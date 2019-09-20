Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 20, 2019 9:47am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Gordon Haskett changed the rating for Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ: COST) from Hold to Accumulate. In the third quarter, Costco Wholesale showed an EPS of $1.89, compared to $1.70 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Costco Wholesale is at $121.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $307.34 and a 52-week-low of $189.51. Costco Wholesale's stock last closed at $287.83 per share.
  • DZ Bank upgraded the stock for Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Telefonaktiebolaget L M showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Telefonaktiebolaget L M is at $37.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.46 and a 52-week-low of $7.58. Telefonaktiebolaget L M's stock last closed at $8.19 per share.
  • RBC Capital changed the rating for Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) from Sector Perform to Outperform. In the second quarter, Etsy showed an EPS of $0.15, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $73.34 and a 52-week-low of $38.02. Etsy's stock last closed at $59.07 per share.
  • Northcoast Research upgraded the stock for Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE: EXP) from Sell to Neutral. In the first quarter, Eagle Materials showed an EPS of $1.13, compared to $1.54 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Eagle Materials's outstanding shares is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $93.18 and a 52-week-low of $57.00. Eagle Materials's stock last closed at $90.89 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) from Neutral to Buy. Herc Holdings earned $0.33 in the second quarter, compared to ($0.01) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Herc Holdings's outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.94 and a 52-week-low of $24.16. Herc Holdings's stock last closed at $45.18 per share.
  • First Analysis upgraded the stock for LiveRamp Holdings Inc (NYSE: RAMP) from Outperform to Strong Buy. Interestingly, in the first quarter, LiveRamp Holdings's EPS was ($0.24). LiveRamp Holdings's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.23 and a 52-week-low of $36.53. LiveRamp Holdings's stock last closed at $46.46 per share.
  • Bank of America upgraded the stock for TC Pipelines LP (NYSE: TCP) from Underperform to Buy. In the second quarter, TC Pipelines showed an EPS of $0.75, compared to $1.00 from the year-ago quarter. TC Pipelines's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.74 and a 52-week-low of $26.88. TC Pipelines's stock last closed at $40.91 per share.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for United Rentals Inc (NYSE: URI) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, United Rentals showed an EPS of $4.74, compared to $3.85 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for United Rentals is at $9.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.00 and a 52-week-low of $94.28. United Rentals's stock last closed at $125.07 per share.
  • For YY Inc (NASDAQ: YY), UBS upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. YY earned $0.75 in the second quarter, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.85 and a 52-week-low of $51.00. YY's stock last closed at $62.27 per share.

 

Downgrades

  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Cosan Ltd (NYSE: CZZ) from Overweight to Equal-Weight. In the second quarter, Cosan earned $0.34. Cosan's market cap stands at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.67 and a 52-week-low of $6.68. Cosan's stock last closed at $14.96 per share.
  • Mizuho downgraded the stock for FirstEnergy Corp (NYSE: FE) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, FirstEnergy showed an EPS of $0.61, compared to $0.62 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.27 and a 52-week-low of $35.33. FirstEnergy's stock last closed at $48.11 per share.
  • For Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ: LBTYA), Citigroup downgraded the stock from Buy to Sell. In the second quarter, Liberty Global showed an EPS of ($0.50), compared to $0.80 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Liberty Global's outstanding shares is at $31.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $29.55 and a 52-week-low of $19.88. Liberty Global's stock last closed at $27.10 per share.
  • For Synovus Financial Corp (NYSE: SNV), Evercore ISI Group downgraded the stock from Outperform to In-Line. Synovus Financial earned $1.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.92 in the year-ago quarter. Synovus Financial's market cap stands at $5.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.38 and a 52-week-low of $29.93. Synovus Financial's stock last closed at $36.17 per share.
  • For Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ: XLNX), Bank of America downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. For the first quarter, Xilinx had an EPS of $0.97, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.74. The total market value of Xilinx's outstanding shares is at $27.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $141.60 and a 52-week-low of $68.76. Xilinx's stock last closed at $103.62 per share.

 

