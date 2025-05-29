Earnings Scheduled For May 29, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Li Auto LI is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• SpartanNash SPTN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $2.86 billion.

• Hamilton Lane HLNE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $170.69 million.

• Kohl's KSS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.22 per share on revenue of $3.06 billion.

• Movado Group MOV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $142.11 million.

• Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.87 per share on revenue of $118.90 million.

• Caleres CAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $622.05 million.

• Foot Locker FL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.89 billion.

• Futu Holdings FUTU is likely to report earnings for its first quarter.

• American Woodmark AMWD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $426.24 million.

• Bath & Body Works BBWI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion.

• BRP DOOO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Best Buy Co BBY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $8.82 billion.

• Burlington Stores BURL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.43 per share on revenue of $2.53 billion.

• Hormel Foods HRL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $2.90 billion.

• Royal Bank of Canada RY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.25 per share on revenue of $11.20 billion.

• Canadian Imperial Bank CM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $5.01 billion.

• Aurora Mobile JG is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Diana Shipping DSX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Roivant Sciences ROIV is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $62.17 million.

• Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. Common Stock SPMC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $20.48 million.

• Destination XL Group DXLG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $103.50 million.

• Alarum Technologies ALAR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $7.31 million.

• BOS Better Online Solns BOSC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Universal UVV is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Costco Wholesale COST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.21 per share on revenue of $62.85 billion.

• American Eagle Outfitters AEO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.

• Dell Technologies DELL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $23.15 billion.

• Elastic ESTC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $374.15 million.

• Ulta Beauty ULTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $5.77 per share on revenue of $2.81 billion.

• Red Robin Gourmet Burgers RRGB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $388.55 million.

• PagerDuty PD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $118.98 million.

• NGL Energy Partners NGL is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gap GAP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $3.41 billion.

• Zscaler ZS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $667.15 million.

• NetApp NTAP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $1.72 billion.

• Ambarella AMBA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $84.01 million.

• UiPath PATH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $332.81 million.

• Cooper Companies COO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $995.81 million.

• Marvell Tech MRVL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

