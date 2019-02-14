Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 14, 2019 12:27pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) shares climbed 66.5 percent to $5.66. The stock may be moving in sympathy with Electrameccanica, which spiked after a Bloomberg article highlighted its Solo electric vehicle. Arcimoto makes similar electric vehicles.
  • Invacare Corporation (NYSE: IVC) shares jumped 65.5 percent to $8.81 after reporting strong Q4 results.
  • Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) gained 39.1 percent to $0.2369 after the company reported a 66 percent year-over-year increase in FY18 sales.
  • Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares rose 26.3 percent to $5.47 after surging 223.13 percent on Wednesday. Electrameccanica shares are continuing higher potentially due to a Tuesday Bloomberg article analyzing the company's 'Solo' electric vehicle and its potential to compete with Tesla.
  • Materion Corporation (NYSE: MTRN) gained 19.5 percent to $56.62 after reporting upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) shares rose 17.1 percent to $101.15 after the company reported upbeat Q4 results and issued strong Q1 forecast.
  • Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares rose 17 percent to $41.95 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 14.7 percent to $22.21 following upbeat revenue for the year to the end of October.
  • YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: YETI) rose 13.8 percent to $21.24 following upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 12.8 percent to $7.95 after the company announced plans to resubmit its biologics license application for the treatment of peanut allergy in children.
  • Ingevity Corporation (NYSE: NGVT) gained 12.1 percent to $108.70 following strong Q4 results.
  • Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) shares rose 10.3 percent to $17.15 after the company reported Q4 results.
  • SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) surged 9.8 percent to $6.52 following Q4 results.
  • Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) rose 9.7 percent to $21.21 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
  • Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares gained 9.4 percent to $52.94 following upbeat Q4 earnings.
  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) shares jumped 8.6 percent to $20.00 following Q4 results.
  • AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE: AZN) rose 8.4 percent to $39.66 after reporting strong Q4 earnings.
  • Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDGS) rose 7.7 percent to $3.2406 after the company said it is considering expanding its portfolio to include medicinal cannabis and CBD.
  • Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) surged 7.5 percent to $65.71 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) gained 7 percent to $14.01. Omeros streamlined path to Biologics License Application for OMS721 in HSCT-TMA following meeting with the FDA.
  • Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ: EQIX) rose 6.7 percent to $418.23 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $1.36, beating the $1.23 estimate; the company also issued Q1 sales guidance of $1.342-$1.352 billion, above the $1.34 billion estimate.
  • IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV) gained 6.5 percent to $140.38 after the company beat Q4 EPS and sales estimates, provided FY19 sales guidance above estimates, and added $2 billion to their share buyback program.
  • Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) climbed 5.8 percent to $112.07 after the company reported Q4 EPS of $0.93, beating the $0.90 estimate.
  • Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) shares rose 4 percent to $49.35 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its second quarter. The company issued strong third-quarter guidance and expects sales growth of 4-6 percent year-over-year. Cisco also added $15 billion to its buyback plan.

 

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Motif Bio plc (NASDAQ: MTFB) shares dipped 73.3 percent to $2.77 after the FDA said it cannot accept the company's new drug application for iclaprim in its current state and indicated additional data may be needed.
  • Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) shares dropped 27.7 percent to $11.20 after the company reported downbeat Q4 results and issued weak Q1 guidance.
  • Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) declined 24.5 percent to $4.06 after the company reported data from its Phase 2a trial of ALBS03 diabetes therapy; data showed no improvement in primary endpoint.
  • New Gold Inc. (NYSE: NGD) fell 20.8 percent to $0.9820 after the company reported Q4 sales of $157.4 million, missing the $217.32 million estimate.
  • CorMedix Inc. (NYSE: CRMD) dipped 20 percent to $1.9750 after the FDA requested additional data from the company's LOCK-IT-100 study to support Cormedix's new drug application.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 19.2 percent to $3.78 after the company announced a $65 million convertible debt offering with an initial conversion rate of $5.38 per share.
  • MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 16.1 percent to $6.86 after declining 3.99 percent on Wednesday.
  • Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) fell 15.8 percent to $6.84 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) fell 14.7 percent to $13.45 after the company reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company sees first-quarter sales down 16-22 percent year-over-year.
  • Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: SIX) dropped 14.3 percent to $54.03 after reporting downbeat Q4 revenue.
  • Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: NUS) shares declined 11.5 percent to $61.51 following Q4 results.
  • Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) fell 11.3 percent to $21.58.
  • Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) dropped 10.9 percent to $12.86 after reporting Q4 results.
  • Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP) fell 10.5 percent to $45.97 following Q4 earnings.
  • Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) dipped 10.2 percent to $9.47. Xeris priced its public offering of 5.88 million shares at $10 per share.
  • CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) dropped 10 percent to $27.22 following Q4 results.
  • International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF) dipped 9 percent to $132.29 following Q4 results.
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNST) shares declined 8.9 percent to $10.48.
  • American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) fell 8.8 percent to $40.30 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR) shares declined 8.4 percent to $29.00 following Q4 results.
  • CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) fell 8.2 percent to $13.50 after reporting a fourth-quarter sales miss. The company cut its dividend from 54 cents per share to 25 cents per share.
  • Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE: AVP) dipped 8 percent to $2.67 following weak quarterly sales.
  • NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) shares fell 8 percent to $62.03 after reporting weak quarterly sales.
  • Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GOOS) fell 7.8 percent to $54.60 after reporting upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
  • Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) dropped 7.7 percent to $1.9101.
  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) shares declined 7.4 percent to $46.11. Coca-Cola reported in-line earnings for its fourth quarter. The company expects FY19 organic sales growth of 4 percent year over year.
  • Pool Corporation (NASDAQ: POOL) fell 5.8 percent to $148.68 after reporting 2018 results.
  • Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE: DGX) dropped 5 percent to $85.45 following weak Q4 results.

Posted-In: LosersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AIG + ALRN)

13 Stocks To Watch For February 13, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For February 13, 2019
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 5, 2019
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 200 Points; First Data Shares Spike Higher
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 15, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FUV
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Don't Get Blindsided: The Importance Of Tax Return Estimators