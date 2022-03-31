Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2022

Upgrades

Raymond James upgraded the previous rating for Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the fourth quarter, Starwood Property Trust had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.00 and a 52-week-low of $22.37. At the end of the last trading period, Starwood Property Trust closed at $23.75.

According to Mizuho, the prior rating for APA Corp APA was changed from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, APA had an EPS of $1.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $42.36 and a 52-week-low of $15.54. APA closed at $41.20 at the end of the last trading period.

According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Cameco Corp CCJ was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the fourth quarter, Cameco had an EPS of $0.05, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.09. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $30.49 and a 52-week-low of $15.34. Cameco closed at $28.07 at the end of the last trading period.

Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Five Below Inc FIVE from Neutral to Buy. For the fourth quarter, Five Below had an EPS of $2.49, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.20. The current stock performance of Five Below shows a 52-week-high of $237.86 and a 52-week-low of $143.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $160.20.

For Millicom International Cellular SA TIGO, JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Millicom Intl Cellular earned $0.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.18 and a 52-week-low of $19.93. Millicom Intl Cellular closed at $25.41 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Baker Hughes Co BKR was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Baker Hughes had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $39.78 and a 52-week-low of $18.75. Baker Hughes closed at $37.35 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for CDW Corp CDW was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. CDW earned $2.08 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.82 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $208.71 and a 52-week-low of $161.34. CDW closed at $178.82 at the end of the last trading period.

Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Core & Main Inc CNM from Equal-Weight to Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.54 and a 52-week-low of $20.00. At the end of the last trading period, Core & Main closed at $24.56.

BMO Capital upgraded the previous rating for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc CCO from Market Perform to Outperform. Clear Channel Outdoor earned $0.13 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.07 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.10 and a 52-week-low of $1.74. At the end of the last trading period, Clear Channel Outdoor closed at $3.53.

For Vector Group Ltd VGR, Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Overweight. Vector Group earned $0.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.21 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.39 and a 52-week-low of $10.03. At the end of the last trading period, Vector Group closed at $10.60.

Downgrades

Monness, Crespi, Hardt downgraded the previous rating for FMC Corp FMC from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, FMC had an EPS of $2.16, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.42. The stock has a 52-week-high of $136.63 and a 52-week-low of $87.27. At the end of the last trading period, FMC closed at $132.77.

For UpHealth Inc UPH, Lake Street downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.31. UpHealth closed at $1.35 at the end of the last trading period.

DA Davidson downgraded the previous rating for Motorsport Games Inc MSGM from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Motorsport Games had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.19 and a 52-week-low of $1.42. Motorsport Games closed at $2.06 at the end of the last trading period.

Benchmark downgraded the previous rating for Motorsport Games Inc MSGM from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, Motorsport Games showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Motorsport Games shows a 52-week-high of $24.19 and a 52-week-low of $1.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.06.

According to Canaccord Genuity, the prior rating for Motorsport Games Inc MSGM was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Motorsport Games had an EPS of $0.57, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $24.19 and a 52-week-low of $1.42. Motorsport Games closed at $2.06 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA SQM was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera shows a 52-week-high of $86.79 and a 52-week-low of $40.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.54.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the fourth quarter, Bank of New York Mellon had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.63 and a 52-week-low of $45.80. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of New York Mellon closed at $51.84.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for HP Inc HPQ from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the first quarter, HP had an EPS of $1.10, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. The current stock performance of HP shows a 52-week-high of $40.37 and a 52-week-low of $26.11. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.84.

For Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA, HC Wainwright & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Akebia Therapeutics earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.33 and a 52-week-low of $0.67. Akebia Therapeutics closed at $0.83 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Needham, the prior rating for Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA was changed from Buy to Hold. For the fourth quarter, Akebia Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current stock performance of Akebia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $4.33 and a 52-week-low of $0.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.83.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for LHC Group Inc LHCG from Buy to Hold. LHC Group earned $1.26 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.40 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of LHC Group shows a 52-week-high of $223.63 and a 52-week-low of $108.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $168.00.

For Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA, Mizuho downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. Akebia Therapeutics earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.33 and a 52-week-low of $0.67. At the end of the last trading period, Akebia Therapeutics closed at $0.83.

According to Stephens & Co., the prior rating for Hub Group Inc HUBG was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Hub Group had an EPS of $2.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.81. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $87.20 and a 52-week-low of $62.36. Hub Group closed at $80.60 at the end of the last trading period.

For Advanced Micro Devices Inc AMD, Barclays downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Advanced Micro Devices earned $0.92 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.52 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Advanced Micro Devices shows a 52-week-high of $164.46 and a 52-week-low of $72.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $119.22.

Compass Point downgraded the previous rating for Navient Corp NAVI from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Navient showed an EPS of $0.78, compared to $0.97 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.80 and a 52-week-low of $13.87. At the end of the last trading period, Navient closed at $17.24.

According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for State Street Corporation STT was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. For the fourth quarter, State Street had an EPS of $2.00, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.69. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $104.87 and a 52-week-low of $76.92. State Street closed at $92.11 at the end of the last trading period.

For Liberty Oilfield Services Inc LBRT, Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. Liberty Oilfield Services earned $0.31 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.78 and a 52-week-low of $8.50. At the end of the last trading period, Liberty Oilfield Services closed at $14.81.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Dell Technologies Inc DELL was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Dell Technologies showed an EPS of $1.72, compared to $2.70 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.00 and a 52-week-low of $48.98. At the end of the last trading period, Dell Technologies closed at $54.32.

For Trean Insurance Group Inc TIG, Evercore ISI Group downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to In-Line. Trean Insurance Group earned $0.04 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.22 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $18.45 and a 52-week-low of $3.19. Trean Insurance Group closed at $4.68 at the end of the last trading period.

For PVH Corp PVH, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, PVH had an EPS of $2.84, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $125.42 and a 52-week-low of $66.10. PVH closed at $82.69 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Barclays, the prior rating for Taylor Morrison Home Corp TMHC was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Taylor Morrison Home had an EPS of $2.19, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.87. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.51 and a 52-week-low of $22.64. At the end of the last trading period, Taylor Morrison Home closed at $29.12.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Akebia Therapeutics Inc AKBA was changed from Overweight to Neutral. Akebia Therapeutics earned $0.40 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.60 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Akebia Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $4.33 and a 52-week-low of $0.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.83.

Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating for Orchard Therapeutics PLC ORTX from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Orchard Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.34. The current stock performance of Orchard Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $7.47 and a 52-week-low of $0.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.74.

Initiations

US Tiger Securities, Inc initiated coverage on Coinbase Global Inc COIN with a Sell rating. The price target for Coinbase Global is set to $135.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $429.54 and a 52-week-low of $150.12. Coinbase Global closed at $196.70 at the end of the last trading period.

SMBC Nikko initiated coverage on Adicet Bio Inc ACET with an Outperform rating. The price target for Adicet Bio is set to $28.00. For the fourth quarter, Adicet Bio had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. The current stock performance of Adicet Bio shows a 52-week-high of $19.59 and a 52-week-low of $6.25. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.57.

Barrington Research initiated coverage on Helios Technologies Inc HLIO with an Outperform rating. The price target for Helios Technologies is set to $107.00. For the fourth quarter, Helios Technologies had an EPS of $1.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.60. The current stock performance of Helios Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $114.89 and a 52-week-low of $67.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $78.04.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Troika Media Group Inc TRKA with a Buy rating. The price target for Troika Media Group is set to $4.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.00 and a 52-week-low of $0.84. Troika Media Group closed at $1.07 at the end of the last trading period.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on Modiv Inc MDV with a Buy rating. The price target for Modiv is set to $23.00. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $89.99 and a 52-week-low of $15.01. Modiv closed at $19.82 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Silence Therapeutics PLC SLN. The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Silence Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.00 and a 52-week-low of $15.29. At the end of the last trading period, Silence Therapeutics closed at $19.48.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on SAP SE SAP with an Outperform rating. In the fourth quarter, SAP showed an EPS of $2.13, compared to $2.01 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $151.48 and a 52-week-low of $104.14. At the end of the last trading period, SAP closed at $113.15.

