Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2022

Upgrades
- Kalinowski Research upgraded the previous rating for McDonald's Corp MCD from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, McDonald's had an EPS of $2.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.37. The current stock performance of McDonald's shows a 52-week-high of $271.15 and a 52-week-low of $217.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $262.18.
- According to B. Riley Securities, the prior rating for RCM Technologies Inc RCMT was changed from Neutral to Buy. RCM Technologies earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.82 and a 52-week-low of $5.22. RCM Technologies closed at $13.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- Compass Point upgraded the previous rating for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc CFR from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Cullen/Frost Bankers had an EPS of $1.81, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.80. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.39 and a 52-week-low of $112.67. At the end of the last trading period, Cullen/Frost Bankers closed at $136.49.
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for PPL Corp PPL was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, PPL had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.64 and a 52-week-low of $24.98. At the end of the last trading period, PPL closed at $30.29.
- According to Stifel, the prior rating for Plains All American Pipeline LP PAA was changed from Hold to Buy. For the second quarter, Plains All American had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.10 and a 52-week-low of $9.10. At the end of the last trading period, Plains All American closed at $11.66.
- For Air Products & Chemicals Inc APD, BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Air Products & Chemicals had an EPS of $2.62, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.31. The stock has a 52-week-high of $309.29 and a 52-week-low of $216.24. At the end of the last trading period, Air Products & Chemicals closed at $270.88.
- For Dillard's Inc DDS, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Neutral. Dillard's earned $9.30 in the second quarter, compared to $8.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dillard's shows a 52-week-high of $344.07 and a 52-week-low of $193.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $301.60.
- Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Poshmark Inc POSH from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Poshmark earned $0.29 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Poshmark shows a 52-week-high of $17.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.97. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.80.
Downgrades
- According to Northcoast Research, the prior rating for Lindsay Corp LNN was changed from Buy to Neutral. Lindsay earned $2.28 in the third quarter, compared to $1.61 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lindsay shows a 52-week-high of $168.99 and a 52-week-low of $116.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $168.64.
- According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Quanterix Corp QTRX was changed from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Quanterix had an EPS of $0.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.32 and a 52-week-low of $6.31. Quanterix closed at $10.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- Northcoast Research downgraded the previous rating for Franklin Electric Co Inc FELE from Buy to Neutral. Franklin Electric earned $1.26 in the second quarter, compared to $0.83 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Franklin Electric shows a 52-week-high of $96.17 and a 52-week-low of $68.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $96.12.
- Argus Research downgraded the previous rating for Southwest Airlines Co LUV from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Southwest Airlines had an EPS of $1.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.10 and a 52-week-low of $34.36. Southwest Airlines closed at $39.46 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Truist Financial Corp TFC, Compass Point downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Truist Financial had an EPS of $1.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.95 and a 52-week-low of $44.68. Truist Financial closed at $51.75 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Compass Point, the prior rating for Kinsale Capital Group Inc KNSL was changed from Buy to Neutral. Kinsale Capital Gr earned $1.92 in the second quarter, compared to $1.28 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kinsale Capital Gr shows a 52-week-high of $284.99 and a 52-week-low of $180.05. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $277.70.
- For Green Plains Inc GPRE, B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Green Plains had an EPS of $0.73, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.25 and a 52-week-low of $26.09. At the end of the last trading period, Green Plains closed at $40.23.
- According to JMP Securities, the prior rating for PLx Pharma Inc PLXP was changed from Market Outperform to Market Perform. PLx Pharma earned $0.52 in the second quarter, compared to $0.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PLx Pharma shows a 52-week-high of $8.68 and a 52-week-low of $1.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $1.64.
- For Dollar General Corp DG, BMO Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Dollar Gen earned $2.41 in the first quarter, compared to $2.82 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Dollar Gen shows a 52-week-high of $262.20 and a 52-week-low of $183.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $253.30.
- According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Charter Communications Inc CHTR was changed from Overweight to Neutral. For the second quarter, Charter Communications had an EPS of $8.80, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.29. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $653.09 and a 52-week-low of $407.75. Charter Communications closed at $478.12 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Comcast Corp CMCSA, Atlantic Equities downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Comcast showed an EPS of $1.01, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.10 and a 52-week-low of $36.57. Comcast closed at $40.00 at the end of the last trading period.
