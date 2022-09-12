Upgrades

According to TD Securities, the prior rating for John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund BTO was changed from Buy to Action List Buy. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.88 and a 52-week-low of $31.95. At the end of the last trading period, John Hancock Finl Opps closed at $35.82.

According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Vale SA VALE was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. Vale earned $1.32 in the second quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.29 and a 52-week-low of $11.72. At the end of the last trading period, Vale closed at $13.51.

According to Raymond James, the prior rating for Enbridge Inc ENB was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Enbridge showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.67 and a 52-week-low of $38.94. Enbridge closed at $41.82 at the end of the last trading period.

B of A Securities upgraded the previous rating for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Canadian Pacific Railway showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $84.22 and a 52-week-low of $66.70. At the end of the last trading period, Canadian Pacific Railway closed at $78.29.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Canadian National Railway Co CNI was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Canadian National Railway had an EPS of $1.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.21. The current stock performance of Canadian National Railway shows a 52-week-high of $137.19 and a 52-week-low of $106.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $122.01.

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Union Pacific Corp UNP was changed from Neutral to Buy. Union Pacific earned $2.93 in the second quarter, compared to $2.72 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $278.94 and a 52-week-low of $202.38. Union Pacific closed at $231.88 at the end of the last trading period.

For Telos Corp TLS, Wedbush upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Telos showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.04 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Telos shows a 52-week-high of $16.15 and a 52-week-low of $6.54. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $10.90.

For Carpenter Technology Corp CRS, Cowen & Co. upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Carpenter Tech had an EPS of $0.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.96 and a 52-week-low of $24.76. At the end of the last trading period, Carpenter Tech closed at $35.89.

For Carvana Co CVNA, Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the second quarter, Carvana showed an EPS of $2.35, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carvana shows a 52-week-high of $240.58 and a 52-week-low of $19.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.62.

Downgrades

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Neoleukin Therapeutics Inc NLTX was changed from Buy to Underperform. For the second quarter, Neoleukin Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $5.35 and a 52-week-low of $0.80. At the end of the last trading period, Neoleukin Therapeutics closed at $1.09.

TD Securities downgraded the previous rating for Energy HBR Corp ENGH from Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $77.25 and a 52-week-low of $46.55. Energy HBR closed at $77.25 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for Occidental Petroleum Corp OXY from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Occidental Petroleum showed an EPS of $3.16, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Occidental Petroleum shows a 52-week-high of $77.13 and a 52-week-low of $29.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.61.

Vertical Research downgraded the previous rating for Livent Corp LTHM from Buy to Hold. Livent earned $0.37 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Livent shows a 52-week-high of $36.38 and a 52-week-low of $19.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.45.

For Adobe Inc ADBE, Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Adobe showed an EPS of $3.35, compared to $3.03 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $575.00 and a 52-week-low of $338.00. Adobe closed at $394.78 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Cable One Inc CABO was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Cable One showed an EPS of $12.10, compared to $16.68 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1766.29 and a 52-week-low of $1049.81. At the end of the last trading period, Cable One closed at $1098.21.

Initiations

With a Market Perform rating, MoffettNathanson initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies Ltd PGY. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for Pagaya Technologies. The current stock performance of Pagaya Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $34.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.00.

With a Buy rating, RF Lafferty initiated coverage on Lucid Group Inc LCID. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Lucid Gr. In the second quarter, Lucid Gr showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $7.21 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $47.59 and a 52-week-low of $13.25. Lucid Gr closed at $15.08 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sono-Tek Corp SOTK. The price target seems to have been set at $8.00 for Sono-Tek. Sono-Tek earned $0.02 in the first quarter, compared to $0.08 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.22 and a 52-week-low of $4.01. Sono-Tek closed at $7.19 at the end of the last trading period.

Roth Capital initiated coverage on Urban-gro Inc UGRO with a Buy rating. The price target for Urban-gro is set to $6.00. In the second quarter, Urban-gro showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Urban-gro shows a 52-week-high of $12.82 and a 52-week-low of $3.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.27.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp WPM with a Buy rating. The price target for Wheaton Precious Metals is set to $53.00. Wheaton Precious Metals earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Wheaton Precious Metals shows a 52-week-high of $51.91 and a 52-week-low of $29.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.05.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd AEM with a Buy rating. The price target for Agnico Eagle Mines is set to $72.00. In the second quarter, Agnico Eagle Mines showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $0.69 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.14 and a 52-week-low of $38.02. At the end of the last trading period, Agnico Eagle Mines closed at $44.11.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Huntsman Corp HUN with an Outperform rating. The price target for Huntsman is set to $33.00. Huntsman earned $1.28 in the second quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $41.65 and a 52-week-low of $26.10. Huntsman closed at $27.28 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Ashland Inc ASH. The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for Ashland. In the third quarter, Ashland showed an EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.22 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ashland shows a 52-week-high of $112.91 and a 52-week-low of $83.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $102.22.

Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Enovis Corp ENOV with an Outperform rating. The price target for Enovis is set to $68.00. For the second quarter, Enovis had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.68. The current stock performance of Enovis shows a 52-week-high of $72.13 and a 52-week-low of $47.73. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $51.55.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Enovis Corp ENOV. The price target seems to have been set at $67.00 for Enovis. In the second quarter, Enovis showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $1.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.13 and a 52-week-low of $47.73. Enovis closed at $51.55 at the end of the last trading period.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on Monday.Com Ltd MNDY with a Buy rating. In the second quarter, Monday.Com showed an EPS of $0.33, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $314.28 and a 52-week-low of $85.75. Monday.Com closed at $130.34 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Agilon Health Inc AGL. The price target seems to have been set at $38.00 for Agilon Health. In the second quarter, Agilon Health showed an EPS of $0.04, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.36 and a 52-week-low of $14.36. Agilon Health closed at $23.48 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Bausch & Lomb Corp BLCO. The price target seems to have been set at $21.00 for Bausch & Lomb. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $20.20 and a 52-week-low of $12.20. Bausch & Lomb closed at $17.17 at the end of the last trading period.

Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox Corp RBLX with an Underperform rating. The price target for Roblox is set to $31.00. For the second quarter, Roblox had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.25. The stock has a 52-week-high of $103.79 and a 52-week-low of $21.65. At the end of the last trading period, Roblox closed at $45.53.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL with an Overweight rating. The price target for Bill.com Holdings is set to $220.00. For the fourth quarter, Bill.com Holdings had an EPS of $0.03, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $262.17 and a 52-week-low of $89.87. Bill.com Holdings closed at $167.39 at the end of the last trading period.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alphatec Holdings Inc ATEC with an Overweight rating. The price target for Alphatec Holdings is set to $13.00. Alphatec Holdings earned $0.36 in the second quarter, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $13.65 and a 52-week-low of $5.73. Alphatec Holdings closed at $8.34 at the end of the last trading period.

BMO Capital initiated coverage on CoStar Group Inc CSGP with a Market Perform rating. The price target for CoStar Gr is set to $83.00. For the second quarter, CoStar Gr had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $79.73 and a 52-week-low of $49.00. At the end of the last trading period, CoStar Gr closed at $78.42.

B. Riley Securities initiated coverage on Terran Orbital Corp LLAP with a Buy rating. The price target for Terran Orbital is set to $10.00. For the second quarter, Terran Orbital had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.69 and a 52-week-low of $3.63. Terran Orbital closed at $4.04 at the end of the last trading period.

Stifel initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients Inc DAR with a Buy rating. The price target for Darling Ingredients is set to $101.00. In the second quarter, Darling Ingredients showed an EPS of $1.23, compared to $1.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.59 and a 52-week-low of $55.71. Darling Ingredients closed at $77.97 at the end of the last trading period.

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Dakota Gold Corp DC with a Speculative Buy rating. The price target for Dakota Gold is set to $5.25. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $8.47 and a 52-week-low of $2.78. Dakota Gold closed at $3.83 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics Inc PTCT. The price target seems to have been set at $62.00 for PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics earned $2.13 in the second quarter, compared to $1.68 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $54.89 and a 52-week-low of $25.01. PTC Therapeutics closed at $53.64 at the end of the last trading period.

HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc TERN with a Neutral rating. The price target for Terns Pharma is set to $6.00. Terns Pharma earned $0.55 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.29 and a 52-week-low of $1.45. At the end of the last trading period, Terns Pharma closed at $5.27.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics Inc RAIN. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for Rain Therapeutics. For the second quarter, Rain Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.66, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.39. The current stock performance of Rain Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $14.03 and a 52-week-low of $2.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.70.

With a Buy rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Newmont Corp NEM. The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for Newmont. In the second quarter, Newmont showed an EPS of $0.46, compared to $0.83 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $86.37 and a 52-week-low of $40.27. Newmont closed at $43.17 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Barrick Gold Corp GOLD. The price target seems to have been set at $18.00 for Barrick Gold. Barrick Gold earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.07 and a 52-week-low of $14.53. Barrick Gold closed at $15.92 at the end of the last trading period.

Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada Corp FNV with a Neutral rating. The price target for Franco-Nevada is set to $177.00. For the second quarter, Franco-Nevada had an EPS of $1.02, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $169.32 and a 52-week-low of $117.39. Franco-Nevada closed at $125.97 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Rezolute Inc RZLT. The price target seems to have been set at $11.00 for Rezolute. For the third quarter, Rezolute had an EPS of $0.65, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. The current stock performance of Rezolute shows a 52-week-high of $5.15 and a 52-week-low of $2.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.27.

See all analyst ratings initiations.