Initiations

  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE: ACB) with a Sell rating. The price target for Aurora Cannabis is set at $5.00. Interestingly, in the fourth quarter, Aurora Cannabis's EPS was $0.00. Aurora Cannabis's market cap stands at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.53 and a 52-week-low of $4.58. Aurora Cannabis's stock last closed at $5.16 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Accenture PLC (NYSE: ACN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Accenture is set at $228.00. For the third quarter, Accenture had an EPS of $1.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.79. Accenture's market cap stands at $122.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $202.80 and a 52-week-low of $132.63. Accenture's stock last closed at $194.63 per share.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Acreage Holdings Inc (OTC: ACRGF) with a Buy rating. The price target for Acreage Holdings is set at $17.00. The current market cap for Acreage Holdings is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.00 and a 52-week-low of $7.05. Acreage Holdings's stock last closed at $8.04 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE: ATO). The price target is set at $121.00 for Atmos Energy. For the third quarter, Atmos Energy had an EPS of $0.68, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. The total market value of Atmos Energy's outstanding shares is at $394.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $112.66 and a 52-week-low of $87.88. Atmos Energy's stock last closed at $112.35 per share.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp (NYSE: BAH). The price target is set at $77.00 for Booz Allen Hamilton. For the first quarter, Booz Allen Hamilton had an EPS of $0.83, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.72. The stock has a 52-week-high of $78.01 and a 52-week-low of $43.24. Booz Allen Hamilton's stock last closed at $72.51 per share.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Brown-Forman Corp (NYSE: BF-B) with a Neutral rating. The price target for Brown-Forman is set at $59.00. Brown-Forman earned $0.39 in the first quarter, compared to $0.41 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Brown-Forman is at $12.1 billion.
  • With a rating of Neutral, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: BREW). The price target is set at $16.00 for Craft Brew Alliance. For the second quarter, Craft Brew Alliance had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.23. The total market value of Craft Brew Alliance's outstanding shares is at $257.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.71 and a 52-week-low of $8.05. Craft Brew Alliance's stock last closed at $8.09 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for CACI International is set at $260.00. For the fourth quarter, CACI International had an EPS of $1.96, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.84. The total market value of CACI International's outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $229.37 and a 52-week-low of $138.39. CACI International's stock last closed at $224.33 per share.
  • Roth Capital initiated coverage on Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CSBR) with a Buy rating. The price target for Champions Oncology is set at $9.25. For the first quarter, Champions Oncology had an EPS of ($0.05), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.05. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.90 and a 52-week-low of $5.20. Champions Oncology's stock last closed at $6.10 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ: CTSH) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Cognizant Tech Solns is set at $64.00. Cognizant Tech Solns earned $0.94 in the second quarter, compared to $1.19 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Cognizant Tech Solns's outstanding shares is at $40.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $77.87 and a 52-week-low of $56.73. Cognizant Tech Solns's stock last closed at $63.47 per share.
  • With a rating of Sell, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF). The price target is set at $5.00 for Curaleaf Holdings. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.73 and a 52-week-low of $3.88. Curaleaf Holdings's stock last closed at $7.91 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Carvana Co (NYSE: CVNA). The price target is set at $95.00 for Carvana. For the second quarter, Carvana had an EPS of ($0.40), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.37). The current market cap for Carvana is at $10.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.07 and a 52-week-low of $28.44. Carvana's stock last closed at $76.58 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE: EPAM). The price target is set at $214.00 for EPAM Systems. For the second quarter, EPAM Systems had an EPS of $1.28, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.01. The stock has a 52-week-high of $201.00 and a 52-week-low of $104.77. EPAM Systems's stock last closed at $185.24 per share.
  • B. Riley initiated coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ETON) with a Buy rating. The price target for Eton Pharmaceuticals is set at $13.50. In the second quarter, Eton Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.18). The current market cap for Eton Pharmaceuticals is at $139.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.20 and a 52-week-low of $5.13. Eton Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $6.67 per share.
  • For Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX), Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. For the second quarter, Freeport-McMoRan had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current market cap for Freeport-McMoRan is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.90 and a 52-week-low of $8.58. Freeport-McMoRan's stock last closed at $10.45 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on CGI Inc (NYSE: GIB). The price target is set at $90.00 for CGI. For the third quarter, CGI had an EPS of $0.93, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. CGI's market cap stands at $14.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.59 and a 52-week-low of $57.35. CGI's stock last closed at $78.59 per share.
  • With a rating of Outperform, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Globe Life Inc (NYSE: GL). The price target is set at $114.00 for Globe Life. Globe Life's market cap stands at $7.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $96.10 and a 52-week-low of $69.68. Globe Life's stock last closed at $94.27 per share.
  • JMP Securities initiated coverage on Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) with a Market Outperform rating. The price target for Gamida Cell is set at $16.00. Gamida Cell earned ($0.44) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.41 and a 52-week-low of $2.93. Gamida Cell's stock last closed at $4.32 per share.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Leidos Holdings is set at $97.00. In the second quarter, Leidos Holdings showed an EPS of $1.16, compared to $1.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Leidos Holdings is at $7.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $89.00 and a 52-week-low of $50.33. Leidos Holdings's stock last closed at $87.36 per share.
