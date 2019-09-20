Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019
Upgrades
- Gordon Haskett changed the rating for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) from Hold to Accumulate. In the third quarter, Costco Wholesale showed an EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Costco Wholesale is at $121.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $307.34 and a 52-week-low of $189.51. Costco Wholesale's stock last closed at $287.83 per share.
- DZ Bank upgraded the stock for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Telefonaktiebolaget L M showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Telefonaktiebolaget L M is at $37.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.46 and a 52-week-low of $7.58. Telefonaktiebolaget L M's stock last closed at $8.19 per share.
- RBC Capital changed the rating for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Etsy showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $38.02. Etsy's stock last closed at $59.07 per share.
- Northcoast Research upgraded the stock for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE: EXP) from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Eagle Materials showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Eagle Materials's outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.18 and a 52-week-low of $57.00. Eagle Materials's stock last closed at $90.89 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) from Neutral to Buy. Herc Holdings earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Herc Holdings's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.94 and a 52-week-low of $24.16. Herc Holdings's stock last closed at $45.18 per share.
- First Analysis upgraded the stock for LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Interestingly, in the first quarter, LiveRamp Holdings's EPS was ($0.24). LiveRamp Holdings's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.23 and a 52-week-low of $36.53. LiveRamp Holdings's stock last closed at $46.46 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for TC Pipelines LP (NYSE: TCP) from Underperform to Buy. In the second quarter, TC Pipelines showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. TC Pipelines's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.74 and a 52-week-low of $26.88. TC Pipelines's stock last closed at $40.91 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for United Rentals Inc (NYSE: URI) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, United Rentals showed an EPS of $4.74, compared to $3.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for United Rentals is at $9.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.00 and a 52-week-low of $94.28. United Rentals's stock last closed at $125.07 per share.
- For YY Inc (NASDAQ: YY), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. YY earned $0.75 in the second quarter, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.85 and a 52-week-low of $51.00. YY's stock last closed at $62.27 per share.
Downgrades
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Cosan Ltd (NYSE: CZZ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Cosan earned $0.34. Cosan's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.67 and a 52-week-low of $6.68. Cosan's stock last closed at $14.96 per share.
- Mizuho downgraded the stock for FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE: FE) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, FirstEnergy showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.27 and a 52-week-low of $35.33. FirstEnergy's stock last closed at $48.11 per share.
- For Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell. In the second quarter, Liberty Global showed an EPS of ($0.50), compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Liberty Global's outstanding shares is at $31.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $19.88. Liberty Global's stock last closed at $27.10 per share.
- For Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. Synovus Financial earned $1.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. Synovus Financial's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.38 and a 52-week-low of $29.93. Synovus Financial's stock last closed at $36.17 per share.
- For Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Xilinx had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The total market value of Xilinx's outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $68.76. Xilinx's stock last closed at $103.62 per share.
Initiations
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) with a Sell rating. The price target for Aurora Cannabis is set at $5.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Aurora Cannabis's EPS was $0.00. Aurora Cannabis's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.53 and a 52-week-low of $4.58. Aurora Cannabis's stock last closed at $5.16 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Accenture is set at $228.00. For the third quarter, Accenture had an EPS of $1.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. Accenture's market cap stands at $122.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $202.80 and a 52-week-low of $132.63. Accenture's stock last closed at $194.63 per share.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Acreage Holdings is set at $17.00. The current market cap for Acreage Holdings is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.05. Acreage Holdings's stock last closed at $8.04 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE: ATO). The price target is set at $121.00 for Atmos Energy. For the third quarter, Atmos Energy had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The total market value of Atmos Energy's outstanding shares is at $394.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.66 and a 52-week-low of $87.88. Atmos Energy's stock last closed at $112.35 per share.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH). The price target is set at $77.00 for Booz Allen Hamilton. For the first quarter, Booz Allen Hamilton had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.01 and a 52-week-low of $43.24. Booz Allen Hamilton's stock last closed at $72.51 per share.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brown-Forman Corp (NYSE: BF-B) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Brown-Forman is set at $59.00. Brown-Forman earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Brown-Forman is at $12.1 billion.
- With a rating of Neutral, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: BREW). The price target is set at $16.00 for Craft Brew Alliance. For the second quarter, Craft Brew Alliance had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The total market value of Craft Brew Alliance's outstanding shares is at $257.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.71 and a 52-week-low of $8.05. Craft Brew Alliance's stock last closed at $8.09 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CACI International is set at $260.00. For the fourth quarter, CACI International had an EPS of $1.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. The total market value of CACI International's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.37 and a 52-week-low of $138.39. CACI International's stock last closed at $224.33 per share.
- Roth Capital initiated coverage on Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Champions Oncology is set at $9.25. For the first quarter, Champions Oncology had an EPS of ($0.05), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.20. Champions Oncology's stock last closed at $6.10 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Cognizant Tech Solns is set at $64.00. Cognizant Tech Solns earned $0.94 in the second quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cognizant Tech Solns's outstanding shares is at $40.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.87 and a 52-week-low of $56.73. Cognizant Tech Solns's stock last closed at $63.47 per share.
