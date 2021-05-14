54 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares jumped 44.5% to $12.93 after the company reported Q1 results.
- MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) shares jumped 39.8% to $4.04. MoSys, last week, reported a loss for its first quarter.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 26% to $7.87 after dropping over 15% on Thursday.
- Renren Inc (NYSE: RENN) gained 25.5% to $11.08.
- Kubient Inc (NASDAQ: KBNT) climbed 24.7% to $5.05. The company recently released Q1 results.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) gained 23.5% to $125.99 after the company reported Q1 net income of $7.25 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $6.94 per share. Its sales also jumped to $1.33 billion from $786.70 million.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) jumped 23.4% to $8.04 after the company reported upbeat quarterly earnings and raised FY21 sales guidance.
- Aeva Technologies Inc (NYSE: AEVA) gained 23% to $8.69 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- DoorDash Inc (NYSE: DASH) climbed 22% to $140.90 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) surged 21.9% to $23.97 after dropping 12% on Thursday.
- BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL) shares climbed 21.5% to $0.7049 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ: OSS) jumped 21.4% to $5.34 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) rose 21.3% to $5.77 after reporting Q1 results.
- Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ: ELYS) gained 19.7% to $4.14 following Q1 results.
- Vivint Smart Home Inc (NYSE: VVNT) surged 18.9% to $13.94 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) gained 18.7% to $5.24 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales.
- Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: BHR) climbed 17.8% to $5.96 after declining around 25% on Thursday.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY)shares rose 17.8% to $15.82 after dropping 18% on Thursday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) jumped 16.8% to $25.96 after dipping 16% on Thursday.
- Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE: TH) gained 16% to $2.67.
- J.Jill Inc (NYSE: JILL) gained 15.9% to $11.75.
- DermTech Inc (NASDAQ: DMTK) climbed 15.8% to $33.70 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH) gained 15.4% to $42.82 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) gained 15.4% to $14.85 following strong quarterly sales.
- Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: CODX) gained 13.7% to $8.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- American Well Corp (NYSE: AMWL) climbed 13.7% to $11.41. The company recently released quarterly results.
- AeroCentury Corp (NYSE: ACY) gained 13.5% to $8.85.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares rose 13.1% to $1.1650. XpresSpa Group is expected to report Q1 financial results on Monday, May 17, 2021.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) gained 12.1% to $2.78. The company recently reported a quarterly loss.
- Star Peak Energy Transition Corp (NYSE: STEM) gained 11.8% to $18.45.
- Vroom Inc (NASDAQ: VRM) gained 10.6% to $39.98. Vroom recently reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: HGEN) rose 7.5% to $17.99 after reporting Q1 results.
- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) shares rose 6% to $10.55 after the company revealed details of its partnership with Foxconn that was announced back in February.
- PubMatic Inc (NASDAQ: PUBM) rose 6% to $36.35 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised Q2 and FY21 sales guidance above estimates.
Losers
- CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) fell 24.1% to $5.74 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 earnings.
- Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDB) dropped 23.1% to $3.42 after the company reported Q1 results.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTE) shares fell 22% to $0.97 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 EPS results.
- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELOX) shares fell 20.6% to $1.35 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE: PLT) fell 19.7% to $29.71. Plantronics reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak outlook for the first quarter. The company also said its ticker symbol on the NYSE will change to "POLY" at the open of market trading on May 24, 2021.
- Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ: EVOL) fell 18.8% to $1.86 following Q1 results.
- Oblong Inc (NASDAQ: OBLG) dropped 18.6% to $3.28 following weak quarterly results.
- Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SVFD) fell 18.5% to $10.60.
- Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHDX) fell 18% to $4.89 after reporting a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Data Storage Corporation (NASDAQ: DTST) shares fell 17.8% to $5.31 after the company reported pricing of upsized $10.8 million public offering and uplisting to Nasdaq.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares fell 15.7% to $2.47 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock.
- Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) dipped 13.5% to $9.26 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) fell 12.5% to $4.04. The FDA recently granted Fast Track Designation to Palisade Bio’s investigational drug LB1148, which has the potential to be the first oral treatment to reduce adhesions following abdominal or pelvic surgery.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) fell 12.5% to $2.47 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 results. The company also announced it filed for a stock shelf of up to $100 million.
- VOXX International Corp (NASDAQ: VOXX) dropped 12.3% to $14.64 following Q4 results.
- One Group Hospitality Inc (NASDAQ: STKS) fell 11.4% to $10.45. The company recently reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE: MAX) fell 8% to $35.23 after the company reported Q1 earnings results.
- Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE: MX) dipped 7.2% to $21.47.
- Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) fell 5.3% to $6.96 after the company reported Q3 results.
- The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) fell 3.6% to $171.97. Walt Disney reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations. Disney+ ended the second quarter with 103.6 million subscribers. The company had 94.9 million subscribers at the end of the first quarter.
