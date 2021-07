Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

Before 10 a.m. ET Tuesday, 64 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.

(NYSE:TTE) was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA).

(NASDAQ:SNOA). Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) made the largest move down on the session, with shares plummeting 75.24% to reach its 52-week low.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) shares set a new 52-week low of $40.33. The stock traded down 1.23%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.