54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ: LGVN) shares climbed 135.3% to close at $6.87 on Thursday. Longeveron said the FDA granted rare pediatric disease designation for the company’s Lomecel-B for the treatment of hypoplastic left heart syndrome.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares climbed 78.7% to close at $38.03. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) agreed to acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $38.25 per share in cash, representing a total equity value of $3.3 billion and a premium of 80% to Dicerna's closing price on November 17, 2021.
- Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) gained 76.8% to close at $49.50 after the company priced its IPO at $28 per share.
- Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VOSO) jumped 44% to settle at $14.51. Virtuoso Acquisition’s stockholders recently approved proposed merger with Wejo.
- Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ: JWEL) climbed 25.8% to close at $14.75 after the company announced a collaboration with Unilever's Uni-Excubator.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) gained 21.2% to close at $37.37 after the company reported strong Q3 results and also raised FY21 guidance.
- BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) gained 19.9% to settle at $71.93 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and announced a $500 million buyback.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) rose 18.7% to close at $6.21. Pfizer made a $15 million equity investment in Cardiff Oncology as part of the Pfizer Breakthrough Growth Initiative.
- Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE: RCUS) climbed 18% to close at $43.54 after the company announced Gilead has exercised its options to three programs in Arcus's clinical-stage portfolio. The companies also added a research collaboration.
- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLX) rose 17.6% to close at $4.35 after the company reported US Unique Visitors reached 47.8 million in October.
- Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ: SMID) gained 16.4% to settle at $32.27. Smith-Midland recently posted Q3 EPS of $0.71.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) surged 15.1% to close at $4.50.
- Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERA) gained 14.9% to settle at $28.43. Vera Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.36 per share.
- Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) rose 14.7% to close at $57.91 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 earnings.
- OMNIQ Corp. (NASDAQ: OMQS) jumped 12.7% to settle at $9.47. OMNIQ recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.73 per share.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) rose 12.4% to close at $16.48.
- Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE: UTI) gained 12.3% to close at $7.75 following Q4 results.
- Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ: ARCE) climbed 11.5% to close at $19.28. Arco Platform reported $150 million investments from Dragoneer and General Atlantic Partners.
- Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) surged 10.7% to close at $2.99 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS results and announced a $100 million buyback.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) jumped 10.6% to close at $62.48 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and raised FY21 EPS guidance.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) gained 10.1% to close at $3.05.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) gained 9.9% to close at $4.01.
- ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) shares rose 9.6% to close at $31.58 following Q3 earnings.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) gained 9.6% to settle at $4.55. Express is expected to report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
- BM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMTX) rose 9.4% to close at $14.12 after gaining 5% on Wednesday.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) climbed 8.3% to settle at $316.75 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter, driven by record revenues in Gaming, Data Center and Professional Visualization segments. The company also issued a strong forecast for the fourth quarter.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) fell 26.6% to close at $11.20 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 sales forecast.
- Zhangmen Education Inc. (NASDAQ: ZME) shares dipped 25.4% to close at $1.56 on Thursday after jumping more than 38% on Wednesday.
- Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) fell 23.3% to settle at $29.29.
- Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GRCL) declined 22.1% to close at $8.98. Gracell Biotechnologies recently reported Q3 sales of $57.00 thousand.
- Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ: FEMY) fell 20.5% to close at $5.11.
- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) dropped 19.9% to settle at $8.65. Lottery.com’s S-1 showed registration for primary offering of 30.125 million shares and secondary offering of 25.395 million shares via selling shareholders.
- Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: WLMS) dropped 19.6% to close at $3.70 after the company posted weak Q3 results and lowered FY21 revenue guidance.
- Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYTO) dipped 19.6% to settle at $1.68.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) dipped 18.5% to settle at $1.90.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) dropped 18% to close at $10.03 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued guidance.
- SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) dropped 17.5% to close at $3.07.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 17.2% to close at $67.12 after the company announced a proposed offering of $1,400 million convertible senior notes. The company could also be trading lower following their Q3 earnings results yesterday.
- 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) dipped 16.4% to settle at $2.35.
- Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) dropped 15.7% to close at $19.61.
- Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) fell 15.5% to settle at $123.38 as the stock continued to pull back following its post-IPO surge. CNBC's Jim Cramer discussed momentum in the stock and noted investors may want to consider partial profit taking.
- Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ: CERT) fell 14.7% to close at $30.73 after the company priced its underwritten public offering of 10 million shares by certain existing stockholders at $31.00 per share.
- Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB) fell 13.9% to close at $13.00 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results.
- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: WOOF) dipped 13.2% to close at $21.45 after the company reported Q3 earnings results and issued updated guidance.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) shares declined 12.9% to close at $17.61 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX) dropped 12.4% to close at $7.88. Lantronix priced underwritten offering of 4.7 million shares of common stock at $7.50 per share.
- Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) fell 11.9% to settle at $4.30. Progenity recently reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) dipped 11.8% to close at $4.56. The company recently priced its IPO at $5 per share.
- QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ: QUIK) fell 10.8% to close at $6.88 following Q3 results.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INM) shares fell 8.7% to close at $1.78. InMed Pharmaceuticals shares jumped around 40% on Wednesday after the company provided a business update.
- The Original BARK Company (NASDAQ: BARK) dropped 6.8% to settle at $5.78. Mike Novotny, Insider at Original Bark, made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 12, according to a new SEC filing.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) fell 6.2% to close at $1.37 after jumping 20% on Wednesday.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) fell 6.1% to close at $0.66. A leading independent proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis, recommended iBio shareholders vote "FOR" all proposals ahead of annual meeting.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) fell 5.5% to close at $53.63. Cisco reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company also issued weal sales forecast for the current quarter.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas