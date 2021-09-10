fbpx

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For September 10, 2021

byBenzinga Insights
September 10, 2021 10:05 am
Upgrades

  • According to JonesTrading, the prior rating for Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) was changed from Sell to Hold. In the second quarter, Orchid Island Capital showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $0.73 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Orchid Island Capital shows a 52-week-high of $6.22 and a 52-week-low of $4.80. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $5.03.
  • Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating for Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Allegion had an EPS of $1.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.92. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $148.69 and a 52-week-low of $94.01. Allegion closed at $143.28 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN), Goldman Sachs upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Rexnord had an EPS of $0.58, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.47. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.98 and a 52-week-low of $28.10. At the end of the last trading period, Rexnord closed at $62.75.
  • For CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. CNO Finl Group earned $0.66 in the second quarter, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $27.89 and a 52-week-low of $15.27. At the end of the last trading period, CNO Finl Group closed at $23.22.
  • According to National Bank Of Canada, the prior rating for Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) was changed from Sector Perform to Outperform. Hudbay Minerals earned $0.02 in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.60 and a 52-week-low of $3.82. At the end of the last trading period, Hudbay Minerals closed at $5.89.
  • Oppenheimer upgraded the previous rating for Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) from Perform to Outperform. Editas Medicine earned $0.81 in the second quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $99.95 and a 52-week-low of $27.01. At the end of the last trading period, Editas Medicine closed at $64.45.

Downgrades

  • According to Jefferies, the prior rating for Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the second quarter, Humanigen showed an EPS of $1.20, compared to $0.79 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.20 and a 52-week-low of $6.09. At the end of the last trading period, Humanigen closed at $7.97.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the previous rating for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) from Buy to Underperform. Cigna earned $5.24 in the second quarter, compared to $5.81 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Cigna shows a 52-week-high of $272.81 and a 52-week-low of $158.84. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $213.95.
  • According to Wedbush, the prior rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) was changed from Outperform to Neutral. In the second quarter, Apellis Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of $2.72, compared to $1.57 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Apellis Pharmaceuticals shows a 52-week-high of $73.00 and a 52-week-low of $28.37. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $55.61.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) from Outperform to Perform. In the second quarter, American Tower showed an EPS of $2.73, compared to $2.07 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $303.72 and a 52-week-low of $197.50. At the end of the last trading period, American Tower closed at $296.82.
  • Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating for Crown Castle International Corp (NYSE:CCI) from Outperform to Perform. Crown Castle Intl earned $1.71 in the second quarter, compared to $1.45 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Crown Castle Intl shows a 52-week-high of $204.62 and a 52-week-low of $146.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $192.46.
  • For Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX), Oppenheimer downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Perform. Equinix earned $7.01 in the second quarter, compared to $6.35 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $885.26 and a 52-week-low of $586.73. At the end of the last trading period, Equinix closed at $854.56.
  • BTIG downgraded the previous rating for Sumo Logic Inc (NASDAQ:SUMO) from Buy to Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Sumo Logic's EPS was $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $46.37 and a 52-week-low of $15.80. Sumo Logic closed at $20.12 at the end of the last trading period.
  • According to Goldman Sachs, the prior rating for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) was changed from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Colfax showed an EPS of $0.56, compared to $0.09 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $50.34 and a 52-week-low of $26.45. Colfax closed at $46.93 at the end of the last trading period.
  • National Bank Of Canada downgraded the previous rating for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) from Outperform to Sector Perform. Agnico Eagle Mines earned $0.69 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.23 and a 52-week-low of $54.66. At the end of the last trading period, Agnico Eagle Mines closed at $56.67.

