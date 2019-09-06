Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019
Upgrades
- For AGCO Corp (NYSE: AGCO), Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. AGCO earned $1.82 in the second quarter, compared to $1.32 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for AGCO is at $4.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $80.64 and a 52-week-low of $49.50. AGCO's stock last closed at $70.34 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Apartment Investment & Management Co (NYSE: AIV) from Market Perform to Outperform. Apartment Inv & Mgmt earned $0.60 in the second quarter, compared to $0.61 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apartment Inv & Mgmt's outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $52.49 and a 52-week-low of $43.03. Apartment Inv & Mgmt's stock last closed at $51.05 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Arch Coal Inc (NYSE: ARCH) from Market Perform to Outperform. Arch Coal earned $3.53 in the second quarter, compared to $2.26 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Arch Coal's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $101.92 and a 52-week-low of $72.30. Arch Coal's stock last closed at $76.17 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ: CAKE) from Market Perform to Outperform. For the second quarter, Cheesecake Factory had an EPS of $0.82, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The total market value of Cheesecake Factory's outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $55.63 and a 52-week-low of $35.83. Cheesecake Factory's stock last closed at $39.64 per share.
- For CenterPoint Energy Inc (NYSE: CNP), SunTrust Robinson Humphrey upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, CenterPoint Energy showed an EPS of $0.35, compared to $0.30 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CenterPoint Energy's outstanding shares is at $12.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.42 and a 52-week-low of $26.73. CenterPoint Energy's stock last closed at $28.00 per share.
- Wedbush changed the rating for DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU) from Neutral to Outperform. DocuSign earned $0.01 in the second quarter, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter. DocuSign's market cap stands at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.87 and a 52-week-low of $35.06. DocuSign's stock last closed at $46.25 per share.
- Bank of America upgraded the stock for Encompass Health Corp (NYSE: EHC) from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Encompass Health showed an EPS of $1.08, compared to $0.99 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Encompass Health's outstanding shares is at $5.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $81.58 and a 52-week-low of $56.74. Encompass Health's stock last closed at $61.05 per share.
- For HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE: HCA), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Underperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, HCA Healthcare had an EPS of $2.21, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.29. The current market cap for HCA Healthcare is at $8.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $147.42 and a 52-week-low of $110.31. HCA Healthcare's stock last closed at $124.26 per share.
- For Kellogg Co (NYSE: K), Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, Kellogg showed an EPS of $0.99, compared to $1.14 from the year-ago quarter. Kellogg's market cap stands at $22.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $74.98 and a 52-week-low of $51.34. Kellogg's stock last closed at $62.81 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Navistar International Corp (NYSE: NAV) from Sell to Neutral. For the third quarter, Navistar International had an EPS of $1.47, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.05. Navistar International's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.48 and a 52-week-low of $21.32. Navistar International's stock last closed at $25.37 per share.
- For NRG Energy Inc (NYSE: NRG), Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight. NRG Energy earned $0.70 in the second quarter, compared to $0.31 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of NRG Energy's outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.66 and a 52-week-low of $32.63. NRG Energy's stock last closed at $37.60 per share.
- For OGE Energy Corp (NYSE: OGE), Bank of America upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, OGE Energy had an EPS of $0.50, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.55. The total market value of OGE Energy's outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $44.41 and a 52-week-low of $35.29. OGE Energy's stock last closed at $42.99 per share.
- Longbow Research upgraded the stock for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE: RS) from Underperform to Neutral. Reliance Steel & Aluminum earned $2.80 in the first quarter, compared to $2.30 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Reliance Steel & Aluminum's outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $105.25 and a 52-week-low of $68.62. Reliance Steel & Aluminum's stock last closed at $100.16 per share.
Downgrades
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ: ACBI) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Atlantic Capital had an EPS of $0.29, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.26. The total market value of Atlantic Capital's outstanding shares is at $460.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.79 and a 52-week-low of $14.44. Atlantic Capital's stock last closed at $16.52 per share.
