Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 73 companies hit new 52-week lows.
52-Week Low Highlights:
- Intel INTC was the largest, in terms of market cap, to set a new 52-week low.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Aytu BioPharma AYTU.
- Magic Empire Global MEGL shares traded down 81.18% to reach its 52-week low, making it the biggest loser.
- Escalade ESCA saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.08%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week lows on Tuesday:
- Intel INTC stock hit a yearly low of $34.58. The stock was down 1.95% for the day.
- Ball BALL shares were down 2.65% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $55.26.
- QuidelOrtho QDEL stock drifted down 4.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $86.30.
- Perficient PRFT stock hit a new 52-week low of $85.06. The stock was down 4.56% on the session.
- IHS Holding IHS shares made a new 52-week low of $7.86 on Tuesday. The stock was down 0.19% for the day.
- FormFactor FORM stock set a new 52-week low of $32.21 on Tuesday, moving down 6.09%.
- CarGurus CARG shares fell to $19.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 22.34%.
- Allegiant Travel ALGT shares hit a yearly low of $103.94. The stock was down 6.51% on the session.
- Duck Creek Technologies DCT stock hit $13.36 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 4.95%.
- InterDigital IDCC stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $55.79 and moving down 1.24%.
- Medifast MED shares reached a new 52-week low of $128.26 on Tuesday morning, moving down 5.21%.
- Kforce KFRC shares set a new 52-week low of $55.79. The stock traded down 1.41%.
- Trinseo TSE stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $28.20 and moving down 13.88%.
- Sturm Ruger & Co RGR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $57.63 and moving down 0.79%.
- Cerence CRNC shares fell to $22.68 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 15.75%.
- Argo Gr Intl Hldgs ARGO shares moved down 14.77% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $26.30, drifting down 14.77%.
- Eventbrite EB stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.83. The stock was down 6.29% on the session.
- Waldencast WALD stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.15. Shares traded down 1.38%.
- SomaLogic SLGC shares set a new yearly low of $4.08 this morning. The stock was down 10.09% on the session.
- Unisys UIS shares fell to $10.69 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 6.7%.
- Forestar Group FOR stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $13.00 and moving down 2.5%.
- Pitney Bowes PBI shares set a new 52-week low of $3.15. The stock traded down 3.21%.
- Hyzon Motors HYZN stock hit a yearly low of $2.14. The stock was down 10.25% for the day.
- Orthofix Medical OFIX shares set a new yearly low of $22.20 this morning. The stock was down 3.56% on the session.
- Magic Empire Global MEGL shares fell to $19.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 81.18%.
- Offerpad Solutions OPAD shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.62 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.43%.
- Semantix STIX stock drifted down 8.77% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.96.
- Vintage Wine Estates VWE stock broke to a new 52-week low of $6.55 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 3.51%.
- Babylon Holdings BBLN stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.90 and moving down 7.26%.
- MediaAlpha MAX shares made a new 52-week low of $8.16 on Tuesday. The stock was down 11.94% for the day.
- Nano Labs NA shares moved down 1.82% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.13, drifting down 1.82%.
- Acies Acquisition ACAC shares moved down 0.35% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.01, drifting down 0.35%.
- Benefitfocus BNFT stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.59%.
- Quanterix QTRX shares moved down 61.25% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.31, drifting down 61.25%.
- Oportun Financial OPRT shares moved down 35.78% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $6.27, drifting down 35.78%.
- Superior Gr of Cos SGC stock broke to a new 52-week low of $13.29 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 25.43%.
- ATI Physical Therapy ATIP stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.91. Shares traded down 10.68%.
- Escalade ESCA stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.57 and moving down 0.08%.
- Turtle Beach HEAR shares made a new 52-week low of $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock was down 34.12% for the day.
- POET Technologies POET stock hit a new 52-week low of $3.93. The stock was down 7.05% on the session.
- Computer Task Group CTG stock broke to a new 52-week low of $7.72 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 1.15%.
- Leafly Holdings LFLY stock hit a yearly low of $2.59. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.
- Asure Software ASUR stock set a new 52-week low of $5.01 on Tuesday, moving up 3.19%.
- CHW Acquisition CHWA shares hit a yearly low of $6.05. The stock was down 20.66% on the session.
- Flexsteel Industries FLXS shares set a new 52-week low of $16.01. The stock traded down 7.27%.
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals FUSN stock hit a yearly low of $2.05. The stock was down 5.02% for the day.
- Audacy AUD shares set a new yearly low of $0.55 this morning. The stock was up 2.55% on the session.
- Imperial Ptrl IMPP shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.36 on Tuesday morning, moving down 4.01%.
- Gaia GAIA stock hit $3.25 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.09%.
- Dirtt Environmental Solns DRTT stock drifted down 5.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.75.
- Avaya Hldgs AVYA stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock was down 37.49% on the session.
- Orgenesis ORGS shares made a new 52-week low of $1.70 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.2% for the day.
- Sonendo SONX shares moved down 5.08% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65, drifting down 5.08%.
- Quotient QTNT stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.23 and moving down 14.59%.
- Paltalk PALT stock set a new 52-week low of $1.63 on Tuesday, moving down 4.97%.
- Nuzee NUZE stock hit a yearly low of $0.70. The stock was down 9.52% for the day.
- Zovio ZVO stock drifted down 7.97% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.36.
