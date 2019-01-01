|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.690
|REV
|11.500M
|16.866M
|5.366M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESQ) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Esquire Financial Hldgs’s space includes: ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB), Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG), Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC), Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) and Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM).
The latest price target for Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESQ) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ESQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -39.76% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESQ) is $33.2 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Esquire Financial Hldgs.
Esquire Financial Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Esquire Financial Hldgs.
Esquire Financial Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.