Range
20.88 - 21.34
Vol / Avg.
1.3K/2K
Div / Yield
0.4/1.92%
52 Wk
15.17 - 31.99
Mkt Cap
70.9M
Payout Ratio
24.17
Open
21.34
P/E
13.82
EPS
0.36
Shares
3.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:48PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 4:44PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 5:26PM
Benzinga - Apr 27, 2021, 4:49PM
Benzinga - Mar 10, 2021, 5:37PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Home Federal Bancorp Inc of louisiana operates as a bank holding company. It is a federally chartered stock savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. Its core activities consist of attracting deposits from the general public and using those funds to originate loans to the residential, commercial and multi-family segments. The company also invests securities held-to-maturity and securities available-for-sale.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.340
REV5.221M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Home Federal Bancorp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Home Federal Bancorp (HFBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ: HFBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Home Federal Bancorp's (HFBL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Home Federal Bancorp (HFBL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Home Federal Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for Home Federal Bancorp (HFBL)?

A

The stock price for Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ: HFBL) is $20.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Home Federal Bancorp (HFBL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 14, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 28, 2022.

Q

When is Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) reporting earnings?

A

Home Federal Bancorp’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Home Federal Bancorp (HFBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Home Federal Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does Home Federal Bancorp (HFBL) operate in?

A

Home Federal Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.