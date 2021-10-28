64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) shares jumped 83.4% to close at $5.30. Siyata Mobile released their Q2 earnings on an October 15th call that included CEO Marc Seelenfreund, VP of Corporate Development Daniel Kim, and VP of Sales Glenn Kennedy. With a heavy reliance on mobile unit sales to fleet services that are still not at full capacity, the numbers were expected to be low. CEO Marc Seelenfreund summed it up best. “While we are disappointed with our financial performance for the quarter, we continue to believe that we are on path for strong organic growth and higher gross margins in the coming quarters.”
- China XD Plastics Company Limited (NASDAQ: CXDC) jumped 59% to settle at $0.93 on Wednesday after jumping around 30% on Tuesday.
- IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) gained 58.6% to close at $16.34 after the company announced it joined the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association. Traders on social media have also named the stock as a potential short squeeze candidate.
- AgriFORCE Growing Systems, Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) shares jumped 46.8% to close at $3.17 on Wednesday. AgriFORCE Growing Systems reported binding LOI to acquire a European agriculture/horticulture and agtech consulting firm for $29 million.
- Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIP) gained 30% to close at $18.20 after the company priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHSI) gained 27.1% to settle at $1.50 after gaining over 12% on Tuesday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares gained 26.8% to close at $0.7455 following a 5% gain in the previous session.
- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) gained 24.7% to close at $216.22 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 sales guidance above estimates.
- Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) surged 23.6% to close at $29.40 on continued volatility after the company recently announced partnerships with Mastercard and Fiserv.
- Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ: SLAB) climbed 18.9% to close at $184.06 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results and issued Q4 adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) rose 22.7% to close at $3.14.
- Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) gained 21.2% to settle at $6.01.
- Marpai, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAI) surged 18.8% to close at $4.75 after pricing its IPO at $4 per share.
- Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRIX) climbed 17.3% to close at $33.98. Nurix Therapeutics presented initial data from first Phase 1a dose escalation trial of NX-2127 in patients with relapsed or refractory B cell malignancies.
- IonQ, Inc. (NYSE: IONQ) surged 16.7% to close at $12.28.
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) gained 16.6% to settle at $22.60. Immunome recently announced submission for publication of pre-clinical research detailing importance of antibody cocktail for SARS-CoV-2 treatment and prophylaxis.
- Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) surged 15.9% to close at $3.28.
- Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) gained 15.7% to settle at $16.42.
- Huaneng Power International, Inc. (NYSE: HNP) jumped 15.6% to close at $20.65. Huaneng Power recently reported power generation data for first 3 quarters of 2021.
- Volcon, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) gained 14.7% to settle at $13.11.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) jumped 14.1% to close at $32.55 following strong quarterly earnings.
- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTYX) surged 13.5% to settle at $19.57. The company recently priced its IPO at $16 per share.
- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RANI) gained 13.3% to close at $22.94.
- The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHEF) jumped 12.1% to close at $33.21 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- PlayAGS, Inc. (NYSE: AGS) gained 10% to close at $8.79. Game Play Network recently entered into a game publication agreement with Playags to integrate remote game server (RGS) and online and mobile games into its B2C website & mobile app.
- Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE: TMHC) gained 9.6% to close at $30.21 following upbeat quarterly results.
- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) rose 9.1% to close at $342.54.
- Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) surged 8.3% to settle at $273.13. Spotify Technology reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 27% year-on-year to €2.5 billion, helped by advertising strength.
- F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) gained 5.9% to close at $216.02 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) surged 3.6% to close at $36.73 following upbeat quarterly results.
Losers
- Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX) shares tumbled 76.6% to close at $13.51 on Wednesday after the company shared an update. Cortexyme reported Phase 2/3 GAIN trial data for its Alzheimer’s disease trial. The company stated co-primary endpoints were not met for ADAS-Cog11 and ADCS-ADL in the overall population. Subgroups saw a 50% slowing level for infection for ADAS-Cog11.
- Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) fell 58.3% to close at $4.00. Inspira Technologies shares jumped over 300% on Tuesday after the company signed an agreement with Waas Group for the development 1,040 ART systems in Spain and Portugal.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares dropped 57.5% to close at $0.94 after jumping 225% on Tuesday.
- Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ: ANGN) shares dipped 55.6% to close at $3.86 after the company and Vifor Pharma reported topline results from Phase 3 trial of ANG-3777. The study did not demonstrate a statistically significant difference from placebo on the primary endpoint.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 28.7% to close at $3.60 after the company reported a loss for the third quarter.
- Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares dipped 24.6% to close at $0.4150 after gaining over 44% on Tuesday..
- My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) dipped 20.9% to settle at $1.25. MySize shares surged 36% on Tuesday after the company announced a contract from Dockers in Turkey.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) shares fell 20.4% to close at $2.19 after jumping 50% on Tuesday.
- Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) fell 20.2% to close at $24.76 after the company reported an offering of 5 million shares of common stock.
- Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGYS) fell 19.9% to settle at $41.92 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 results and reaffirmed FY22 sales guidance with a midpoint below estimates.
- SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) dropped 17.7% to close at $8.05.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 17.3% to close at $2.05. Jaguar Health recently announced the Italian government cleared the merger plan of Dragon SPAC S.p.A. and Jaguar Health's Italian Subsidiary Napo EU S.p.A for closing.
- Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE: NEXA) dipped 17.3% to settle at $9.28.
- WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) fell 16.1% to close at $10.36 amid continued volatility after the stock began trading last week.
- Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE: ACHR) dropped 14.8% to close at $5.39.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQQ) fell 13.1% to settle at $19.11.
- Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) fell 12.5% to close at $13.63 following Q3 results.
- Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) dropped 12.2% to settle at $3.17.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) dropped 10.8% to close at $54.81 after the company reported Q3 results.
- Rollins, Inc. (NYSE: ROL) fell 10.8% to close at $35.08 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS results.
- Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) fell 10.7% to close at $14.56. Wallbox shares surged 47% on Tuesday after the company, and Uber, announced a strategic partnership to simplify the transition to EVs for Bay Area ride share drivers using Uber.
- Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) dipped 10.6% to close at $2.45.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) shares fell 10.4% to close at $35.44 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 results and issued sales guidance below estimates.
- Valneva SE (NASDAQ: VALN) shares fell 10.1% to close at $47.37 after the company reported launch of proposed global offering of American Depository Shares and ordinary shares.
- Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HA) fell 9.5% to close at $18.61following Q3 results.
- Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WTRH) fell 9.3% to close at $1.86. Waitr Holdings shares climbed 43% on Tuesday after Twitter account Will Meade highlighted the stock as a short interest name.
- PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) dipped 9.2% to close at $2.86.
- LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC) dropped 8.9% to settle at $31.62.
- Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN) dipped 8.8% to close at $146.21. Garmin reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $1.19 billion.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) fell 8.3% to settle at $112.19 following Q3 results.
- ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ: MOHO) shares fell 8.1% to close at $0.6801 after jumping over 11% on Tuesday.
- Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) fell 7.8% to close at $4.95.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE: DB) dropped 7.5% to close at $12.76 following quarterly results.
- Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTX) dropped 7.3% to close at $6.71. Context Therapeutics and Wisconsin Oncology Network said first patient has been dosed in Phase 2 trial of ONA-XR in metastatic breast cancer.
