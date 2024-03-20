Earnings Scheduled For March 20, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• UP Fintech Holding TIGR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $207.00 million.
• Fanhua FANH is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Mogo MOGO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $12.14 million.
• Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $641.29 million.
• Sportradar Gr SRAD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $271.46 million.
• Boyd Gaming BYD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $956.43 million.
• BioNTech BNTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.
• Kingsoft Cloud Hldgs KC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $242.39 million.
• PDD Holdings PDD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $11.01 billion.
• H World Group HTHT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $756.94 million.
• So-Young Intl SY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $51.04 million.
• JinkoSolar Holding Co JKS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.50 per share on revenue of $4.28 billion.
• Huize Holding HUIZ is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• J.Jill JILL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $147.40 million.
• Bakkt Hldgs BKKT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $15.25 million.
• General Mills GIS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.96 billion.
• Signet Jewelers SIG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $6.35 per share on revenue of $2.54 billion.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Vasta Platform VSTA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $109.49 million.
• Nortech Systems NSYS is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Sadot Group SDOT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $186.43 million.
• FGI Industries FGI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $30.40 million.
• Guess GES is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $855.54 million.
• Avinger AVGR is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Micron Technology MU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $5.33 billion.
• Rani Therapeutics Hldgs RANI is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• 17 Education & Technology YQ is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Avino Silver & Gold Mines ASM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $19.60 million.
• Corporacion America CAAP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $431.10 million.
• Hall Of Fame Resort HOFV is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.60 per share on revenue of $5.48 million.
• Trevi Therapeutics TRVI is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Worthington Enterprises WOR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $326.97 million.
• Lithium Americas LAAC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $18.10 million.
• CuriosityStream CURI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $15.80 million.
• LexinFintech Holdings LX is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Five Below FIVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.78 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
• KB Home KBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion.
• Chewy CHWY is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.
• Enerpac Tool Group EPAC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $141.10 million.
• HeartBeam BEAT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $40 thousand.
• AuthID AUID is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Sera Prognostics SERA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $50 thousand.
• Steelcase SCS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $780.25 million.
• OmniAb OABI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $7.47 million.
• Alvotech ALVO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $68.00 million.
