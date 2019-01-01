|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.030
|REV
|1.771B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bombardier (OTCQX: BDRBF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bombardier.
The latest price target for Bombardier (OTCQX: BDRBF) was reported by BMO Capital on March 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BDRBF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bombardier (OTCQX: BDRBF) is $1.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on January 12, 2005.
Bombardier’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bombardier.
Bombardier is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.