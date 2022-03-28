Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 28, 2022

Upgrades

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Bank of New York Mellon Corp BK was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Bank of New York Mellon showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.96 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Bank of New York Mellon shows a 52-week-high of $64.63 and a 52-week-low of $44.70. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.74.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for Bank of America Corp BAC was changed from Underweight to Equal-Weight. In the fourth quarter, Bank of America showed an EPS of $0.82, compared to $0.59 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $50.11 and a 52-week-low of $36.51. At the end of the last trading period, Bank of America closed at $43.73.

Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for KLA Corp KLAC from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, KLA had an EPS of $5.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.24. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $457.12 and a 52-week-low of $285.89. KLA closed at $366.44 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital upgraded the previous rating for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc NAPA from Sector Perform to Outperform. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $25.25 and a 52-week-low of $16.16. Duckhorn Portfolio closed at $17.36 at the end of the last trading period.

According to JP Morgan, the prior rating for Illinois Tool Works Inc ITW was changed from Neutral to Overweight. For the fourth quarter, Illinois Tool Works had an EPS of $1.95, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.02. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $249.81 and a 52-week-low of $202.79. Illinois Tool Works closed at $211.75 at the end of the last trading period.

JP Morgan upgraded the previous rating for Deere & Co DE from Underweight to Neutral. For the first quarter, Deere had an EPS of $2.92, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.87. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $436.94 and a 52-week-low of $320.50. Deere closed at $436.45 at the end of the last trading period.

Downgrades

According to B of A Securities, the prior rating for The Honest Co Inc HNST was changed from Neutral to Underperform. In the fourth quarter, Honest Co showed an EPS of $0.10, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.88 and a 52-week-low of $4.20. Honest Co closed at $4.68 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Guild Holdings Co GHLD was changed from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Guild Holdings earned $0.37 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.49 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.61 and a 52-week-low of $10.31. Guild Holdings closed at $11.04 at the end of the last trading period.

For KB Home KBH, Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. KB Home earned $1.47 in the first quarter, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $33.38. KB Home closed at $33.69 at the end of the last trading period.

For Sleep Number Corp SNBR, Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Sleep Number had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.19. The stock has a 52-week-high of $150.85 and a 52-week-low of $55.18. At the end of the last trading period, Sleep Number closed at $57.43.

For CF Industries Holdings Inc CF, Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating of Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. CF Industries Holdings earned $3.27 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $109.80 and a 52-week-low of $43.19. CF Industries Holdings closed at $109.52 at the end of the last trading period.

For Nutrien Ltd NTR, Scotiabank downgraded the previous rating of Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the fourth quarter, Nutrien had an EPS of $2.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The current stock performance of Nutrien shows a 52-week-high of $108.84 and a 52-week-low of $52.28. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $108.43.

Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for SL Green Realty Corp SLG from Buy to Hold. In the fourth quarter, SL Green Realty showed an EPS of $1.52, compared to $1.56 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $85.65 and a 52-week-low of $66.50. SL Green Realty closed at $82.38 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Craig-Hallum, the prior rating for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp NMTC was changed from Buy to Hold. The current stock performance of NeuroOne Medical Tech shows a 52-week-high of $10.00 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $2.22.

Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for ITT Inc ITT from Outperform to Perform. For the fourth quarter, ITT had an EPS of $1.06, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $105.54 and a 52-week-low of $75.18. ITT closed at $77.77 at the end of the last trading period.

For Trex Co Inc TREX, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underperform. For the fourth quarter, Trex Co had an EPS of $0.55, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.37. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $140.98 and a 52-week-low of $67.00. Trex Co closed at $68.96 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Morgan Stanley, the prior rating for M&T Bank Corp MTB was changed from Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the fourth quarter, M&T Bank had an EPS of $3.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.52. The current stock performance of M&T Bank shows a 52-week-high of $186.95 and a 52-week-low of $128.46. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $183.57.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Citigroup Inc C from Equal-Weight to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Citigroup showed an EPS of $1.46, compared to $2.08 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Citigroup shows a 52-week-high of $80.29 and a 52-week-low of $53.83. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.74.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Fifth Third Bancorp FITB from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Fifth Third Bancorp had an EPS of $0.90, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.88. The current stock performance of Fifth Third Bancorp shows a 52-week-high of $50.64 and a 52-week-low of $34.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $46.76.

For Synchrony Financial SYF, Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating of Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Synchrony Finl had an EPS of $1.48, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.24. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $33.76. At the end of the last trading period, Synchrony Finl closed at $36.67.

Morgan Stanley downgraded the previous rating for Bread Financial Holdings Inc ADS from Overweight to Equal-Weight. For the fourth quarter, Bread Financial Holdings had an EPS of $1.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $3.31. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $128.16 and a 52-week-low of $53.30. Bread Financial Holdings closed at $59.70 at the end of the last trading period.

For Foot Locker Inc FL, Cowen & Co. downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Foot Locker had an EPS of $1.67, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.55. The current stock performance of Foot Locker shows a 52-week-high of $66.71 and a 52-week-low of $26.36. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.50.

For Microchip Technology Inc MCHP, Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Microchip Technology showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Microchip Technology shows a 52-week-high of $166.13 and a 52-week-low of $64.26. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $77.16.