- According to Atlantic Equities, the prior rating for Equifax Inc EFX was changed from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Equifax showed an EPS of $2.09, compared to $1.98 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Equifax shows a 52-week-high of $294.93 and a 52-week-low of $169.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $222.33.
- According to Barclays, the prior rating for Green Dot Corp GDOT was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the second quarter, Green Dot had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.68. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.14 and a 52-week-low of $22.27. At the end of the last trading period, Green Dot closed at $23.63.
- For TaskUs Inc TASK, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. TaskUs earned $0.38 in the second quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of TaskUs shows a 52-week-high of $55.92 and a 52-week-low of $14.38. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.18.
- For Avalara Inc AVLR, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. Avalara earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.02 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Avalara shows a 52-week-high of $129.34 and a 52-week-low of $66.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $92.25.
- Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for CME Group Inc CME from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, CME Group showed an EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $256.94 and a 52-week-low of $186.19. CME Group closed at $202.60 at the end of the last trading period.
- Deutsche Bank downgraded the previous rating for Illinois Tool Works Inc ITW from Hold to Sell. Illinois Tool Works earned $2.21 in the second quarter, compared to $2.45 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $249.81 and a 52-week-low of $173.52. At the end of the last trading period, Illinois Tool Works closed at $217.46.
Initiations
- Jefferies initiated coverage on The Oncology Institute Inc TOI with a Buy rating. The price target for The Oncology Institute is set to $10.00. The Oncology Institute earned $0.06 in the second quarter, compared to $0.05 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.73 and a 52-week-low of $3.75. The Oncology Institute closed at $6.51 at the end of the last trading period.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics Inc KYMR with a Buy rating. The price target for Kymera Therapeutics is set to $40.00. In the second quarter, Kymera Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.55 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kymera Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $65.44 and a 52-week-low of $13.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $33.77.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics Inc GLUE with a Buy rating. The price target for Monte Rosa Therapeutics is set to $20.00. In the second quarter, Monte Rosa Therapeutics showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $3.63 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.56 and a 52-week-low of $6.05. At the end of the last trading period, Monte Rosa Therapeutics closed at $10.03.
- With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Five9 Inc FIVN. The price target seems to have been set at $120.00 for Five9. For the second quarter, Five9 had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The current stock performance of Five9 shows a 52-week-high of $144.24 and a 52-week-low of $80.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $117.17.
- With a Equal-Weight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc ASO. The price target seems to have been set at $50.00 for Academy Sports. In the first quarter, Academy Sports showed an EPS of $1.73, compared to $1.89 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Academy Sports shows a 52-week-high of $47.20 and a 52-week-low of $25.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $47.00.
- Maxim Group initiated coverage on SuperCom Ltd SPCB with a Buy rating. The price target for SuperCom is set to $1.00. SuperCom earned $0.05 in the second quarter, compared to $0.01 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SuperCom shows a 52-week-high of $0.84 and a 52-week-low of $0.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.35.
- Wells Fargo initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients Inc MGPI with an Overweight rating. The price target for MGP Ingredients is set to $126.00. For the second quarter, MGP Ingredients had an EPS of $1.15, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.27. The current stock performance of MGP Ingredients shows a 52-week-high of $111.37 and a 52-week-low of $73.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $110.14.
- With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Worthington Industries Inc WOR. The price target seems to have been set at $58.00 for Worthington Industries. For the fourth quarter, Worthington Industries had an EPS of $1.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.33. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $62.83 and a 52-week-low of $39.13. Worthington Industries closed at $54.95 at the end of the last trading period.
- BMO Capital initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co RS with an Outperform rating. The price target for Reliance Steel & Aluminum is set to $230.00. In the second quarter, Reliance Steel & Aluminum showed an EPS of $9.15, compared to $5.06 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $211.66 and a 52-week-low of $145.78. At the end of the last trading period, Reliance Steel & Aluminum closed at $197.20.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Etsy Inc ETSY with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Etsy is set to $100.00. In the second quarter, Etsy showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.68 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $223.22 and a 52-week-low of $67.01. Etsy closed at $119.91 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel initiated coverage on Terran Orbital Corp LLAP with a Buy rating. The price target for Terran Orbital is set to $8.00. In the second quarter, Terran Orbital showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.69 and a 52-week-low of $3.63. At the end of the last trading period, Terran Orbital closed at $4.26.
