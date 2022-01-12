QQQ
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 12, 2022

byBenzinga Insights
January 12, 2022 10:03 am
Upgrades

  • Citigroup upgraded the previous rating for Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) from Neutral to Buy. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $23.39 and a 52-week-low of $13.46. Solo Brands closed at $15.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC), Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. LendingClub earned $0.26 in the third quarter, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $49.21 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. LendingClub closed at $24.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX), Cross Research upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. For the fourth quarter, TD Synnex had an EPS of $2.86, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.21. The stock has a 52-week-high of $130.93 and a 52-week-low of $80.36. At the end of the last trading period, TD Synnex closed at $107.46.
  • For Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP), William Blair upgraded the previous rating of Market Perform to Outperform. Shopify earned $0.81 in the third quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $1762.92 and a 52-week-low of $1005.14. Shopify closed at $1157.31 at the end of the last trading period.
  • BTIG upgraded the previous rating for iRhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) from Neutral to Buy. In the third quarter, iRhythm Technologies showed an EPS of $0.81, compared to $0.17 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $286.19 and a 52-week-low of $41.66. iRhythm Technologies closed at $141.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the third quarter, Lithium Americas had an EPS of $0.14, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Lithium Americas shows a 52-week-high of $41.56 and a 52-week-low of $11.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $30.49.
  • For Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN), Barclays upgraded the previous rating of Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, Illumina had an EPS of $1.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.02. The current stock performance of Illumina shows a 52-week-high of $555.77 and a 52-week-low of $341.03. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $423.80.
  • According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (NASDAQ:TTWO) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Take-Two Interactive had an EPS of $1.63, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.99. The stock has a 52-week-high of $214.91 and a 52-week-low of $138.19. At the end of the last trading period, Take-Two Interactive closed at $148.42.
  • According to Wells Fargo, the prior rating for Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) was changed from Equal-Weight to Overweight. Ambarella earned $0.57 in the third quarter, compared to $0.09 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ambarella shows a 52-week-high of $227.59 and a 52-week-low of $82.59. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $157.05.
  • For Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. Wells Fargo earned $1.17 in the third quarter, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $56.13 and a 52-week-low of $29.68. Wells Fargo closed at $56.06 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays upgraded the previous rating for Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Snowflake had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Snowflake shows a 52-week-high of $405.00 and a 52-week-low of $184.71. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $301.27.
  • For DoorDash Inc (NYSE:DASH), Evercore ISI Group upgraded the previous rating of In-Line to Outperform. For the third quarter, DoorDash had an EPS of $0.30, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.96. NoneThe stock has a 52-week-high of $257.25 and a 52-week-low of $110.13. At the end of the last trading period, DoorDash closed at $143.64.

Downgrades

  • Raymond James downgraded the previous rating for Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPB) from Outperform to Market Perform. Spectrum Brands Holdings earned $1.11 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.72 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $107.22 and a 52-week-low of $74.26. At the end of the last trading period, Spectrum Brands Holdings closed at $101.58.
  • For Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY), Wolfe Research downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Peer Perform. In the second quarter, Ryanair Holdings showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Ryanair Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $127.25 and a 52-week-low of $94.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $118.09.
  • According to Wolfe Research, the prior rating for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) was changed from Outperform to Peer Perform. Southwest Airlines earned $0.23 in the third quarter, compared to $1.99 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.75 and a 52-week-low of $38.66. Southwest Airlines closed at $45.83 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Baird, the prior rating for 8×8 Inc (NYSE:EGHT) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. 8×8 earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $39.17 and a 52-week-low of $15.95. At the end of the last trading period, 8×8 closed at $17.25.
  • For Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI), Wells Fargo downgraded the previous rating of Equal-Weight to Underweight. For the third quarter, Cogent Comms Hldgs had an EPS of $0.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $80.50 and a 52-week-low of $56.38. Cogent Comms Hldgs closed at $66.35 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Kratos Defense & Security earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kratos Defense & Security shows a 52-week-high of $34.11 and a 52-week-low of $17.92. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $18.35.
  • Piper Sandler downgraded the previous rating for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Biogen had an EPS of $4.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $8.84. The stock has a 52-week-high of $468.55 and a 52-week-low of $221.72. At the end of the last trading period, Biogen closed at $241.52.
  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) was changed from Buy to Hold. PayPal Holdings earned $1.11 in the third quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of PayPal Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $310.16 and a 52-week-low of $177.40. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $191.52.
  • According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was changed from Buy to Hold. Zynga earned $0.07 in the third quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.32 and a 52-week-low of $5.57. At the end of the last trading period, Zynga closed at $8.85.

Initiations

  • Dawson James initiated coverage on Bluejay Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:BJDX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Bluejay Diagnostics is set to $10.00. For the third quarter, Bluejay Diagnostics had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.04. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $6.25 and a 52-week-low of $2.22. Bluejay Diagnostics closed at $2.74 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Craig-Hallum initiated coverage on BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) with a Buy rating. The price target for BuzzFeed is set to $7.50. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.77 and a 52-week-low of $4.27. BuzzFeed closed at $4.62 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO Inc (NYSE:NIO) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NIO is set to $37.70. In the third quarter, NIO showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $66.99 and a 52-week-low of $27.52. At the end of the last trading period, NIO closed at $30.02.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ:LI) with an Outperform rating. In the third quarter, Li Auto showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.00 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Li Auto shows a 52-week-high of $37.65 and a 52-week-low of $15.98. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.81.
  • Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng Inc (NYSE:XPEV) with an Outperform rating. XPeng earned $0.27 in the third quarter, compared to $0.32 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $60.04 and a 52-week-low of $22.73. At the end of the last trading period, XPeng closed at $45.76.
  • With a Buy rating, Berenberg initiated coverage on Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Squarespace. The current stock performance of Squarespace shows a 52-week-high of $64.71 and a 52-week-low of $25.68. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $29.34.
  • With a Buy rating, HC Wainwright & Co. initiated coverage on Biomea Fusion Inc (NASDAQ:BMEA). The price target seems to have been set at $13.00 for Biomea Fusion. The current stock performance of Biomea Fusion shows a 52-week-high of $22.22 and a 52-week-low of $7.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $7.68.
  • With an Overweight rating, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rocket Lab USA Inc (NASDAQ:RKLB). The price target seems to have been set at $17.00 for Rocket Lab USA. The stock has a 52-week-high of $21.34 and a 52-week-low of $9.50. At the end of the last trading period, Rocket Lab USA closed at $10.86.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Planet Labs is set to $11.00. For the third quarter, Planet Labs had an EPS of $1.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.06. The current stock performance of Planet Labs shows a 52-week-high of $11.65 and a 52-week-low of $4.95. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.64.
  • With a Buy rating, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Babylon Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BBLN). The price target seems to have been set at $9.00 for Babylon Holdings. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $16.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.51. Babylon Holdings closed at $6.01 at the end of the last trading period.