Goldman Sachs downgraded the previous rating for Qorvo Inc QRVO from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, Qorvo showed an EPS of $2.98, compared to $3.08 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $201.68 and a 52-week-low of $117.03. Qorvo closed at $130.88 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Teradyne Inc TER was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Teradyne showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.10 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $168.91 and a 52-week-low of $102.51. Teradyne closed at $124.04 at the end of the last trading period.

According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for SEI Investments Co SEIC was changed from Buy to Neutral. SEI Investments earned $1.03 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SEI Investments shows a 52-week-high of $65.22 and a 52-week-low of $54.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.49.

For Kennametal Inc KMT, JP Morgan downgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Underweight. For the second quarter, Kennametal had an EPS of $0.35, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.16. The current stock performance of Kennametal shows a 52-week-high of $43.04 and a 52-week-low of $28.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.77.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Campbell Soup Co CPB from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the second quarter, Campbell Soup showed an EPS of $0.69, compared to $0.84 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $52.23 and a 52-week-low of $39.76. Campbell Soup closed at $44.53 at the end of the last trading period.

RBC Capital downgraded the previous rating for Altria Group Inc MO from Outperform to Sector Perform. In the fourth quarter, Altria Group showed an EPS of $1.09, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Altria Group shows a 52-week-high of $53.96 and a 52-week-low of $42.53. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.62.

According to Piper Sandler, the prior rating for Beyond Meat Inc BYND was changed from Neutral to Underweight. In the fourth quarter, Beyond Meat showed an EPS of $1.27, compared to $0.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $160.28 and a 52-week-low of $35.74. At the end of the last trading period, Beyond Meat closed at $48.63.

Initiations

UBS initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners LP BEP with a Buy rating. The price target for Brookfield Renewable is set to $46.00. In the fourth quarter, Brookfield Renewable showed an EPS of $0.12, compared to $0.37 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.30 and a 52-week-low of $30.93. At the end of the last trading period, Brookfield Renewable closed at $39.81.

With a Buy rating, Aegis Capital initiated coverage on ObsEva SA OBSV. The price target seems to have been set at $12.00 for ObsEva. In the fourth quarter, ObsEva showed an EPS of $0.25, compared to $0.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.58 and a 52-week-low of $1.08. At the end of the last trading period, ObsEva closed at $1.34.

For BRC Inc BRCC, Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Neutral. The current stock performance of BRC shows a 52-week-high of $22.80 and a 52-week-low of $13.55. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.95.

With a Buy rating, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Direct Digital Holdings Inc DRCT. The price target seems to have been set at $4.00 for Direct Digital Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $4.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.18. Direct Digital Holdings closed at $2.67 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Raymond James initiated coverage on Tricon Residential Inc TCN. The price target seems to have been set at $18.50 for Tricon Residential. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.23 and a 52-week-low of $5.49. Tricon Residential closed at $16.33 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Market Outperform rating, CJS Securities initiated coverage on Spire Global Inc SPIR. The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for Spire Globall. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $19.50 and a 52-week-low of $1.62. Spire Globall closed at $2.02 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on NuVasive Inc NUVA with an Overweight rating. The price target for NuVasive is set to $58.00. For the fourth quarter, NuVasive had an EPS of $0.40, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.59. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $72.61 and a 52-week-low of $45.45. NuVasive closed at $51.94 at the end of the last trading period.

Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Globus Medical Inc GMED with an Overweight rating. The price target for Globus Medical is set to $80.00. Globus Medical earned $0.49 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.58 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $84.23 and a 52-week-low of $59.37. Globus Medical closed at $70.99 at the end of the last trading period.

EF Hutton initiated coverage on TC BioPharm (Holdings) PLC TCBP with a Buy rating. The price target for TC BioPharm (Holdings) is set to $5.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.50 and a 52-week-low of $0.88. At the end of the last trading period, TC BioPharm (Holdings) closed at $1.20.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Oncorus Inc ONCR. The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Oncorus. Oncorus earned $0.77 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.56 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.79 and a 52-week-low of $1.41. Oncorus closed at $1.78 at the end of the last trading period.

With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on BTCS Inc BTCS. The price target seems to have been set at $6.00 for BTCS. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.05 and a 52-week-low of $0.29. At the end of the last trading period, BTCS closed at $4.05.

With an Outperform rating, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Unity Software Inc U. The price target seems to have been set at $110.00 for Unity Software. Unity Software earned $0.05 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $210.00 and a 52-week-low of $73.12. At the end of the last trading period, Unity Software closed at $93.98.

With an Outperform rating, Daiwa Capital initiated coverage on Roblox Corp RBLX. The price target seems to have been set at $56.00 for Roblox. For the fourth quarter, Roblox had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.30. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $36.04. Roblox closed at $47.07 at the end of the last trading period.

With an Outperform rating, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BigBear.ai Holdings Inc BBAI. The price target seems to have been set at $10.00 for BigBear.ai Holdings. The current stock performance of BigBear.ai Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $10.50 and a 52-week-low of $4.45. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.56.

Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Toast Inc TOST with a Neutral rating. The price target for Toast is set to $22.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.93 and a 52-week-low of $15.82. At the end of the last trading period, Toast closed at $19.44.

