Range
33.11 - 34.05
Vol / Avg.
12.1K/20.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.16 - 37.51
Mkt Cap
268.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
34.04
P/E
15.04
EPS
0.89
Shares
8.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Esquire Financial Holdings Inc is a United States-based bank holding company. The bank offers various services such as checking accounts, personal checking account, professional checking accounts, and business checking accounts among others. It generates revenue in the form of interest income.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.690
REV11.500M16.866M5.366M

Analyst Ratings

Esquire Financial Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Esquire Financial Hldgs (ESQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Esquire Financial Hldgs's (ESQ) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Esquire Financial Hldgs (ESQ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESQ) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 26, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting ESQ to fall to within 12 months (a possible -39.76% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Esquire Financial Hldgs (ESQ)?

A

The stock price for Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ: ESQ) is $33.2 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Esquire Financial Hldgs (ESQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Esquire Financial Hldgs.

Q

When is Esquire Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:ESQ) reporting earnings?

A

Esquire Financial Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Esquire Financial Hldgs (ESQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Esquire Financial Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Esquire Financial Hldgs (ESQ) operate in?

A

Esquire Financial Hldgs is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.