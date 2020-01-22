Market Overview

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For January 22, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 22, 2020 9:51am   Comments
Upgrades

  • Citigroup changed the rating for Comerica Inc (NYSE: CMA) from Sell to Neutral. Comerica earned $1.85 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.95 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.96 and a 52-week-low of $58.54. Comerica's stock last closed at $66.30 per share.
  • Evercore ISI Group upgraded the stock for Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ: ADP) from In-Line to Outperform. Automatic Data Processing earned $1.34 in the first quarter, compared to $1.20 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $177.60 and a 52-week-low of $132.04. Automatic Data Processing's stock last closed at $176.20 per share.
  • For Ternium SA (NYSE: TX), ScotiaBank upgraded the stock from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform. Ternium earned $0.48 in the third quarter, compared to $2.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.26 and a 52-week-low of $16.12. Ternium's stock last closed at $22.25 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ: FTNT) from Market Perform to Outperform. Fortinet earned $0.67 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $119.50 and a 52-week-low of $68.15. Fortinet's stock last closed at $117.64 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for Outfront Media Inc (NYSE: OUT) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the third quarter, Outfront Media had an EPS of $0.64, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.61. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.23 and a 52-week-low of $20.07. Outfront Media's stock last closed at $29.19 per share.
  • Buckingham upgraded the stock for WR Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) from Neutral to Buy. For the third quarter, WR Berkley had an EPS of $0.85, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.26. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.54 and a 52-week-low of $49.47. WR Berkley's stock last closed at $69.85 per share.
  • For McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD), Kalinowski upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. McDonald's earned $2.11 in the third quarter, compared to $2.10 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $221.93 and a 52-week-low of $173.41. McDonald's's stock last closed at $211.16 per share.
  • For Coca-Cola Femsa SAB de CV (NYSE: KOF), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. Interestingly, in the third quarter, Coca-Cola Femsa's EPS was $1.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.00 and a 52-week-low of $54.14. Coca-Cola Femsa's stock last closed at $61.91 per share.
  • For NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE: NPTN), Needham upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, NeoPhotonics had an EPS of $0.11, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.05). The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.46 and a 52-week-low of $3.26. NeoPhotonics's stock last closed at $8.58 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Buckingham downgraded the stock for The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: HIG) from Buy to Neutral. Hartford Financial Servs earned $1.50 in the third quarter, compared to $1.15 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $62.75 and a 52-week-low of $45.85. Hartford Financial Servs's stock last closed at $60.46 per share.
  • For Spin Master Corp (OTC: SNMSF), CIBC downgraded the stock from Outperformer to Neutral. The stock has a 52-week-high of $34.23 and a 52-week-low of $23.00. Spin Master's stock last closed at $23.00 per share.
  • For Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE: RIO), BMO Capital downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.02 and a 52-week-low of $47.88. Rio Tinto's stock last closed at $59.95 per share.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) from Buy to Hold. Kansas City Southern earned $1.82 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.56 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $168.81 and a 52-week-low of $101.11. Kansas City Southern's stock last closed at $165.45 per share.
  • For BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the third quarter, BioNTech earned ($0.15). The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.85 and a 52-week-low of $12.53. BioNTech's stock last closed at $36.54 per share.
  • Cowen & Co. downgraded the stock for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE: HII) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, Huntington Ingalls Indus had an EPS of $3.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $5.29. The stock has a 52-week-high of $279.71 and a 52-week-low of $193.53. Huntington Ingalls Indus's stock last closed at $278.64 per share.
  • B of A Securities downgraded the stock for Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ: ZION) from Buy to Neutral. In the fourth quarter, Zions Bancorp showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.08 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.48 and a 52-week-low of $39.11. Zions Bancorp's stock last closed at $49.90 per share.
  • For Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES), Janney Capital downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Eversource Energy earned $0.98 in the third quarter, compared to $0.93 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.85 and a 52-week-low of $66.68. Eversource Energy's stock last closed at $89.74 per share.
  • Longbow Research changed the rating for Arconic Inc (NYSE: ARNC) from Neutral to Underperform. In the third quarter, Arconic showed an EPS of $0.58, compared to $0.32 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.98 and a 52-week-low of $16.12. Arconic's stock last closed at $29.39 per share.
  • For Qudian Inc (NYSE: QD), Nomura downgraded the stock from Neutral to Reduce. For the third quarter, Qudian had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.21 and a 52-week-low of $3.22. Qudian's stock last closed at $3.30 per share.
  • Vertical Research downgraded the stock for Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) from Buy to Hold. Boeing earned $1.45 in the third quarter, compared to $3.58 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $446.01 and a 52-week-low of $305.75. Boeing's stock last closed at $313.28 per share.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) from Market Perform to Underperform. Ventas earned $0.96 in the third quarter, compared to $0.99 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $75.40 and a 52-week-low of $54.59. Ventas's stock last closed at $59.47 per share.
  • HSBC changed the rating for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (NYSE: SQM) from Hold to Reduce. For the third quarter, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera had an EPS of $0.23, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.38 and a 52-week-low of $22.71. Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's stock last closed at $29.84 per share.
  • For Allergan PLC (NYSE: AGN), Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Allergan earned $4.25 in the third quarter, compared to $4.25 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $194.61 and a 52-week-low of $114.27. Allergan's stock last closed at $192.66 per share.
  • For Yiren Digital Ltd (NYSE: YRD), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform. Yiren Digital earned $0.34 in the third quarter, compared to $0.86 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.44 and a 52-week-low of $4.40. Yiren Digital's stock last closed at $5.30 per share.
  • Credit Suisse changed the rating for Qudian Inc (NYSE: QD) from Outperform to Neutral. For the third quarter, Qudian had an EPS of $0.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The stock has a 52-week-high of $9.21 and a 52-week-low of $3.22. Qudian's stock last closed at $3.30 per share.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock for Lilis Energy Inc (AMEX: LLEX) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Lilis Energy had an EPS of ($0.30), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.09). The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.25 and a 52-week-low of $0.13. Lilis Energy's stock last closed at $0.26 per share.
  • Citigroup changed the rating for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE: EL) from Buy to Neutral. Estee Lauder Cos earned $1.67 in the first quarter, compared to $1.47 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $220.42 and a 52-week-low of $124.54. Estee Lauder Cos's stock last closed at $217.62 per share.

