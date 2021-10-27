 Skip to main content

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 27, 2021 5:05am   Comments
Gainers

  • Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) shares surged 308.1% to settle at $9.59 on Tuesday after the company signed an agreement with Waas Group for the development 1,040 ART systems in Spain and Portugal.
  • Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) shares jumped 46.9% to close at $16.31 on Tuesday. Uber and Wallbox N.V. disclosed a strategic partnership to simplify the transition to EVs for Bay Area ride share drivers using Uber.
  • Meten Holding Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: METX) shares gained 44.4% to close at $0.55 after gaining around 25% on Monday..
  • Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) rose 34.3% to settle at $22.26 after jumping 21% on Tuesday.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SABS) gained 34% to close at $9.78.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) shares gained 33.1% to close at $15.84 after jumping around 24% on Monday.
  • Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI) jumped 31.4% to close at $29.08 after the company posted upbeat Q3 results and issued strong sales forecast.
  • Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) gained 28.9% to close at $3.61.
  • Code Chain New Continent Limited (NASDAQ: CCNC) rose 25.6% to close at $1.72.
  • Diginex Limited (NASDAQ: EQOS) surged 24.3% to settle at $5.37 after gaining over 21% on Monday.
  • AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR) gained 23.6% to settle at $5.50. Roth Capital recently initiated coverage of AEye Inc with a Buy rating and $15 price target, implying a 257% upside.
  • Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) rose 22.8% to close at $2.48. Jaguar Health recently announced the Italian government cleared the merger plan of Dragon SPAC S.p.A. and Jaguar Health's Italian Subsidiary Napo EU S.p.A for closing.
  • Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) gained 22.5% to settle at $46.15. Inotiv reported the acquisition of Plato BioPharma for $15 million..
  • BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) rose 21.6% to close at $6.64. The FDA signed off BioVie’s Phase 2 study assessing NE3107's potential pro-motoric impact in Parkinson's disease patients.
  • Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN) surged 20.6% to settle at $9.60. Oppenheimer recently initiated coverage on Valens Semiconductor with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $12.
  • Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: ROIV) gained 19.5% to close at $8.41. Jefferies and Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with Buy ratings.
  • Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) gained 18.1% to settle at $3.99 after the company announced it reduced outstanding debt by $20.175 million through a private exchange of its 7.25% convertible senior notes due 2025 for common stock.
  • Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) rose 16.5% to close at $11.37.
  • Movano Inc. (NASDAQ: MOVE) shares gained 16.1% to close at $3.60.
  • PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB) surged 15.8% to close at $3.15.
  • Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADL) rose 15.2% to settle at $11.90.
  • Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATI) gained 15.1% to close at $13.50.
  • Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) gained 14.5% to close at $2.69.
  • Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDMO) jumped 14% to close at $29.64. Avid Bioservices, will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, effective prior to the open of trading on Friday, October 29, 2021.
  • Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDP) rose 13.1% to close at $213.02 following Q3 results.
  • SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ: SQL) shares gained 13% to close at $3.92.
  • Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) gained 10.8% to settle at $46.04. Simulations Plus and the University of Connecticut were awarded new FDA contract to accelerate the development of long-acting injectable products.
  • Birks Group Inc. (NYSE: BGI) rose 10.5% to settle at $4.96.
  • Crane Co. (NYSE: CR) gained 8.6% to close at $101.50 after the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings and raised FY21 EPS guidance,
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) gained 6.7% to close at $247.17.
  • Celestica Inc (NYSE: CLS) gained 6.6% to close at $10.07 following quarterly earnings.

Losers

  • Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ: PHUN) shares tumbled 39.3% to close at $4.35 on Tuesday. Phunware Filing showed registration for $48.5 million share common stock shelf offering.
  • Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) dipped 30.8% to close at $2.18 after jumping 45% on Monday.
  • Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) dipped 29.6% to settle at $59.07.
  • World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ: WRLD) tumbled 27.3% to close at $151.61 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
  • Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKKT) shares fell 22.3% to close at $23.78. Bakkt Holdings shares jumped 234% on Monday after the company and Mastercard announced a partnership for crypto and loyalty solutions.
  • Aaron's Company Inc (NYSE: AAN) fell 21.9% to settle at $24.24 following Q3 results.
  • Xiaobai Maimai Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: HX) dipped 21.3% to close at $5.10.
  • Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ: EDTK) shares fell 21.3% to close at $1.29 after jumping around 16% on Monday.
  • Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE: TPB) fell 20.7% to close at $38.55 as the company posted downbeat Q3 sales and lowered FY21 sales forecast.
  • Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTNR) fell 19.7% to settle at $4.28 after the company announced a proposed private offering of $155 million principal amount at maturity of convertible senior notes.
  • CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) fell 19.4% to close at $61.04 following downbeat quarterly results.
  • Team, Inc. (NYSE: TISI) dropped 19.2% to close at $2.74.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares fell 18.3% to settle at $1.43. ShiftPixy shares jumped 42% on Monday after the company announced the completion of the IPO of Industrial Human Capital, a SPAC sponsored by ShiftPixy Investments.
  • Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) dipped 17.7% to close at $3.68.
  • Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SALM) fell 17.1% to close at $3.63.
  • Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: VISL) dropped 16.9% to settle at $1.77 on profit taking after the stock rose roughly 45% on Monday.
  • Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ: KRT) fell 16.3% to close at $20.10. Karat Packaging, earlier during the month, raised its third-quarter net sales outlook of $102 million - $103 million (consensus $101.3 million).
  • James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) dipped 16.2% to close at $32.75.
  • James River said it sees preliminary Q3 net loss of $23 million to $26 million.
  • RISE Education Cayman Ltd. (NASDAQ: REDU) fell 15.4% to settle at $1.26 after climbing around 80% on Monday.
  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) dropped 15.4% to close at $1.92 on profit taking after the stock rallied roughly 45% on Monday.
  • Canon Inc. (NYSE: CAJ) fell 13.9% to settle at $21.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
  • Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) fell 13.6% to close at $1.27 after climbing around 73% on Monday.
  • Dana Inc (NYSE: DAN) fell 12.2% to close at $22.11 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE: TBI) dipped 11.9% to close at $28.81 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) fell 11.8% to close at $331.91 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 sales results and issued FY21 sales guidance below estimates.
  • Xerox Holdings Corp (NYSE: XRX) fell 11.5% to close at $18.20 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
  • Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ: CONN) dropped 8.5% to settle at $22.81.
  • Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) fell 8.1% to close at $0.9287 after jumping 32% on Monday. The company on Friday announced a Statement of Work to provide the City of Miami Beach's Washington Avenue Business Improvement District with an AR-enabled ExperienceApp.
  • Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) fell 5.7% to close at $84.32 after the company reported a steep decline in operating profit.