Initiations

  • For First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR), Needham initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Hold. In the second quarter, First Solar showed an EPS of $0.77, compared to $0.39 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.50 and a 52-week-low of $59.52. At the end of the last trading period, First Solar closed at $98.89.
  • Truist Securities initiated coverage on Shift Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SFT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Shift Technologies is set to $12.00. Shift Technologies earned $0.41 in the second quarter, compared to $5.79 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $12.34 and a 52-week-low of $6.17. Shift Technologies closed at $8.04 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. In the second quarter, U.S. Xpress Enterprises showed an EPS of $0.08, compared to $0.18 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of U.S. Xpress Enterprises shows a 52-week-high of $12.33 and a 52-week-low of $6.18. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $8.66.
  • With a Market Perform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND). The price target seems to have been set at $124.00 for Beyond Meat. In the second quarter, Beyond Meat showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $221.00 and a 52-week-low of $99.86. Beyond Meat closed at $114.13 at the end of the last trading period.
  • SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CLDX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Celldex Therapeutics is set to $68.00. For the second quarter, Celldex Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. The stock has a 52-week-high of $56.13 and a 52-week-low of $11.44. At the end of the last trading period, Celldex Therapeutics closed at $53.76.
  • For Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. For the second quarter, Schneider National had an EPS of $0.60, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $28.13 and a 52-week-low of $20.20. Schneider National closed at $22.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Marten Transport Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN), Raymond James initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. For the second quarter, Marten Transport had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.33. The current stock performance of Marten Transport shows a 52-week-high of $19.08 and a 52-week-low of $14.79. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.47.
  • With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on SunOpta Inc (NASDAQ:STKL). The price target seems to have been set at $15.00 for SunOpta. In the second quarter, SunOpta showed an EPS of $0.00, compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of SunOpta shows a 52-week-high of $17.07 and a 52-week-low of $6.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.28.
  • Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcimoto is set to $18.00. For the second quarter, Arcimoto had an EPS of $0.26, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.15. The current stock performance of Arcimoto shows a 52-week-high of $36.80 and a 52-week-low of $5.10. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.14.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on iStar Inc (NYSE:STAR) with a Buy rating. The price target for iStar is set to $39.00. iStar earned $0.15 in the second quarter, compared to $0.04 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $26.78 and a 52-week-low of $11.17. iStar closed at $26.24 at the end of the last trading period.
  • With a Market Perform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED). The price target seems to have been set at $195.00 for Amedisys. In the second quarter, Amedisys showed an EPS of $1.69, compared to $1.34 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $325.12 and a 52-week-low of $174.05. At the end of the last trading period, Amedisys closed at $183.01.
  • With an Outperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA). The price target seems to have been set at $293.00 for HCA Healthcare. In the second quarter, HCA Healthcare showed an EPS of $4.37, compared to $3.23 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $261.80 and a 52-week-low of $114.38. HCA Healthcare closed at $258.26 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare Co Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Acadia Healthcare Co is set to $79.00. For the second quarter, Acadia Healthcare Co had an EPS of $0.71, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.54. The current stock performance of Acadia Healthcare Co shows a 52-week-high of $68.65 and a 52-week-low of $27.07. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $65.70.
  • Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum Corp (NASDAQ:KALU) with a Sell rating. The price target for Kaiser Aluminum is set to $122.00. Kaiser Aluminum earned $1.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Kaiser Aluminum shows a 52-week-high of $141.07 and a 52-week-low of $50.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $121.26.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on DaVita Inc (NYSE:DVA) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for DaVita is set to $145.00. In the second quarter, DaVita showed an EPS of $2.64, compared to $1.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $136.48 and a 52-week-low of $80.85. At the end of the last trading period, DaVita closed at $129.09.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on CareMax Inc (NASDAQ:CMAX) with an Outperform rating. The price target for CareMax is set to $14.00. CareMax earned $0.26 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.91 and a 52-week-low of $6.53. At the end of the last trading period, CareMax closed at $8.48.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group Inc (NYSE:BHG) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Bright Health Gr is set to $14.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Bright Health Gr's EPS was $0.28. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.93 and a 52-week-low of $7.98. Bright Health Gr closed at $9.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Agilon Health is set to $44.00. In the second quarter, Agilon Health earned $0.79. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $44.83 and a 52-week-low of $26.50. Agilon Health closed at $31.51 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Signify Health Inc (NYSE:SGFY) with a Market Perform rating. The price target for Signify Health is set to $27.00. In the second quarter, Signify Health earned $0.00. The current stock performance of Signify Health shows a 52-week-high of $40.79 and a 52-week-low of $22.13. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $24.35.
  • With an Underperform rating, Cowen & Co. initiated coverage on Clover Health Investments Corp (NASDAQ:CLOV). The price target seems to have been set at $7.00 for Clover Health Investments. In the second quarter, Clover Health Investments earned $0.78. The current stock performance of Clover Health Investments shows a 52-week-high of $28.85 and a 52-week-low of $6.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $9.31.

