Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 47 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Highlights:

  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC).
  • Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 81.39% to hit its new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

  • UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares broke to $372.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.
  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) shares were up 1.37% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $294.33 for a change of up 1.37%.
  • Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock hit a yearly high price of $67.44. The stock was up 1.45% for the day.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $184.11. The stock was up 1.85% for the day.
  • Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares were up 6.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $125.80.
  • Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $360.67.
  • Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares were up 6.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $254.91.
  • Restaurant Brands Intl (NYSE:QSR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%.
  • Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) shares set a new yearly high of $9.02 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.
  • AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) shares set a new yearly high of $16.85 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session.
  • Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.24. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
  • KT (NYSE:KT) shares were up 4.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.21.
  • Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.40. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.
  • Maximus (NYSE:MMS) shares were down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.23.
  • Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares hit a yearly high of $53.96. The stock traded up 2.8% on the session.
  • DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE:DSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.06 with a daily change of up 0.22%.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares hit a yearly high of $64.93. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.
  • Employers Holdings (NYSE:EIG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.42%.
  • Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares hit a yearly high of $27.92. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.39 on Wednesday, moving up 10.76%.
  • PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.58 with a daily change of up 0.56%.
  • Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.95%.
  • TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.42%.
  • Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) shares were up 9.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.44.
  • Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.64 Wednesday. The stock was up 81.39% for the day.
  • Blackrock Ltd Duration (NYSE:BLW) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.41 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%.
  • Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.13. The stock traded up 2.44% on the session.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE:JPI) shares set a new yearly high of $24.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session.
  • Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.97 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.49%.
  • Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 14.58%.
  • Nesco Holdings (NYSE:NSCO) shares broke to $9.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.9%.
  • LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.76. The stock traded up 5.43% on the session.
  • John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares set a new yearly high of $19.68 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.
  • Eagle Point Credit Co (NYSE:ECC) shares were up 0.93% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.02.
  • HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.39 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.
  • Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) shares hit $4.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.26%.
  • Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) shares hit $36.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.
  • First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) shares were down 1.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.94 for a change of down 1.25%.
  • Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 56.08%.
  • Mechanical Technology (NASDAQ:MKTY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.50. Shares traded up 6.85%.
  • Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) shares were up 1.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.60.
  • Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.35. The stock traded up 12.12% on the session.
  • Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.88. The stock was up 43.1% for the day.
  • AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ:GSUM) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.46% for the day.
  • Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.12 on Wednesday, moving up 3.28%.
  • BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares set a new yearly high of $4.28 this morning. The stock was up 9.14% on the session.

 

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week Highs BZI-52WeeksNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

