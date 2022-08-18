Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

During Thursday's trading, 62 companies set new 52-week lows.
Points of Interest From Today's 52-Week Lows:
- Sanofi SNY was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH was the biggest loser of the morning session, as it dropped 16.62% to reach its new 52-week low.
- Tuya TUYA shares were the most resilient of the group, as shares actually moved up 0.0% in response to hitting its 52-week low.
On Thursday, the following stocks set new 52-week lows:
- GSK GSK stock broke to a new 52-week low of $34.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.83%.
- Avantor AVTR shares set a new yearly low of $26.87 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
- Koninklijke Philips PHG shares set a new 52-week low of $18.85. The stock traded down 2.72%.
- Horizon Therapeutics HZNP stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $60.45 and moving down 0.98%.
- Fresenius Medical Care FMS stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.06 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.46%.
- Elanco Animal Health ELAN stock hit a new 52-week low of $18.16. The stock was down 3.21% on the session.
- SK Telecom Co SKM shares were down 1.2% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $21.29.
- Playtika Holding PLTK stock hit $11.17 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.94%.
- Azenta AZTA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $58.08 and moving down 1.51%.
- Grupo Televisa TV stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 1.27%.
- Tandem Diabetes Care TNDM shares set a new 52-week low of $51.03. The stock traded down 2.44%.
- TTEC Holdings TTEC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $57.22 and moving up 1.06%.
- Certara CERT shares hit a yearly low of $16.06. The stock was down 2.7% on the session.
- Neogen NEOG stock hit a yearly low of $20.98. The stock was down 1.73% for the day.
- LiveRamp Holdings RAMP shares moved up 1.19% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $21.66, drifting up 1.19%.
- Olo OLO shares set a new 52-week low of $7.53. The stock traded up 0.66%.
- Tuya TUYA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.52 and moving 0.0% (flat).
- Eventbrite EB shares made a new 52-week low of $7.35 on Thursday. The stock was down 0.2% for the day.
- Tremor Intl TRMR stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $8.00. Shares traded down 1.54%.
- Industrial Logistics ILPT shares set a new 52-week low of $9.02. The stock traded up 1.21%.
- Organogenesis Hldgs ORGO stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.32 and moving down 1.01%.
- I-MAB IMAB shares made a new 52-week low of $5.85 on Thursday. The stock was down 11.71% for the day.
- Niu Technologies NIU stock hit a new 52-week low of $6.05. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
- Agora API shares moved down 3.46% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $4.18, drifting down 3.46%.
- LumiraDx LMDX stock set a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Thursday, moving down 12.0%.
- Gannett Co GCI stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $2.24. Shares traded down 3.35%.
- TrueCar TRUE shares fell to $2.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.
- Quotient Technology QUOT shares were down 3.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.24.
- BigBear.ai Hldgs BBAI shares fell to $1.64 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 5.17%.
- Wag Group PET stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $4.33 and moving down 13.14%.
- Co-Diagnostics CODX shares moved down 1.55% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $3.59, drifting down 1.55%.
- Feutune Light Acquisition FLFV shares set a new yearly low of $9.91 this morning. The stock was down 0.6% on the session.
- Compugen CGEN stock hit $1.36 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.61%.
- Arcimoto FUV stock drifted down 3.02% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.43.
- Ambrx Biopharma AMAM stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $2.20 and moving down 2.61%.
- CorpHousing Group CHG shares made a new 52-week low of $2.81 on Thursday. The stock was down 5.19% for the day.
- Atento ATTO shares set a new yearly low of $5.12 this morning. The stock was down 4.36% on the session.
- Eton Pharmaceuticals ETON shares hit a yearly low of $2.32. The stock was down 1.23% on the session.
- Elevate Credit ELVT shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.87 on Thursday morning, moving 0.0% (flat).
- Loyalty Ventures LYLT stock drifted down 5.2% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.24.
- Orion Energy Sys OESX shares set a new yearly low of $1.52 this morning. The stock was down 0.64% on the session.
- Urban-gro UGRO stock drifted down 2.69% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.31.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.20. The stock was down 16.62% on the session.
- IN8bio INAB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.75. Shares traded down 6.85%.
- Sonendo SONX shares made a new 52-week low of $1.26 on Thursday. The stock was down 1.66% for the day.
- Agrify AGFY stock achieved a new 52-week low on Thursday morning, hitting $1.25 and moving down 1.4%.
- PLx Pharma PLXP stock set a new 52-week low of $0.93 on Thursday, moving down 6.73%.
- Venus Concept VERO stock hit $0.38 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.66%.
- Hallmark Financial Servs HALL stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $1.30. Shares traded down 7.57%.
- Navidea Biopharmaceutical NAVB stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday of $0.43. Shares traded down 9.59%.
- Code Chain New Continent CCNC shares moved down 0.22% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.25, drifting down 0.22%.
- Zovio ZVO stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.30. The stock was down 3.43% on the session.
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals KPRX stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.12. The stock was down 7.05% on the session.
