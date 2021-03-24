Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, 47 companies hit new 52-week highs.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

(NASDAQ:BOSC). Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) saw the most pronounced positive move, as it traded up 81.39% to hit its new 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday:

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) shares broke to $372.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.04%.

(NYSE:LOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $184.11. The stock was up 1.85% for the day. Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) shares were up 6.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $125.80.

(NYSE:ANTM) shares were up 1.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $360.67. Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH) shares were up 6.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $254.91.

(NYSE:QSR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $65.77 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.75%. Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) shares set a new yearly high of $9.02 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.

(NASDAQ:AGNC) shares set a new yearly high of $16.85 this morning. The stock was up 1.51% on the session. Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.24. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.

(NYSE:KT) shares were up 4.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.21. Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.40. The stock traded down 0.08% on the session.

(NYSE:MMS) shares were down 0.29% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $88.23. Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) shares hit a yearly high of $53.96. The stock traded up 2.8% on the session.

(NYSE:DSL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $18.06 with a daily change of up 0.22%. Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) shares hit a yearly high of $64.93. The stock traded up 0.74% on the session.

(NYSE:EIG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.26 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.42%. Nuveen NASDAQ 100 Dynamic (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares hit a yearly high of $27.92. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.

(NASDAQ:FNKO) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.39 on Wednesday, moving up 10.76%. PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.58 with a daily change of up 0.56%.

(NYSE:HFRO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.95%. TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) stock set a new 52-week high of $13.63 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.42%.

(NASDAQ:AMTX) shares were up 9.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.44. Hall Of Fame Resort (NASDAQ:HOFV) stock made a new 52-week high of $7.64 Wednesday. The stock was up 81.39% for the day.

(NYSE:BLW) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.41 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.12%. Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.13. The stock traded up 2.44% on the session.

(NYSE:JPI) shares set a new yearly high of $24.95 this morning. The stock was up 0.38% on the session. Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) stock set a new 52-week high of $16.97 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.49%.

(NASDAQ:CLMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $6.19 on Wednesday morning, moving up 14.58%. Nesco Holdings (NYSE:NSCO) shares broke to $9.38 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.9%.

(NASDAQ:LIVX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.76. The stock traded up 5.43% on the session. John Hancock Preferred (NYSE:HPF) shares set a new yearly high of $19.68 this morning. The stock was up 0.55% on the session.

(NYSE:ECC) shares were up 0.93% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.02. HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.39 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.21% for the day.

(NASDAQ:OXSQ) shares hit $4.57 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.26%. Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) shares hit $36.08 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.28%.

(NASDAQ:MYFW) shares were down 1.25% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.94 for a change of down 1.25%. Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $32.50 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 56.08%.

(NASDAQ:MKTY) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $15.50. Shares traded up 6.85%. Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) shares were up 1.49% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $43.60.

(NASDAQ:RCON) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.35. The stock traded up 12.12% on the session. Color Star Technology (NASDAQ:CSCW) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.88. The stock was up 43.1% for the day.

(NASDAQ:ALOT) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.99 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day. Gridsum Holding (NASDAQ:GSUM) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.95 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.46% for the day.

(NASDAQ:HFBL) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.12 on Wednesday, moving up 3.28%. BOS Better Online Solns (NASDAQ:BOSC) shares set a new yearly high of $4.28 this morning. The stock was up 9.14% on the session.

Benzinga will continue to update traders about these equities going forward. Stay tuned for further market updates.