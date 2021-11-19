 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2021 6:19am   Comments
Share:
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) shares climbed 135.3% to close at $6.87 on Thursday. Longeveron said the FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation for the company’s Lomecel-B for the treatment of hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares climbed 78.7% to close at $38.03. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) agreed to acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $38.25 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $3.3 billion and a premium of 80% to Dicerna's closing price on November 17, 2021.
  • Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) gained 76.8% to close at $49.50 after the company priced its IPO at $28 per share.
  • Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VOSO) jumped 44% to settle at $14.51. Virtuoso Acquisition’s stockholders recently approved proposed merger with Wejo.
  • Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) climbed 25.8% to close at $14.75 after the company announced a collaboration with Unilever's Uni-Excubator.
  • Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) gained 21.2% to close at $37.37 after the company reported strong Q3 results and also raised FY21 guidance.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) gained 19.9% to settle at $71.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and announced a $500 million buyback.
  • Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) rose 18.7% to close at $6.21. Pfizer made a $15 million equity investment in Cardiff Oncology as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative.
  • Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) climbed 18% to close at $43.54 after the company announced Gilead has exercised its options to three programs in Arcus's clinical-stage portfolio. The companies also added a research collaboration.
  • Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) rose 17.6% to close at $4.35 after the company reported US Unique Visitors reached 47.8 million in October.
  • Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ: SMID) gained 16.4% to settle at $32.27. Smith-Midland recently posted Q3 EPS of $0.71.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) surged 15.1% to close at $4.50.
  • Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) gained 14.9% to settle at $28.43. Vera Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.36 per share.
  • Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) rose 14.7% to close at $57.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
  • OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) jumped 12.7% to settle at $9.47. OMNIQ recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.73 per share.
  • Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) rose 12.4% to close at $16.48.
  • Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) gained 12.3% to close at $7.75 following Q4 results.
  • Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) climbed 11.5% to close at $19.28. Arco Platform reported $150 million investments from Dragoneer and General Atlantic Partners.
  • Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) surged 10.7% to close at $2.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results and announced a $100 million buyback.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) jumped 10.6% to close at $62.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 EPS guidance.
  • ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) gained 10.1% to close at $3.05.
  • 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) gained 9.9% to close at $4.01.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) shares rose 9.6% to close at $31.58 following Q3 earnings.
  • Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 9.6% to settle at $4.55. Express is expected to report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
  • BM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMTX) rose 9.4% to close at $14.12 after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 8.3% to settle at $316.75 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, driven by record revenues in Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization segments. The company also issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) fell 26.6% to close at $11.20 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 sales forecast.
  • Zhangmen Education Inc. (NASDAQ: ZME) shares dipped 25.4% to close at $1.56 on Thursday after jumping more than 38% on Wednesday.
  • Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) fell 23.3% to settle at $29.29.
  • Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) declined 22.1% to close at $8.98. Gracell Biotechnologies recently reported Q3 sales of $57.00 thousand.
  • Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) fell 20.5% to close at $5.11.
  • Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) dropped 19.9% to settle at $8.65. Lottery.com’s S-1 showed registration for primary offering of 30.125 million shares and secondary offering of 25.395 million shares via selling shareholders.
  • Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) dropped 19.6% to close at $3.70 after the company posted weak Q3 results and lowered FY21 revenue guidance.
  • Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) dipped 19.6% to settle at $1.68.
  • Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) dipped 18.5% to settle at $1.90.
  • Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) dropped 18% to close at $10.03 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
  • SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) dropped 17.5% to close at $3.07.
  • Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 17.2% to close at $67.12 after the company announced a proposed offering of $1,400 million convertible senior notes. The company could also be trading lower following their Q3 earnings results yesterday.
  • 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) dipped 16.4% to settle at $2.35.
  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) dropped 15.7% to close at $19.61.
  • Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell 15.5% to settle at $123.38 as the stock continued to pull back following its post-IPO surge. CNBC's Jim Cramer discussed momentum in the stock and noted investors may want to consider partial profit taking.
  • Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) fell 14.7% to close at $30.73 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 10 million shares by certain existing stockholders at $31.00 per share.
  • Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) fell 13.9% to close at $13.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
  • Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) dipped 13.2% to close at $21.45 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued updated guidance.
  • Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) shares declined 12.9% to close at $17.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 revenue guidance below estimates.
  • Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) dropped 12.4% to close at $7.88. Lantronix priced underwritten offering of 4.7 million shares of common stock at $7.50 per share.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) fell 11.9% to settle at $4.30. Progenity recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
  • Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) dipped 11.8% to close at $4.56. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
  • QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) fell 10.8% to close at $6.88 following Q3 results.
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) shares fell 8.7% to close at $1.78. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 40% on Wednesday after the company provided a business update.
  • The Original BARK Company (NASDAQ: BARK) dropped 6.8% to settle at $5.78. Mike Novotny, Insider at Original Bark, made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 12, according to a new SEC filing.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) fell 6.2% to close at $1.37 after jumping 20% on Wednesday.
  • iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) fell 6.1% to close at $0.66. A leading independent proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis, recommended iBio shareholders vote "FOR" all proposals ahead of annual meeting.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) fell 5.5% to close at $53.63. Cisco reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weal sales forecast for the current quarter.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEHR + ARCE)

Arco Platform Secures $150M Investment From Dragoneer, General Atlantic
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
44 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Aehr Test Systems Insider Trades $2.6M In Company Stock
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Notable Aehr Test Systems Insider Makes $540K Sale
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com