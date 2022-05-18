Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For May 18, 2022

Upgrades
- According to William Blair, the prior rating for On Holding AG ONON was changed from Sell to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $55.87 and a 52-week-low of $16.38. On Holding closed at $20.61 at the end of the last trading period.
- Roth Capital upgraded the previous rating for Salesforce Inc CRM from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Salesforce had an EPS of $0.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.04. The current stock performance of Salesforce shows a 52-week-high of $311.75 and a 52-week-low of $154.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $163.73.
- For Expedia Group Inc EXPE, Redburn Partners upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. In the first quarter, Expedia Group showed an EPS of $0.47, compared to $2.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Expedia Group shows a 52-week-high of $217.72 and a 52-week-low of $121.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $122.83.
- Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating for Welltower Inc WELL from Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Welltower had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.43 and a 52-week-low of $71.34. Welltower closed at $89.66 at the end of the last trading period.
- Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating for Cardinal Health Inc CAH from In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, Cardinal Health had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.53. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.53 and a 52-week-low of $45.85. At the end of the last trading period, Cardinal Health closed at $56.70.
- According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Cornerstone Building Brands Inc CNR was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Cornerstone Building earned $0.66 in the first quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.50 and a 52-week-low of $13.51. Cornerstone Building closed at $24.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- Bernstein upgraded the previous rating for Monster Beverage Corp MNST from Market Perform to Outperform. In the first quarter, Monster Beverage showed an EPS of $0.55, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $99.89 and a 52-week-low of $71.78. Monster Beverage closed at $89.23 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Ventas Inc VTR, Credit Suisse upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Outperform. For the first quarter, Ventas had an EPS of $0.79, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.02 and a 52-week-low of $45.44. Ventas closed at $56.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Penn National Gaming Inc PENN, Jefferies upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the first quarter, Penn National Gaming had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The current stock performance of Penn National Gaming shows a 52-week-high of $86.40 and a 52-week-low of $28.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.92.
- According to RBC Capital, the prior rating for Mercury Systems Inc MRCY was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, Mercury Systems showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.64 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $72.28 and a 52-week-low of $44.44. At the end of the last trading period, Mercury Systems closed at $58.77.
- For AeroVironment Inc AVAV, RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating of Sector Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, AeroVironment showed an EPS of $0.32, compared to $0.14 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.95 and a 52-week-low of $52.03. At the end of the last trading period, AeroVironment closed at $81.87.
Downgrades
- According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for Carrier Global Corp CARR was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Carrier Global showed an EPS of $0.54, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Carrier Global shows a 52-week-high of $58.89 and a 52-week-low of $36.23. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.18.
- Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Target Corp TGT from Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Target had an EPS of $2.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.69. The stock has a 52-week-high of $268.98 and a 52-week-low of $184.00. At the end of the last trading period, Target closed at $215.28.
- According to DA Davidson, the prior rating for Hanmi Financial Corp HAFC was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the first quarter, Hanmi Financial showed an EPS of $0.68, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $28.84 and a 52-week-low of $16.67. At the end of the last trading period, Hanmi Financial closed at $23.26.
- For Century Aluminum Co CENX, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the first quarter, Century Aluminum showed an EPS of $0.59, compared to $0.54 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Century Aluminum shows a 52-week-high of $30.36 and a 52-week-low of $10.39. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.79.
- For Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLMD, Raymond James downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the first quarter, Galmed Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.24, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The current stock performance of Galmed Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $4.08 and a 52-week-low of $0.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.58.
- For Warby Parker Inc WRBY, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Warby Parker had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.03. The current stock performance of Warby Parker shows a 52-week-high of $60.30 and a 52-week-low of $15.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.47.
- According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Comstock Resources Inc CRK was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the first quarter, Comstock Res showed an EPS of $0.51, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.17 and a 52-week-low of $5.05. Comstock Res closed at $16.68 at the end of the last trading period.
- For VSE Corp VSEC, RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Sector Perform. In the first quarter, VSE showed an EPS of $0.72, compared to $0.44 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.42 and a 52-week-low of $39.00. At the end of the last trading period, VSE closed at $40.78.
Initiations
- With a Buy rating, Litchfield Hills initiated coverage on Greenland Technologies Holding Corp GTEC. The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for Greenland Technologies. For the first quarter, Greenland Technologies had an EPS of $0.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. The current stock performance of Greenland Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $12.60 and a 52-week-low of $2.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $3.03.
- With an Outperform rating, Northland Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International Inc NOVA. The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Sunnova Energy Intl. For the first quarter, Sunnova Energy Intl had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.31. The current stock performance of Sunnova Energy Intl shows a 52-week-high of $46.40 and a 52-week-low of $12.47. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $16.24.
- Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Leafly Holdings Inc LFLY with a Perform rating. The current stock performance of Leafly Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $11.58 and a 52-week-low of $5.27. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.82.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Performance Food Group Co PFGC with a Buy rating. The price target for Performance Food Group is set to $71.00. For the third quarter, Performance Food Group had an EPS of $0.51, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.19. The current stock performance of Performance Food Group shows a 52-week-high of $58.13 and a 52-week-low of $38.82. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.49.
- With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on US Foods Holding Corp USFD. The price target seems to have been set at $53.00 for US Foods Hldg. In the first quarter, US Foods Hldg showed an EPS of $0.36, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of US Foods Hldg shows a 52-week-high of $40.51 and a 52-week-low of $30.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.78.
- With an Overweight rating, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on ServiceNow Inc NOW. The price target seems to have been set at $600.00 for ServiceNow. ServiceNow earned $1.73 in the first quarter, compared to $1.52 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $707.60 and a 52-week-low of $406.47. At the end of the last trading period, ServiceNow closed at $432.85.
- With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Amplitude Inc AMPL. The price target seems to have been set at $25.00 for Amplitude. In the first quarter, Amplitude showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Amplitude shows a 52-week-high of $87.98 and a 52-week-low of $13.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $17.77.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on PAR Technology Corp PAR with a Neutral rating. The price target for PAR Technology is set to $43.00. In the first quarter, PAR Technology showed an EPS of $0.26, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $74.50 and a 52-week-low of $28.87. PAR Technology closed at $34.54 at the end of the last trading period.
- Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Global Payments Inc GPN with a Neutral rating. The price target for Global Payments is set to $151.00. Global Payments earned $2.07 in the first quarter, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $198.16 and a 52-week-low of $114.80. At the end of the last trading period, Global Payments closed at $123.99.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Waters Corp WAT with an Overweight rating. The price target for Waters is set to $375.00. Waters earned $2.80 in the first quarter, compared to $2.29 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $428.22 and a 52-week-low of $288.32. Waters closed at $331.86 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays initiated coverage on PerkinElmer Inc PKI with an Underweight rating. The price target for PerkinElmer is set to $125.00. For the first quarter, PerkinElmer had an EPS of $2.41, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $203.16 and a 52-week-low of $137.37. At the end of the last trading period, PerkinElmer closed at $147.63.
