Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 18, 2022

by

Upgrades According to William Blair, the prior rating for On Holding AG ONON was changed from Sell to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.87 and a 52-week-low of $16.38. On Holding closed at $20.61 at the end of the last trading period.

was changed from Sell to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.87 and a 52-week-low of $16.38. On Holding closed at $20.61 at the end of the last trading period. Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating for Salesforce Inc CRM from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Salesforce had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The current stock performance of Salesforce shows a 52-week-high of $311.75 and a 52-week-low of $154.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $163.73.

from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Salesforce had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The current stock performance of Salesforce shows a 52-week-high of $311.75 and a 52-week-low of $154.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $163.73. For Expedia Group Inc EXPE , Redburn Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Expedia Group showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $2.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Expedia Group shows a 52-week-high of $217.72 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $122.83.

, Redburn Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Expedia Group showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $2.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Expedia Group shows a 52-week-high of $217.72 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $122.83. Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Welltower Inc WELL from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Welltower had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.43 and a 52-week-low of $71.34. Welltower closed at $89.66 at the end of the last trading period.

from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Welltower had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.43 and a 52-week-low of $71.34. Welltower closed at $89.66 at the end of the last trading period. Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Cardinal Health Inc CAH from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Cardinal Health had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.53 and a 52-week-low of $45.85. At the end of the last trading period, Cardinal Health closed at $56.70.

from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Cardinal Health had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.53 and a 52-week-low of $45.85. At the end of the last trading period, Cardinal Health closed at $56.70. According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc CNR was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Cornerstone Building earned $0.66 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.50 and a 52-week-low of $13.51. Cornerstone Building closed at $24.29 at the end of the last trading period.

was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Cornerstone Building earned $0.66 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.50 and a 52-week-low of $13.51. Cornerstone Building closed at $24.29 at the end of the last trading period. Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Monster Beverage Corp MNST from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Monster Beverage showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.89 and a 52-week-low of $71.78. Monster Beverage closed at $89.23 at the end of the last trading period.

from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Monster Beverage showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.89 and a 52-week-low of $71.78. Monster Beverage closed at $89.23 at the end of the last trading period. For Ventas Inc VTR , Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Ventas had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.02 and a 52-week-low of $45.44. Ventas closed at $56.67 at the end of the last trading period.

, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Ventas had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.02 and a 52-week-low of $45.44. Ventas closed at $56.67 at the end of the last trading period. For Penn National Gaming Inc PENN , Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Penn National Gaming had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current stock performance of Penn National Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $86.40 and a 52-week-low of $28.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.92.

, Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Penn National Gaming had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current stock performance of Penn National Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $86.40 and a 52-week-low of $28.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.92. According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Mercury Systems Inc MRCY was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Mercury Systems showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.28 and a 52-week-low of $44.44. At the end of the last trading period, Mercury Systems closed at $58.77.

was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Mercury Systems showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.28 and a 52-week-low of $44.44. At the end of the last trading period, Mercury Systems closed at $58.77. For AeroVironment Inc AVAV , RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, AeroVironment showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.95 and a 52-week-low of $52.03. At the end of the last trading period, AeroVironment closed at $81.87. See all analyst ratings upgrades. Downgrades According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Carrier Global Corp CARR was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Carrier Global showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carrier Global shows a 52-week-high of $58.89 and a 52-week-low of $36.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.18.

was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Carrier Global showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carrier Global shows a 52-week-high of $58.89 and a 52-week-low of $36.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.18. Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Target Corp TGT from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Target had an EPS of $2.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $268.98 and a 52-week-low of $184.00. At the end of the last trading period, Target closed at $215.28.

from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Target had an EPS of $2.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $268.98 and a 52-week-low of $184.00. At the end of the last trading period, Target closed at $215.28. According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Hanmi Financial Corp HAFC was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Hanmi Financial showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.84 and a 52-week-low of $16.67. At the end of the last trading period, Hanmi Financial closed at $23.26.

was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Hanmi Financial showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.84 and a 52-week-low of $16.67. At the end of the last trading period, Hanmi Financial closed at $23.26. For Century Aluminum Co CENX , Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the first quarter, Century Aluminum showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Century Aluminum shows a 52-week-high of $30.36 and a 52-week-low of $10.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.79.

, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the first quarter, Century Aluminum showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Century Aluminum shows a 52-week-high of $30.36 and a 52-week-low of $10.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.79. For Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLMD , Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Galmed Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $4.08 and a 52-week-low of $0.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.58.

, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Galmed Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $4.08 and a 52-week-low of $0.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.58. For Warby Parker Inc WRBY , Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Warby Parker had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of Warby Parker shows a 52-week-high of $60.30 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.47.

, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Warby Parker had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of Warby Parker shows a 52-week-high of $60.30 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.47. According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Comstock Resources Inc CRK was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, Comstock Res showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.17 and a 52-week-low of $5.05. Comstock Res closed at $16.68 at the end of the last trading period.

was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, Comstock Res showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.17 and a 52-week-low of $5.05. Comstock Res closed at $16.68 at the end of the last trading period. For VSE Corp VSEC , RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, VSE showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.42 and a 52-week-low of $39.00. At the end of the last trading period, VSE closed at $40.78. See all analyst ratings downgrades. Initiations With a Buy rating, Litchfield Hills initiated coverage on Greenland Technologies Holding Corp GTEC . The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Greenland Technologies. For the first quarter, Greenland Technologies had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Greenland Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $12.60 and a 52-week-low of $2.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.03.

. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Greenland Technologies. For the first quarter, Greenland Technologies had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Greenland Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $12.60 and a 52-week-low of $2.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.03. With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA . The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Sunnova Energy Intl. For the first quarter, Sunnova Energy Intl had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Sunnova Energy Intl shows a 52-week-high of $46.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.24.

. The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Sunnova Energy Intl. For the first quarter, Sunnova Energy Intl had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Sunnova Energy Intl shows a 52-week-high of $46.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.24. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Leafly Holdings Inc LFLY with a Perform rating. The current stock performance of Leafly Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $11.58 and a 52-week-low of $5.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.82.

with a Perform rating. The current stock performance of Leafly Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $11.58 and a 52-week-low of $5.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.82. Berenberg initiated coverage on Performance Food Group Co PFGC with a Buy rating. The price target for Performance Food Group is set to $71.00. For the third quarter, Performance Food Group had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Performance Food Group shows a 52-week-high of $58.13 and a 52-week-low of $38.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.49.

with a Buy rating. The price target for Performance Food Group is set to $71.00. For the third quarter, Performance Food Group had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Performance Food Group shows a 52-week-high of $58.13 and a 52-week-low of $38.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.49. With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on US Foods Holding Corp USFD . The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for US Foods Hldg. In the first quarter, US Foods Hldg showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of US Foods Hldg shows a 52-week-high of $40.51 and a 52-week-low of $30.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.78.

. The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for US Foods Hldg. In the first quarter, US Foods Hldg showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of US Foods Hldg shows a 52-week-high of $40.51 and a 52-week-low of $30.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.78. With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on ServiceNow Inc NOW . The price target seems to have been set at $600.00 for ServiceNow. ServiceNow earned $1.73 in the first quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $707.60 and a 52-week-low of $406.47. At the end of the last trading period, ServiceNow closed at $432.85.

. The price target seems to have been set at $600.00 for ServiceNow. ServiceNow earned $1.73 in the first quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $707.60 and a 52-week-low of $406.47. At the end of the last trading period, ServiceNow closed at $432.85. With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amplitude Inc AMPL . The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Amplitude. In the first quarter, Amplitude showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Amplitude shows a 52-week-high of $87.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.77.

. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Amplitude. In the first quarter, Amplitude showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Amplitude shows a 52-week-high of $87.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.77. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PAR Technology Corp PAR with a Neutral rating. The price target for PAR Technology is set to $43.00. In the first quarter, PAR Technology showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.50 and a 52-week-low of $28.87. PAR Technology closed at $34.54 at the end of the last trading period.

with a Neutral rating. The price target for PAR Technology is set to $43.00. In the first quarter, PAR Technology showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.50 and a 52-week-low of $28.87. PAR Technology closed at $34.54 at the end of the last trading period. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Global Payments Inc GPN with a Neutral rating. The price target for Global Payments is set to $151.00. Global Payments earned $2.07 in the first quarter, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $198.16 and a 52-week-low of $114.80. At the end of the last trading period, Global Payments closed at $123.99.

with a Neutral rating. The price target for Global Payments is set to $151.00. Global Payments earned $2.07 in the first quarter, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $198.16 and a 52-week-low of $114.80. At the end of the last trading period, Global Payments closed at $123.99. Barclays initiated coverage on Waters Corp WAT with an Overweight rating. The price target for Waters is set to $375.00. Waters earned $2.80 in the first quarter, compared to $2.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $428.22 and a 52-week-low of $288.32. Waters closed at $331.86 at the end of the last trading period.

with an Overweight rating. The price target for Waters is set to $375.00. Waters earned $2.80 in the first quarter, compared to $2.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $428.22 and a 52-week-low of $288.32. Waters closed at $331.86 at the end of the last trading period. Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer Inc PKI with an Underweight rating. The price target for PerkinElmer is set to $125.00. For the first quarter, PerkinElmer had an EPS of $2.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $203.16 and a 52-week-low of $137.37. At the end of the last trading period, PerkinElmer closed at $147.63. See all analyst ratings initiations.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.