52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares climbed 66.5 percent to $5.66. The stock may be moving in sympathy with Electrameccanica, which spiked after a Bloomberg article highlighted its Solo electric vehicle. Arcimoto makes similar electric vehicles.
- Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) shares jumped 65.5 percent to $8.81 after reporting strong Q4 results.
- Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 39.1 percent to $0.2369 after the company reported a 66 percent year-over-year increase in FY18 sales.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares rose 26.3 percent to $5.47 after surging 223.13 percent on Wednesday. Electrameccanica shares are continuing higher potentially due to a Tuesday Bloomberg article analyzing the company's 'Solo' electric vehicle and its potential to compete with Tesla.
- Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) gained 19.5 percent to $56.62 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
- CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares rose 17.1 percent to $101.15 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued strong Q1 forecast.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares rose 17 percent to $41.95 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 14.7 percent to $22.21 following upbeat revenue for the year to the end of October.
- YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) rose 13.8 percent to $21.24 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 12.8 percent to $7.95 after the company announced plans to resubmit its biologics license application for the treatment of peanut allergy in children.
- Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) gained 12.1 percent to $108.70 following strong Q4 results.
- Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) shares rose 10.3 percent to $17.15 after the company reported Q4 results.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) surged 9.8 percent to $6.52 following Q4 results.
- Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) rose 9.7 percent to $21.21 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares gained 9.4 percent to $52.94 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) shares jumped 8.6 percent to $20.00 following Q4 results.
- AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) rose 8.4 percent to $39.66 after reporting strong Q4 earnings.
- Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 7.7 percent to $3.2406 after the company said it is considering expanding its portfolio to include medicinal cannabis and CBD.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) surged 7.5 percent to $65.71 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) gained 7 percent to $14.01. Omeros streamlined path to Biologics License Application for OMS721 in HSCT-TMA following meeting with the FDA.
- Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX) rose 6.7 percent to $418.23 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $1.36, beating the $1.23 estimate; the company also issued Q1 sales guidance of $1.342-$1.352 billion, above the $1.34 billion estimate.
- IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) gained 6.5 percent to $140.38 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates, provided FY19 sales guidance above estimates, and added $2 billion to their share buyback program.
- Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) climbed 5.8 percent to $112.07 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.93, beating the $0.90 estimate.
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares rose 4 percent to $49.35 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter guidance and expects sales growth of 4-6 percent year-over-year. Cisco also added $15 billion to its buyback plan.
Losers
- Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares dipped 73.3 percent to $2.77 after the FDA said it cannot accept the company's new drug application for iclaprim in its current state and indicated additional data may be needed.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares dropped 27.7 percent to $11.20 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 guidance.
- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) declined 24.5 percent to $4.06 after the company reported data from its Phase 2a trial of ALBS03 diabetes therapy; data showed no improvement in primary endpoint.
- New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) fell 20.8 percent to $0.9820 after the company reported Q4 sales of $157.4 million, missing the $217.32 million estimate.
- CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) dipped 20 percent to $1.9750 after the FDA requested additional data from the company's LOCK-IT-100 study to support Cormedix's new drug application.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 19.2 percent to $3.78 after the company announced a $65 million convertible debt offering with an initial conversion rate of $5.38 per share.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 16.1 percent to $6.86 after declining 3.99 percent on Wednesday.
- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) fell 15.8 percent to $6.84 after reporting Q4 results.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) fell 14.7 percent to $13.45 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company sees first-quarter sales down 16-22 percent year-over-year.
- Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) dropped 14.3 percent to $54.03 after reporting downbeat Q4 revenue.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) shares declined 11.5 percent to $61.51 following Q4 results.
- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) fell 11.3 percent to $21.58.
- Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) dropped 10.9 percent to $12.86 after reporting Q4 results.
- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) fell 10.5 percent to $45.97 following Q4 earnings.
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) dipped 10.2 percent to $9.47. Xeris priced its public offering of 5.88 million shares at $10 per share.
- CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) dropped 10 percent to $27.22 following Q4 results.
- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) dipped 9 percent to $132.29 following Q4 results.
- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) shares declined 8.9 percent to $10.48.
- American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) fell 8.8 percent to $40.30 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) shares declined 8.4 percent to $29.00 following Q4 results.
- CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) fell 8.2 percent to $13.50 after reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. The company cut its dividend from 54 cents per share to 25 cents per share.
- Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) dipped 8 percent to $2.67 following weak quarterly sales.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares fell 8 percent to $62.03 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
- Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) fell 7.8 percent to $54.60 after reporting upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) dropped 7.7 percent to $1.9101.
- The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) shares declined 7.4 percent to $46.11. Coca-Cola reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. The company expects FY19 organic sales growth of 4 percent year over year.
- Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) fell 5.8 percent to $148.68 after reporting 2018 results.
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) dropped 5 percent to $85.45 following weak Q4 results.