  • For MyoKardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK), Guggenheim initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. For the second quarter, MyoKardia had an EPS of ($0.83), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.49). The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.78 and a 52-week-low of $39.01. MyoKardia's stock last closed at $57.85 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NextDecade Corp (NASDAQ: NEXT) with an Underweight rating. The price target for NextDecade is set at $5.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, NextDecade's EPS was ($0.07). The stock has a 52-week-high of $6.71 and a 52-week-low of $3.15. NextDecade's stock last closed at $6.43 per share.
  • Baird initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE: NXRT) with an Outperform rating. The price target for NexPoint Residential is set at $50.00. For the second quarter, NexPoint Residential had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.41. NexPoint Residential's market cap stands at $299.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.94 and a 52-week-low of $31.64. NexPoint Residential's stock last closed at $47.40 per share.
  • Benchmark initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON) with a Buy rating. The price target for ON Semiconductor is set at $26.00. For the second quarter, ON Semiconductor had an EPS of $0.42, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.46. ON Semiconductor's market cap stands at $9.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.54 and a 52-week-low of $14.55. ON Semiconductor's stock last closed at $19.56 per share.
  • Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) with a Sell rating. The price target for Roku is set at $60.00. For the second quarter, Roku had an EPS of ($0.08), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.00. The stock has a 52-week-high of $176.55 and a 52-week-low of $26.30. Roku's stock last closed at $133.76 per share.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Science Applications International Corp (NYSE: SAIC). The price target is set at $105.00 for Science Applications Intl. Science Applications Intl earned $1.35 in the second quarter, compared to $1.13 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Science Applications Intl is at $3.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $92.49 and a 52-week-low of $58.19. Science Applications Intl's stock last closed at $83.85 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Boston Beer Co Inc (NYSE: SAM). The price target is set at $333.00 for Boston Beer Co. For the second quarter, Boston Beer Co had an EPS of $2.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.98. Boston Beer Co's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $444.64 and a 52-week-low of $230.93. Boston Beer Co's stock last closed at $351.51 per share.
  • MKM Partners initiated coverage on Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE: STZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for Constellation Brands is set at $263.00. For the first quarter, Constellation Brands had an EPS of $2.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $228.91 and a 52-week-low of $150.37. Constellation Brands's stock last closed at $207.35 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Benchmark initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS). The price target is set at $94.00 for Skyworks Solutions. In the third quarter, Skyworks Solutions showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.64 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Skyworks Solutions is at $842.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.39 and a 52-week-low of $60.12. Skyworks Solutions's stock last closed at $79.27 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE: TAP). The price target is set at $66.00 for Molson Coors Brewing. Molson Coors Brewing earned $1.52 in the second quarter, compared to $1.88 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $67.62 and a 52-week-low of $49.92. Molson Coors Brewing's stock last closed at $55.05 per share.
  • Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) with an Underweight rating. The price target for Tellurian is set at $6.00. For the second quarter, Tellurian had an EPS of ($0.19), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). Tellurian's market cap stands at $19.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.80 and a 52-week-low of $5.12. Tellurian's stock last closed at $8.58 per share.
  • With a rating of Neutral, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Tilray Inc (NASDAQ: TLRY). The price target is set at $34.00 for Tilray. For the second quarter, Tilray had an EPS of ($0.32), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.17). The stock has a 52-week-high of $300.00 and a 52-week-low of $25.15. Tilray's stock last closed at $29.96 per share.
  • Berenberg initiated coverage on Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) with a Sell rating. The price target for Wayfair is set at $100.00. In the second quarter, Wayfair showed an EPS of ($1.35), compared to ($0.77) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Wayfair is at $2.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $173.72 and a 52-week-low of $76.60. Wayfair's stock last closed at $128.68 per share.
  • With a rating of Buy, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XENE). The price target is set at $25.00 for Xenon Pharmaceuticals. Xenon Pharmaceuticals earned ($0.37) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.45) in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Xenon Pharmaceuticals is at $219.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $13.80 and a 52-week-low of $5.41. Xenon Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $9.23 per share.
  • Jefferies initiated coverage on Xylem Inc (NYSE: XYL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Xylem is set at $90.00. Xylem earned $0.79 in the second quarter, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $85.39 and a 52-week-low of $60.65. Xylem's stock last closed at $77.94 per share.
  • Guggenheim initiated coverage on Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ZEAL) with a Buy rating. The current market cap for Zealand Pharma is at $647.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.96 and a 52-week-low of $11.51. Zealand Pharma's stock last closed at $24.68 per share.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ACN + ACB)

POTX: A Potent Pot ETF Debuts
15 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Deals And M&A Picking Up Steam Again
New Report Claims Latin American Cannabis Markets Show No Signs Of Near-Term Development
9 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Cannabis Gainers And Losers From September 16, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
YYUBSUpgrades
ROKUOppenheimerMaintains155.0
IPHIBank of AmericaMaintains80.0
NWNRBC CapitalMaintains69.0
CSBRRoth CapitalInitiates Coverage On9.3
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Hall Of Flowers Freshmen Class: All The Brands And Products Debuting At The California Event