 

Initiations

  • With a rating of Buy, CL King initiated coverage on Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ: LANC). The price target is set at $179.00 for Lancaster Colony. In the first quarter, Lancaster Colony showed an EPS of $1.58, compared to $1.42 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.32 and a 52-week-low of $133.77. Lancaster Colony's stock last closed at $160.76 per share.
  • Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Sierra Bancorp is set at $30.00. Sierra Bancorp earned $0.60 in the fourth quarter, compared to $0.51 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.15 and a 52-week-low of $22.68. Sierra Bancorp's stock last closed at $27.85 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO). The price target is set at $341.00 for Thermo Fisher Scientific. In the third quarter, Thermo Fisher Scientific showed an EPS of $2.94, compared to $2.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $341.71 and a 52-week-low of $235.90. Thermo Fisher Scientific's stock last closed at $337.38 per share.
  • DZ Bank initiated coverage on JD.com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) with a Buy rating. The price target for JD.com is set at $47.00. JD.com earned $0.29 in the third quarter, compared to $0.12 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $40.98 and a 52-week-low of $21.50. JD.com's stock last closed at $40.06 per share.
  • DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) with a Buy rating. The price target for Alibaba Group Holding is set at $260.00. In the second quarter, Alibaba Group Holding showed an EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.40 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $231.14 and a 52-week-low of $147.95. Alibaba Group Holding's stock last closed at $222.01 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on ArTara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA). The price target is set at $45.00 for ArTara Therapeutics. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.98 and a 52-week-low of $22.55. ArTara Therapeutics's stock last closed at $28.34 per share.
  • Citigroup initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Omega Healthcare is set at $44.00. Omega Healthcare earned $0.76 in the third quarter, compared to $0.77 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $45.01 and a 52-week-low of $34.64. Omega Healthcare's stock last closed at $44.02 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE: EXR) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Extra Space Storage is set at $115.00. In the third quarter, Extra Space Storage showed an EPS of $1.24, compared to $1.20 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $124.45 and a 52-week-low of $91.00. Extra Space Storage's stock last closed at $112.75 per share.
  • JP Morgan initiated coverage on CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) with a Neutral rating. The price target for CubeSmart is set at $32.00. In the third quarter, CubeSmart showed an EPS of $0.44, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.32 and a 52-week-low of $28.72. CubeSmart's stock last closed at $31.72 per share.
  • For SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ: SCPL), DA Davidson initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. SciPlay earned $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.43 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.75 and a 52-week-low of $8.26. SciPlay's stock last closed at $12.07 per share.
  • With a rating of Market Outperform, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: CUE). The price target is set at $22.00 for Cue Biopharma. In the third quarter, Cue Biopharma showed an EPS of ($0.31), compared to ($0.62) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.99 and a 52-week-low of $4.69. Cue Biopharma's stock last closed at $15.00 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ: ACMR). The price target is set at $45.00 for ACM Research. For the third quarter, ACM Research had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.69 and a 52-week-low of $9.02. ACM Research's stock last closed at $42.67 per share.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE: BSM) with a Sector Weight rating. For the third quarter, Black Stone Minerals had an EPS of $0.32, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.27. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.77 and a 52-week-low of $11.25. Black Stone Minerals's stock last closed at $11.91 per share.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ: VNOM) with an Overweight rating. For the third quarter, Viper Energy Partners had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $36.73 and a 52-week-low of $21.89. Viper Energy Partners's stock last closed at $23.84 per share.
  • For Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE: MNRL), KeyBanc initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. Brigham Minerals earned $0.17 in the third quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.29 and a 52-week-low of $17.51. Brigham Minerals's stock last closed at $19.37 per share.
  • KeyBanc initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE: KRP) with an Overweight rating. Kimbell Royalty Partners earned ($0.73) in the third quarter, compared to ($0.15) in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.80 and a 52-week-low of $13.16. Kimbell Royalty Partners's stock last closed at $15.45 per share.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

