.4% to close at $7.13. SCYNEXIS recently posted a Q3 net loss of C$1.252 million.
  • Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) jumped 15.1% to settle at $3.44. Recruiter.Com Group, last week, posted Q3 sales of $6.30 million.
  • Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AWH) gained 14.8% to close at $2.48. Aspira Womens Health recently posted Q3 loss of $0.09 per share.
  • Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) gained 14.7% to close at $7.33. Usio recently reported Q3 EPS of $0.01.
  • Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) surged 14.2% to close at $3.29.
  • PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX) surged 13.9% to close at $2.29. PainReform recently posted a net loss of $5.5 million during the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021.
  • Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT) jumped 13.8% to settle at $176.40. Kornit Digital Ltdpriced an upsized public offering of 2.65 million ordinary shares at $151.00 per share.
  • Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKYA) gained 13.4% to settle at $12.89. Akoya Biosciences recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.31 per share.
  • AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) surged 13.2% to close at $26.57. The company late Tuesday announced a partial early IPO lock-up release.
  • Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) gained 12.7% to close at $2.49 after the company announced a multi-year electric vehicle charging station engineering contract.
  • Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK) rose 11.4% to close at $7.99.
  • Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) jumped 10.4% to close at $13.87 after the company reported Q4 results and raised dividend from $0.07 to $0.10 per share.
  • Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) gained 10.1% to close at $692.34 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter and issued strong forecast for FY22.
  • Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) jumped 9.9% to settle at $4.89. Popular Twitter accounts Zack Morris mentioned a $10+ price target in stock.
  • Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROVR) gained 8.8% to settle at $12.06. Rover reported the pricing of follow-on offering by selling stockholders.
  • Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) rose 6% to close at $10.50. Arrival upsized its public follow-on offering to 32.37 million ordinary shares (previously 25 million shares) at a public offering price of $9.50 per share.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CNTB) shares dipped 57.7% to close at $5.12 on Friday after the company reported topline results from the Phase 2 trial of CBP-201 administered subcutaneously (SC) to adult patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). The data showed that the trial met its primary efficacy endpoint, with statistically significant improvements in the disease severity index score from baseline to Week 16.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) dipped 42% to settle at $1.77 after gaining 10% on Thursday.
  • Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) fell 41.2% to close at $2.17 after the company reported the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 10 million units, with each being sold at $3 per unit.
  • Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) dropped 30.2% to close at $3.31. Dermata Therapeutics announced data from its Phase 1b proof of concept study evaluating a single treatment of DMT410 to treat multiple aesthetic skin conditions. DMT410 showed improvements in pore size, luminosity, brightness, and overall aesthetic appearance.
  • RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) fell 27.1% to close at $2.83. RedHill Biopharma priced its 4.7 million ADS offering for gross proceeds of $15.5 million.
  • Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE: RAAS) dropped 25.2% to settle at $3.26. Cloopen Group, last week, reported better-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ: SOPA) tumbled 20.9% to close at $32.11.
  • AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQB) fell 20.8% to settle at $2.47 after the company priced the public secondary offering of 11.2 million shares of its common stock by certain selling stockholders at $2.10 per share.
  • Advanced Human Imaging Limited. (NASDAQ: AHI) dipped 19.4% to close at $4.23 as the company priced its IPO at $10.50 per unit.
  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTA) dropped 18.6% to settle at $75.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals decided to discontinue the development of EDP-721, an oral Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) RNA destabilizer.
  • American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA) dipped 17.9% to settle at $25.05 following Q2 results.
  • Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) fell 17.5% to settle at $11.38.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) declined 15.7% to close at $11.58.
  • Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) fell 15.3% to settle at $24.80 Sono Group, last week, priced its IPO at $15 per share.
  • VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) dropped 14.6% to close at $12.97 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares fell 13.9% to close at $39.26 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE: UPH) dropped 13.2% to close at $2.82. UpHealth and Yale New Haven Health recently disclosed a partnership to provide remote language interpretation services to patients with UpHealth's Martti™ solution.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) fell 12.8% to settle at $25.82.
  • Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) dipped 12.8% to close at $8.28.
  • Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE: CRT) dropped 12.6% to close at $11.35.
  • Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSE: UEC) shares fell 12.5% to close at $4.29.
  • Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) declined 12% to close at $50.68 after the company announced its third-quarter financial results and warned of persisting global supply chain constraints.
  • Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE: ECVT) fell 9% to close at $9.71 after the company reported pricing of 8 million share secondary offering at $9.50 per share.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLMA) fell 8.7% to close at $22.76. Olema Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.45 per share.
  • Caleres, Inc. (NYSE: CAL) fell 8.4% to close at $26.38 following Q3 results.
  • Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) fell 5.6% to close at $112.78. Ross Stores reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, but issued weak earnings guidance for the current quarter.
  • Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares fell 5.5% to close at $150.03 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued Q1 EPS and sales guidance below estimates.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AHI + AKYA)

12 Consumer Staples Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allogene Sinks On FDA Clinical Hold, Takeda Gets Adcom Backing, Quidel Reports Q3 COVID Revenues, IPOs
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Invests In Africa, Amgen Announces Neuroscience R&D Collaboration, Decision Day For Chemocentryx, Biophytis To Restate Results
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Migraine Drug OK'd By FDA, Amicus Spins Off Gene Therapy Business, Geovax In-Licenses Cancer Drug
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com