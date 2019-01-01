QQQ
Range
4.51 - 5.08
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/841.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.51 - 47.49
Mkt Cap
365.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.67
P/E
-
Shares
72.1M
Outstanding
Sono Group NV is engaged in the field of solar-powered electric mobility. It is involved in the process of developing and commercializing a solar technology that would allow every vehicle to benefit from solar power. The company is also involved in process of starting to license and sell its solar technology to other manufacturers for different use cases, such as buses, trucks, camper vans, trains, and even boats, to accelerate the transition towards sustainable transportation.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sono Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sono Group (SEV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sono Group (NASDAQ: SEV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sono Group's (SEV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sono Group.

Q

What is the target price for Sono Group (SEV) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sono Group (NASDAQ: SEV) was reported by Craig-Hallum on December 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting SEV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 353.65% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sono Group (SEV)?

A

The stock price for Sono Group (NASDAQ: SEV) is $5.07 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sono Group (SEV) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 15, 2015 to stockholders of record on October 2, 2015.

Q

When is Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) reporting earnings?

A

Sono Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Sono Group (SEV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sono Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Sono Group (SEV) operate in?

A

Sono Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.