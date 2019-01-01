QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.42 - 1.88
Mkt Cap
3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.11
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 11:02AM
Benzinga - Mar 5, 2021, 10:53AM
Bombardier Inc is engaged in the manufacture of business aircraft. It designs, manufactures, markets, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets, spanning from the light to large categories; designs manufactures and provides aftermarket support for a broad portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, CRJ1000 regional jets, and the Q400 turboprop. The company mainly operates in Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from North America.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.030
REV1.771B

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bombardier Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bombardier (BDRBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bombardier (OTCQX: BDRBF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bombardier's (BDRBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bombardier.

Q

What is the target price for Bombardier (BDRBF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bombardier (OTCQX: BDRBF) was reported by BMO Capital on March 5, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BDRBF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bombardier (BDRBF)?

A

The stock price for Bombardier (OTCQX: BDRBF) is $1.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bombardier (BDRBF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on January 12, 2005.

Q

When is Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF) reporting earnings?

A

Bombardier’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Bombardier (BDRBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bombardier.

Q

What sector and industry does Bombardier (BDRBF) operate in?

A

Bombardier is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.