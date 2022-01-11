52 Weeks High And Low Article

Stocks that Broke Yearly Lows Tuesday Morning

During Tuesday's morning trading, 87 companies set new 52-week lows.

Noteworthy Highlights From Today's 52-Week Highs And Lows:

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low. Capstar Special Purpose (NYSE:CPSR) was the biggest loser, trading down 23.1% to reach its 52-week low.

was the biggest loser, trading down 23.1% to reach its 52-week low. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) saw the sharpest rebound, as shares ascended 0.0%, reversing after hiting a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday are as follows:

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) shares hit a yearly low of $7.88. The stock was up 3.22% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $7.88. The stock was up 3.22% on the session. Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) stock set a new 52-week low of $35.81 on Tuesday, moving up 0.83%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $35.81 on Tuesday, moving up 0.83%. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $65.73 and moving up 0.62%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $65.73 and moving up 0.62%. National Vision Holdings (NASDAQ:EYE) shares moved up 0.49% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.56, drifting up 0.49%.

shares moved up 0.49% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $41.56, drifting up 0.49%. Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ:PACB) stock hit a yearly low of $13.85. The stock was down 11.64% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $13.85. The stock was down 11.64% for the day. Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.26. Shares traded up 1.59%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $11.26. Shares traded up 1.59%. Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) shares hit a yearly low of $5.81. The stock was down 2.28% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.81. The stock was down 2.28% on the session. Instil Bio (NASDAQ:TIL) stock drifted up 2.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.61.

stock drifted up 2.67% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.61. Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $11.78 on Tuesday morning, moving up 6.05%. Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) shares hit a yearly low of $5.56. The stock was up 1.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.56. The stock was up 1.89% on the session. Doma Holdings (NYSE:DOMA) shares hit a yearly low of $4.22. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $4.22. The stock was up 0.7% on the session. Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) stock drifted down 4.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.46.

stock drifted down 4.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $4.46. Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) shares hit a yearly low of $5.78. The stock was down 6.18% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $5.78. The stock was down 6.18% on the session. Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) stock hit a yearly low of $14.22. The stock was down 0.35% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $14.22. The stock was down 0.35% for the day. a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) shares fell to $7.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.09%.

shares fell to $7.44 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 2.09%. Hyliion Holdings (NYSE:HYLN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.24. The stock was up 2.62% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $5.24. The stock was up 2.62% on the session. Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) stock hit a yearly low of $3.58. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $3.58. The stock was down 0.53% for the day. Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $9.33 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.32%. AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) shares made a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.91% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.91% for the day. Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.88. Shares traded up 2.75%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $3.88. Shares traded up 2.75%. Sono Group (NASDAQ:SEV) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.63. Shares traded up 1.12%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $7.63. Shares traded up 1.12%. Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.21 and moving down 0.36%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $11.21 and moving down 0.36%. Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.49. Shares traded down 1.69%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $10.49. Shares traded down 1.69%. Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) shares set a new yearly low of $5.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $5.55 this morning. The stock was up 1.73% on the session. Advent Technologies Hldgs (NASDAQ:ADN) shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.70.

shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $5.70. AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) shares moved up 1.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.74, drifting up 1.38%.

shares moved up 1.38% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $10.74, drifting up 1.38%. Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) shares moved down 1.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.75, drifting down 1.6%.

shares moved down 1.6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.75, drifting down 1.6%. Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) stock hit a yearly low of $6.51. The stock was down 0.89% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $6.51. The stock was down 0.89% for the day. Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) shares moved up 1.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.60, drifting up 1.54%.

shares moved up 1.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $11.60, drifting up 1.54%. Zevia (NYSE:ZVIA) shares hit a yearly low of $6.50. The stock was up 2.1% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $6.50. The stock was up 2.1% on the session. Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) stock hit $5.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.27%.

stock hit $5.41 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.27%. CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.18 and moving down 1.26%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $6.18 and moving down 1.26%. Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) stock drifted down 11.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.90.

stock drifted down 11.42% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $13.90. Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Tuesday, moving up 7.69%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $1.27 on Tuesday, moving up 7.69%. AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.90. Shares traded up 6.81%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.90. Shares traded up 6.81%. Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.46%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $10.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.46%. NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.90 this morning. The stock was down 9.79% on the session. Merida Merger (NASDAQ:MCMJ) stock hit $8.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.73%.

stock hit $8.80 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 10.73%. Shapeways Hldgs (NYSE:SHPW) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.68. The stock was down 1.81% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.68. The stock was down 1.81% on the session. Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) shares set a new 52-week low of $4.27. The stock traded up 2.72%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $4.27. The stock traded up 2.72%. Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.00. Shares traded down 0.99%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $1.00. Shares traded down 0.99%. AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) shares moved up 0.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.73, drifting up 0.75%.

shares moved up 0.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $7.73, drifting up 0.75%. Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) shares moved up 2.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.15, drifting up 2.23%.

shares moved up 2.23% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $2.15, drifting up 2.23%. Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.74%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $6.89 on Tuesday morning, moving down 3.74%. HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.02%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $3.62 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 4.02%. Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) stock hit $1.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 8.56%.

stock hit $1.82 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 8.56%. Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) shares set a new 52-week low of $5.03. The stock traded down 0.98%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $5.03. The stock traded down 0.98%. Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.52 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.77%. vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) shares moved up 0.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85, drifting up 0.02%.

shares moved up 0.02% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $0.85, drifting up 0.02%. DSS (AMEX:DSS) shares set a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock traded up 2.34%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $0.64. The stock traded up 2.34%. iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) stock hit $1.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.04%.

stock hit $1.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.04%. SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ:SBET) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.85 and moving up 2.54%.

stock achieved a new 52-week low on Tuesday morning, hitting $1.85 and moving up 2.54%. Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 8.59% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $0.48. The stock was down 8.59% on the session. Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock traded down 0.94%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $1.00. The stock traded down 0.94%. EzFill Holdings (NASDAQ:EZFL) shares moved up 1.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33, drifting up 1.45%.

shares moved up 1.45% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.33, drifting up 1.45%. Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.32%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.14 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.32%. Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) stock hit a yearly low of $4.35. The stock was down 3.55% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $4.35. The stock was down 3.55% for the day. Team (NYSE:TISI) stock drifted down 5.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96.

stock drifted down 5.1% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $0.96. Planet Green Holdings (AMEX:PLAG) shares fell to $0.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 18.12%.

shares fell to $0.78 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 18.12%. Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares moved down 1.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77, drifting down 1.1%.

shares moved down 1.1% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $1.77, drifting down 1.1%. Elite Education Gr Intl (NASDAQ:EEIQ) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.92% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $2.35 on Tuesday. The stock was up 2.92% for the day. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) shares made a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock was 0.0% (flat) for the day. Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) shares made a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day.

shares made a new 52-week low of $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock was up 0.51% for the day. Bit Brother (NASDAQ:BTB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.45. Shares traded up 0.37%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.45. Shares traded up 0.37%. Kaspien Holdings (NASDAQ:KSPN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.50. The stock was down 1.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.50. The stock was down 1.92% on the session. Helius Medical Tech (NASDAQ:HSDT) stock hit $5.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.41%.

stock hit $5.02 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 2.41%. Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JUPW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.77. Shares traded up 0.01%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Tuesday of $0.77. Shares traded up 0.01%. Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) shares hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was up 0.76% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $1.71. The stock was up 0.76% on the session. SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) shares fell to $0.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%.

shares fell to $0.93 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.91%. Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares were down 2.31% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $1.63.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.