- JMP Securities changed the rating for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS) from Market Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Aclaris Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.76), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($1.01). The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.49 and a 52-week-low of $0.74. Aclaris Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.92 per share.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods changed the rating for American National Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ: AMNB) from Outperform to Market Perform. American National earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $0.69 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of American National's outstanding shares is at $344.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $41.50 and a 52-week-low of $28.39. American National's stock last closed at $34.10 per share.
- For Antero Resources Corp (NYSE: AR), Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Antero Resources showed an EPS of ($0.21), compared to $0.02 from the year-ago quarter. Antero Resources's market cap stands at $13.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.21 and a 52-week-low of $2.78. Antero Resources's stock last closed at $3.70 per share.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ: AUB) from Outperform to Market Perform. The current market cap for Atlantic Union Bankshares is at $2.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $42.63 and a 52-week-low of $26.48. Atlantic Union Bankshares's stock last closed at $36.32 per share.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Bank of America showed an EPS of $0.74, compared to $0.63 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Bank of America is at $261.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $31.37 and a 52-week-low of $22.66. Bank of America's stock last closed at $28.14 per share.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) from Buy to Neutral. For the fourth quarter, Conagra Brands had an EPS of $0.36, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.50. Conagra Brands's market cap stands at $2.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $38.43 and a 52-week-low of $20.22. Conagra Brands's stock last closed at $28.47 per share.
- For TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD), Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, TCG BDC had an EPS of $0.46, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The total market value of TCG BDC's outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.32 and a 52-week-low of $12.19. TCG BDC's stock last closed at $14.49 per share.
- Wells Fargo changed the rating for Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE: CNQ) from Market Perform to Underperform. In the second quarter, Canadian Natural Res showed an EPS of $0.87, compared to $0.81 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $33.86 and a 52-week-low of $21.85. Canadian Natural Res's stock last closed at $24.32 per share.
- For Domo Inc (NASDAQ: DOMO), Credit Suisse downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Domo earned ($0.96) in the second quarter, compared to ($3.44) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Domo's outstanding shares is at $713.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $47.08 and a 52-week-low of $13.28. Domo's stock last closed at $25.21 per share.
- BMO Capital downgraded the stock for Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: ESRT) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, Empire State Realty Trust had an EPS of $0.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. Empire State Realty Trust's market cap stands at $4.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.57 and a 52-week-low of $12.78. Empire State Realty Trust's stock last closed at $14.13 per share.
- For Entergy Corp (NYSE: ETR), Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight. Entergy earned $1.35 in the second quarter, compared to $1.79 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Entergy is at $11.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $115.90 and a 52-week-low of $78.99. Entergy's stock last closed at $114.51 per share.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for LAIX Inc (NYSE: LAIX) from Buy to Neutral. LAIX earned ($0.26) in the second quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.50 and a 52-week-low of $5.11. LAIX's stock last closed at $5.45 per share.
- Bank of America changed the rating for Mednax Inc (NYSE: MD) from Neutral to Underperform. Mednax earned $0.89 in the second quarter, compared to $1.07 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Mednax's outstanding shares is at $6.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.77 and a 52-week-low of $20.36. Mednax's stock last closed at $21.82 per share.
- For MRC Global Inc (NYSE: MRC), Scotiabank downgraded the stock from Sector Outperform to Sector Perform. For the second quarter, MRC Global had an EPS of $0.20, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.17. The total market value of MRC Global's outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.91 and a 52-week-low of $11.62. MRC Global's stock last closed at $12.73 per share.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock for People's United Financial Inc (NASDAQ: PBCT) from Outperform to Market Perform. For the second quarter, People's United Finl had an EPS of $0.34, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.32. The current market cap for People's United Finl is at $4.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.71 and a 52-week-low of $13.66. People's United Finl's stock last closed at $14.81 per share.
- For Extended Stay America Inc (NASDAQ: STAY), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral. For the third quarter, Extended Stay America had an EPS of $0.39, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current market cap for Extended Stay America is at $2.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $20.65 and a 52-week-low of $12.88. Extended Stay America's stock last closed at $14.45 per share.
