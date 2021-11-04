 Skip to main content

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
55 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers

  • Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ: EVAX) shares climbed 179% to $18.17 after dropping over 10% on Wednesday.
  • NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) jumped 60% to $28.86 after the company priced its IPO at $18 per share.
  • Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) gained 52.8% to $86.56. Cassava Sciences has been informed by the Journal of Neuroscience that there is no evidence of data manipulation in an article it published in July 2012 describing a new approach to treating Alzheimer's disease.
  • NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) shares gained 37% to $15.78 after the company agreed to be acquired by Lumentum for $16.00 per share in cash.
  • TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETZ) gained 27.4% to $3.02 after the company entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain investors for a registered direct offering and closed the offering, raising around $9.9 million.
  • Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) jumped 25.2% to $3.6050. Concert Pharmaceuticals agreed with BVF Partners L.P. and RA Capital Management to raise gross proceeds of $65 million.
  • FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FATBB) gained 24.5% to $19.22 after jumping 99% on Wednesday.
  • Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN) jumped 20.6% to $26.68 following better-than-expected quarterly results.
  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) gained 19.6% to $5.38
  • Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE: MAXR) rose 17.5% to $31.78 following Q3 results.
  • Yellow Corporation (NASDAQ: YELL) gained 17.4% to $10.92 after reporting strong quarterly earnings.
  • Asensus Surgical, Inc.. (NYSE: ASXC) shares rose 16.5% to $2.1573 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) gained 16.1% to $32.52.
  • Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) jumped 16% to $169.88 after the company issued strong sales forecast.
  • Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: NVVE) gained 16% to $14.48.
  • Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 15.8% to $36.75 after jumping around 15% on Wednesday. The company recently released Q3 results.
  • Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) gained 15.6% to $24.13 following competitor Zillow's recent announcement it will exit the homebuying business.
  • QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) climbed 15% to $15.46 after the company reported Q1 results.
  • Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) surged 13.5% to $7.04 following Q2 results.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGMO) gained 13.3% to $10.35 after the company announced preliminary Phase 1/2 data and better-than-expected Q3 results.
  • Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ: HMHC) jumped 13.3% to $15.84 after reporting a profit for the third quarter.
  • Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) gained 12.7% to $14.32 following Q3 results.
  • iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) shares rose 11.8% to $0.9350 as the company said it has purchased the manufacturing facility it previously operated under a lease from two affiliates of Eastern Capital Limited.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) rose 11.2% to $153.99 after reporting upbeat quarterly results.
  • Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL) shares rose 9.7% to $1.1299.

Losers

  • Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) shares dipped 31.2% to $68.09 after the company reported Q2 results.
  • Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) fell 28.1% to $8.12 following Q3 results.
  • Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) fell 26.8% to $25.64 after the company posted Q3 results.
  • Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA) dipped 24.8% to $8.51 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) shares fell 23.9% to $7.30 following Q3 results.
  • Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPLD) dipped 23% to $26.05 following downbeat quarterly sales.
  • ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXO) tumbled 22.1% to $48.24
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) shares fell 20.3% to $2.1030 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 20.2% to $10.17. WHO's Technical Advisory Group recommended the Emergency Use Listing status for Bharat Biotech's COVID-19, Covaxin. Ocugen is the U.S. partner for the India-made vaccine.
  • Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) dipped 18.4% to $282.14 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results and cut FY21 guidance.
  • Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) fell 18.2% to $22.34 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) dropped 17.7% to $45.45 following Q3 results.
  • Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares declined 16.9% to $60.43 after the company reported Q3 EPS results were down year over year.
  • Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) dipped 16.8% to $16.83.
  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) dropped 16.5% to $9.65 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
  • Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) fell 16.2% to $3.86.
  • iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ: ISPC) fell 15.8% to $6.23 following Q3 results.
  • Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) dropped 14.7% to $9.51 after reporting a Q3 loss.
  • NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) fell 13.9% to $40.05 following disappointing quarterly sales.
  • Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRVO) fell 13.3% to $154.33 after the company issued a weak holiday revenue forecast.
  • Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) fell 13.2% to $2.50 after climbing around 65% on Wednesday.
  • The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE: MTW) dropped 12.2% to $20.20 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
  • Deluxe Corporation (NYSE: DLX) fell 11.3% to $33.73 following Q3 results.
  • Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTTR) fell 11.3% to $20.94 after reporting Q3 results.
  • Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) dropped 11.3% to $28.57.
  • Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE: AP) shares declined 10.3% to $4.8369 after reporting a loss for the third quarter.
  • NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NRG) fell 10.2% to $35.91 following Q3 results.
  • Skillz Inc. (NASDAQ: SKLZ) shares fell 8.3% to $11.41 after the company reported Q3 results.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) fell 6.8% to $292.32 after the company reported Q3 earnings results.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares fell 6.7% to $2.4076 after reporting Q1 results.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