With a Hold rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BRC Inc BRCC. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for BRC. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.80 and a 52-week-low of $13.55. BRC closed at $20.12 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Morphic Holding Inc MORF. The price target seems to have been set at $68.00 for Morphic Holding. Morphic Holding earned $0.58 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.57 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Morphic Holding shows a 52-week-high of $68.75 and a 52-week-low of $35.90. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $40.32.

With a Buy rating, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences Inc VTYX. The price target seems to have been set at $30.00 for Ventyx Biosciences. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. Ventyx Biosciences closed at $13.03 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc TMBR. The price target seems to have been set at $2.00 for Timber Pharmaceuticals. For the third quarter, Timber Pharmaceuticals had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.14. The current stock performance of Timber Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $2.39 and a 52-week-low of $0.24. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $0.39.

With a Neutral rating, UBS initiated coverage on The Western Union Co WU. The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for The Western Union. For the fourth quarter, The Western Union had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of The Western Union shows a 52-week-high of $26.61 and a 52-week-low of $15.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.24.

With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on NeoGames SA NGMS. The price target seems to have been set at $20.00 for NeoGames. For the fourth quarter, NeoGames had an EPS of $0.01, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.10. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $73.54 and a 52-week-low of $11.59. NeoGames closed at $15.06 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, UBS initiated coverage on Euronet Worldwide Inc EEFT. The price target seems to have been set at $163.00 for Euronet Worldwide. In the fourth quarter, Euronet Worldwide showed an EPS of $1.15, compared to $1.11 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $159.32 and a 52-week-low of $96.30. At the end of the last trading period, Euronet Worldwide closed at $125.99.

Berenberg initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics Inc SAGE with a Hold rating. The price target for Sage Therapeutics is set to $37.00. In the fourth quarter, Sage Therapeutics showed an EPS of $2.12, compared to $18.19 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Sage Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $81.00 and a 52-week-low of $30.48. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $34.28.

With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics Inc KRTX. The price target seems to have been set at $190.00 for Karuna Therapeutics. Karuna Therapeutics earned $0.94 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Karuna Therapeutics shows a 52-week-high of $161.98 and a 52-week-low of $93.77. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $123.00.

Atlantic Equities initiated coverage on Snowflake Inc SNOW with a Neutral rating. The price target for Snowflake is set to $240.00. For the fourth quarter, Snowflake had an EPS of $0.12, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $164.29. Snowflake closed at $231.63 at the end of the last trading period.

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on ESS Tech Inc GWH with a Hold rating. The price target for ESS Tech is set to $7.00. For the fourth quarter, ESS Tech had an EPS of $1.33, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.92 and a 52-week-low of $3.65. ESS Tech closed at $5.60 at the end of the last trading period.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics Inc TVTX with an Overweight rating. The price target for Travere Therapeutics is set to $42.00. Travere Therapeutics earned $0.61 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.48 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $31.65 and a 52-week-low of $12.75. Travere Therapeutics closed at $25.11 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Overweight rating, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Affimed NV AFMD. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Affimed. Affimed earned $0.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.20 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Affimed shows a 52-week-high of $11.74 and a 52-week-low of $3.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $4.28.

With a Hold rating, Stifel initiated coverage on Warby Parker Inc WRBY. The price target seems to have been set at $36.00 for Warby Parker. For the fourth quarter, Warby Parker had an EPS of $0.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.08. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $60.30 and a 52-week-low of $22.59. Warby Parker closed at $36.02 at the end of the last trading period.