- BMO Capital changed the rating for Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ: STLD) from Outperform to Market Perform. Steel Dynamics earned $0.87 in the second quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Steel Dynamics's outstanding shares is at $6.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $48.17 and a 52-week-low of $25.02. Steel Dynamics's stock last closed at $28.05 per share.
- For Telenav Inc (NASDAQ: TNAV), Northland downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. For the fourth quarter, Telenav had an EPS of ($0.22), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.59). The current market cap for Telenav is at $251.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $11.67 and a 52-week-low of $3.35. Telenav's stock last closed at $5.80 per share.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock for Walker & Dunlop Inc (NYSE: WD) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Walker & Dunlop showed an EPS of $1.33, compared to $1.28 from the year-ago quarter. Walker & Dunlop's market cap stands at $274.6 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $59.39 and a 52-week-low of $37.96. Walker & Dunlop's stock last closed at $57.35 per share.
- For Zafgen Inc (NASDAQ: ZFGN), Wedbush downgraded the stock from Outperform to Neutral. Zafgen earned ($0.32) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.57) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Zafgen's outstanding shares is at $96.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.36 and a 52-week-low of $0.67. Zafgen's stock last closed at $0.70 per share.
Initiations
- With a rating of Buy, Berenberg initiated coverage on American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL). The price target is set at $35.00 for American Airlines Group. In the second quarter, American Airlines Group showed an EPS of $1.82, compared to $1.63 from the year-ago quarter. American Airlines Group's market cap stands at $17.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $43.89 and a 52-week-low of $24.23. American Airlines Group's stock last closed at $27.69 per share.
- Janney Capital initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ: AGTC) with a Buy rating. In the third quarter, Applied Genetic Tech showed an EPS of ($0.49), compared to ($0.45) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Applied Genetic Tech's outstanding shares is at $71.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.50 and a 52-week-low of $2.26. Applied Genetic Tech's stock last closed at $3.20 per share.
- With a rating of Neutral, Mizuho initiated coverage on Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM). The price target is set at $84.10 for Autohome. For the second quarter, Autohome had an EPS of $1.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. Autohome's market cap stands at $3.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $117.99 and a 52-week-low of $61.43. Autohome's stock last closed at $91.46 per share.
- Raymond James initiated coverage on Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) with an Outperform rating. The price target for Avalara is set at $100.00. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Avalara's EPS was ($0.03). The current market cap for Avalara is at $3.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $94.31 and a 52-week-low of $28.09. Avalara's stock last closed at $83.40 per share.
- With a rating of Underperform, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND). The price target is set at $130.00 for Beyond Meat. In the second quarter, Beyond Meat showed an EPS of $0.06, compared to ($1.22) from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $239.71 and a 52-week-low of $45.00. Beyond Meat's stock last closed at $160.97 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CORT) with a Buy rating. The price target for Corcept Therapeutics is set at $18.00. For the second quarter, Corcept Therapeutics had an EPS of $0.25, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.20. The stock has a 52-week-high of $19.48 and a 52-week-low of $9.14. Corcept Therapeutics's stock last closed at $12.59 per share.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE: DAL) with a Buy rating. The price target for Delta Air Lines is set at $72.00. In the second quarter, Delta Air Lines showed an EPS of $2.35, compared to $1.77 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Delta Air Lines's outstanding shares is at $33.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $63.44 and a 52-week-low of $45.08. Delta Air Lines's stock last closed at $58.20 per share.
- With a rating of Outperform, RBC Capital initiated coverage on DocuSign Inc (NASDAQ: DOCU). The price target is set at $75.00 for DocuSign. In the second quarter, DocuSign showed an EPS of $0.01, compared to $0.03 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of DocuSign's outstanding shares is at $6.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $65.87 and a 52-week-low of $35.06. DocuSign's stock last closed at $46.25 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Durect Corp (NASDAQ: DRRX). The price target is set at $5.00 for Durect. For the second quarter, Durect had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.04). Durect's market cap stands at $124.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.75 and a 52-week-low of $0.46. Durect's stock last closed at $1.66 per share.
- Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EKSO) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ekso Bionics Holdings is set at $1.00. Ekso Bionics Holdings earned ($0.03) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.13) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ekso Bionics Holdings's outstanding shares is at $69.4 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $2.65 and a 52-week-low of $0.49. Ekso Bionics Holdings's stock last closed at $0.56 per share.
- For Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ELOX), Janney Capital initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals's EPS was ($0.40). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals's market cap stands at $418.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.50 and a 52-week-low of $5.14. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals's stock last closed at $5.97 per share.
- H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) with a Buy rating. The price target for Arcimoto is set at $7.00. For the second quarter, Arcimoto had an EPS of ($0.23), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.14). The current market cap for Arcimoto is at $67.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $7.35 and a 52-week-low of $1.55. Arcimoto's stock last closed at $3.53 per share.
- With a rating of Overweight, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE: KDMN). The price target is set at $8.00 for Kadmon Holdings. In the second quarter, Kadmon Holdings showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.24 from the year-ago quarter. Kadmon Holdings's market cap stands at $135.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.08 and a 52-week-low of $1.63. Kadmon Holdings's stock last closed at $2.48 per share.
- For Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ: KNSL), JMP Securities initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Market Perform. Kinsale Capital Group earned $0.57 in the second quarter, compared to $0.46 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Kinsale Capital Group is at $713.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $102.79 and a 52-week-low of $50.34. Kinsale Capital Group's stock last closed at $102.43 per share.
- Berenberg initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) with a Hold rating. The price target for Southwest Airlines is set at $57.00. In the second quarter, Southwest Airlines showed an EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Southwest Airlines is at $29.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $64.02 and a 52-week-low of $44.28. Southwest Airlines's stock last closed at $52.52 per share.
- For Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (NYSE: MNR), Compass Point initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Buy. Monmouth Real Estate Inv earned $0.21 in the third quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Monmouth Real Estate Inv's outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.42 and a 52-week-low of $11.88. Monmouth Real Estate Inv's stock last closed at $13.20 per share.
- BTIG initiated coverage on New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE: NRZ) with a Buy rating. The price target for New Residential Inv is set at $18.00. For the second quarter, New Residential Inv had an EPS of $0.53, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.58. The current market cap for New Residential Inv is at $1.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $18.75 and a 52-week-low of $13.63. New Residential Inv's stock last closed at $14.31 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Nesco Holdings Inc (NYSE: NSCO). The price target is set at $8.00 for Nesco Holdings. The total market value of Nesco Holdings's outstanding shares is at $394.0 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $10.45 and a 52-week-low of $5.75. Nesco Holdings's stock last closed at $6.28 per share.
- With a rating of Buy, H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RGLS). The price target is set at $2.00 for Regulus Therapeutics. Regulus Therapeutics earned ($0.30) in the second quarter, compared to ($1.59) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Regulus Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $25.9 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $3.14 and a 52-week-low of $0.50. Regulus Therapeutics's stock last closed at $0.60 per share.
- For Repay Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: RPAY), Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Overweight. The stock has a 52-week-high of $14.00 and a 52-week-low of $9.60. Repay Holdings's stock last closed at $13.04 per share.
- Bank of America initiated coverage on Synnex Corp (NYSE: SNX) with a Buy rating. The price target for Synnex is set at $120.00. In the second quarter, Synnex showed an EPS of $2.86, compared to $2.38 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Synnex's outstanding shares is at $4.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $109.62 and a 52-week-low of $71.83. Synnex's stock last closed at $87.62 per share.
- With a rating of Hold, Berenberg initiated coverage on United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL). The price target is set at $95.00 for United Airlines Holdings. In the first quarter, United Airlines Holdings showed an EPS of $1.15, compared to $0.50 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $97.85 and a 52-week-low of $77.02. United Airlines Holdings's stock last closed at $85.84 per share.