- With a rating of Sell, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF). The price target is set at $5.00 for Curaleaf Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.73 and a 52-week-low of $3.88. Curaleaf Holdings's stock last closed at $7.91 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA). The price target is set at $95.00 for Carvana. For the second quarter, Carvana had an EPS of ($0.40), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.37). The current market cap for Carvana is at $10.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.07 and a 52-week-low of $28.44. Carvana's stock last closed at $76.58 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM). The price target is set at $214.00 for EPAM Systems. For the second quarter, EPAM Systems had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.00 and a 52-week-low of $104.77. EPAM Systems's stock last closed at $185.24 per share.
- B. Riley initiated coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eton Pharmaceuticals is set at $13.50. In the second quarter, Eton Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.18). The current market cap for Eton Pharmaceuticals is at $139.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.13. Eton Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $6.67 per share.
- For Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX), Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the second quarter, Freeport-McMoRan had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current market cap for Freeport-McMoRan is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Freeport-McMoRan's stock last closed at $10.45 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on CGI Inc (NYSE: GIB). The price target is set at $90.00 for CGI. For the third quarter, CGI had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. CGI's market cap stands at $14.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.59 and a 52-week-low of $57.35. CGI's stock last closed at $78.59 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL). The price target is set at $114.00 for Globe Life. Globe Life's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.10 and a 52-week-low of $69.68. Globe Life's stock last closed at $94.27 per share.
- JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Gamida Cell is set at $16.00. Gamida Cell earned ($0.44) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.41 and a 52-week-low of $2.93. Gamida Cell's stock last closed at $4.32 per share.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Leidos Holdings is set at $97.00. In the second quarter, Leidos Holdings showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Leidos Holdings is at $7.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.33. Leidos Holdings's stock last closed at $87.36 per share.
- For MyoKardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK), Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the second quarter, MyoKardia had an EPS of ($0.83), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.49). The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.78 and a 52-week-low of $39.01. MyoKardia's stock last closed at $57.85 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NextDecade Corp (NASDAQ: NEXT) with an Underweight rating. The price target for NextDecade is set at $5.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, NextDecade's EPS was ($0.07). The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.71 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. NextDecade's stock last closed at $6.43 per share.
- Baird initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE: NXRT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NexPoint Residential is set at $50.00. For the second quarter, NexPoint Residential had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. NexPoint Residential's market cap stands at $299.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.94 and a 52-week-low of $31.64. NexPoint Residential's stock last closed at $47.40 per share.
- Benchmark initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) with a Buy rating. The price target for ON Semiconductor is set at $26.00. For the second quarter, ON Semiconductor had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. ON Semiconductor's market cap stands at $9.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.54 and a 52-week-low of $14.55. ON Semiconductor's stock last closed at $19.56 per share.
- Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) with a Sell rating. The price target for Roku is set at $60.00. For the second quarter, Roku had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.55 and a 52-week-low of $26.30. Roku's stock last closed at $133.76 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC). The price target is set at $105.00 for Science Applications Intl. Science Applications Intl earned $1.35 in the second quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Science Applications Intl is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.49 and a 52-week-low of $58.19. Science Applications Intl's stock last closed at $83.85 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE: SAM). The price target is set at $333.00 for Boston Beer Co. For the second quarter, Boston Beer Co had an EPS of $2.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.98. Boston Beer Co's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $444.64 and a 52-week-low of $230.93. Boston Beer Co's stock last closed at $351.51 per share.
- MKM Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Constellation Brands is set at $263.00. For the first quarter, Constellation Brands had an EPS of $2.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $228.91 and a 52-week-low of $150.37. Constellation Brands's stock last closed at $207.35 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS). The price target is set at $94.00 for Skyworks Solutions. In the third quarter, Skyworks Solutions showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Skyworks Solutions is at $842.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.39 and a 52-week-low of $60.12. Skyworks Solutions's stock last closed at $79.27 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP). The price target is set at $66.00 for Molson Coors Brewing. Molson Coors Brewing earned $1.52 in the second quarter, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.62 and a 52-week-low of $49.92. Molson Coors Brewing's stock last closed at $55.05 per share.
- Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Tellurian is set at $6.00. For the second quarter, Tellurian had an EPS of ($0.19), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). Tellurian's market cap stands at $19.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.80 and a 52-week-low of $5.12. Tellurian's stock last closed at $8.58 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY). The price target is set at $34.00 for Tilray. For the second quarter, Tilray had an EPS of ($0.32), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). The stock has a 52-week-high of $300.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.15. Tilray's stock last closed at $29.96 per share.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) with a Sell rating. The price target for Wayfair is set at $100.00. In the second quarter, Wayfair showed an EPS of ($1.35), compared to ($0.77) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Wayfair is at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.72 and a 52-week-low of $76.60. Wayfair's stock last closed at $128.68 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE). The price target is set at $25.00 for Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Xenon Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.37) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.45) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is at $219.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.80 and a 52-week-low of $5.41. Xenon Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $9.23 per share.
- Jefferies initiated coverage on Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Xylem is set at $90.00. Xylem earned $0.79 in the second quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.39 and a 52-week-low of $60.65. Xylem's stock last closed at $77.94 per share.
- Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) with a Buy rating. The current market cap for Zealand Pharma is at $647.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.96 and a 52-week-low of $11.51. Zealand Pharma's stock last closed at $24.68 per share.
Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.