60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) shares gained 58.8% to close at $6.75 on Tuesday.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares surged 47.8% to close at $3.40 on Tuesday after the company said Tuesday that it has signed a letter of intent for a merger with the Canadian cannabis companyDestiny Biosciences.
- Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MBOT) gained 31.6% to close at $6.95.
- Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACHN) rose 28.9% to close at $3.57 after rising 16.4% on Monday.
- Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) rose 26.8% to close at $7.86 after the company announced its CHIASMA OPTIMAL trial of Mycapssa met its primary and all secondary endpoints.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SLRX) shares gained 23% to close at $14.51.
- Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY) rose 19.3% to close at $6.18 after the company announced Tuesday a new collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to simplify the process of finding and moving into a new home.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) gained 19.2% to close at $12.10.
- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBSE) rose 16.3% to close at $4.14.
- Synthesis Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: SES) gained 15.1% to close at $6.01.
- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP) rose 14.9% to close at $3.17.
- Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQXP) gained 12.7% to close at $2.76.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) rose 12.3% to close at $36.26.
- Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE: PII) rose 11.8% to close at $92.39 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued its FY19 EPS above analyst estimates.
- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) surged 11.3% to close at $3.75.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) gained 11.2% to close at $4.97.
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STOK) rose 10.9% to close at $25.50.
- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN) shares gained 10.9% to close at $46.50 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ: AUDC) jumped 10% to close at $18.09 following Q2 results.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) rose 10% to close at $119.31 after reporting upbeat Q2 results.
- TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares gained 9.5% to close at $81.92 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales.
- Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE: KEG) shares gained 9.3% to close at $3.40.
- Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NYSE: CTG) shares gained 8.9% to close at $4.42 after reporting strong Q2 results.
- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) gained 8.3% to close at $3.67 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: AVCO) shares gained 7.8% to close at $2.21 after the company announced a strategic partnership with GE Healthcare to accelerate standardized automation and bio-production for cellular medicines.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) jumped 7.8% to close at $8.19. LSC Communications and Quad/Graphics terminated a merger agreement of an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion.
- Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) rose 7.8% to close at $490.23 following upbeat Q2 earnings.
- Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRCP) rose 7.2% to close at $3.89 after receiving robot guidance orders involving battery packs from OEM partners.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) rose 6.7% to close at $3.67.
- Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRS) rose 6.1% to close at $18.10.
- The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) rose 6.1% to close at $54.33 after the company reported upbeat earnings for its second quarter.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 5.8% to close at $8.81. JP Morgan upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $8 to $16.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) gained 5.4% to close at $103.38 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) rose 4.9% to close at $243.88 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales and raised FY19 guidance.
- Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ: LOGI) rose 3.1% to close at $41.04 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales.
- ArcelorMittal (NYSE: MT) rose 3.1% to close at $17.73 after the company on Monday announced it will further raise flat-rolled steel prices.
Losers
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares dipped 70.1% to close at $1.19 on Tuesday. Marinus announced results from the second part of aPhase 2 Magnolia clinical trial that evaluated intravenous ganaxolone in women with postpartum depression, or PPD. The results showed that the Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression, or HAM-D17, scores at 28 days of treatment were the same as aplacebo.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NYSE: LKSD) dropped 34.2% to close at $2.29. LSC Communications and Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) have terminated a merger agreement of an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $1.4 billion. Quad will pay LSC a termination fee of $45 million. LSC Communications also cut 2019 sales guidance.
- Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITCI) shares dropped 31.6% to close at $8.19 after the company issued an update on FDA Advisory Committee meeting for lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia.
- Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMMA) shares declined 27.2% to close at $4.2450 after the company disclosed that it has received Nasdaq delisting notice following merger with MYnd Analytics.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) fell 22.2% to close at $3.09 after reporting downbeat Q2 results.
- Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSE: YUMA) fell 20.8% to close at $1.87.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) dropped 19.5% to close at $6.78.
- Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: XBIO) dipped 17.9% to close at $2.76.
- Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE) dropped 15.1% to close at $3.72. Just Energy Group announced adjustment of accounts receivable.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACAD) fell 14.4% to close at $22.22 after the company reported its Phase 3 ENHANCE trial of Pimavanserin did not achieve statistical significance on its primary endpoint.
- Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFMS) dropped 13.8% to close at $2.38.
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) shares fell 12.9% to close at $3.65 after the company reported a $100 million common stock offering.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) fell 12.1% to close at $7.29 following Q2 results.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares dipped 10.7% to close at $1.9550.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) fell 10.6% to close at $12.19.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: HOV) shares dropped 10.5% to close at $5.81.
- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE: REI) shares tumbled 10.2% to close at $2.73. Ring Energy lowered its FY19 capex budget from $154 million to $152 million.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 9.6% to close at $2.27.
- Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares fell 9% to close at $102.98.
- Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: VCYT) fell 7.5% to close at $28.62.
- Neon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGN) dropped 7.2% to close at $3.35.
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) fell 7.1% to close at $63.96.
- Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RARX) fell 6.7% to close at $33.59 after reporting a $100 million common stock offering.
- Zions Bancorporation (NASDAQ: ZION) shares fell 5.3% to close at $42.83 after reporting downbeat Q2 earnings.
Posted-In: Movers From TuesdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas General
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.