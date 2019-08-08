Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019
Upgrades
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock for Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) from Hold to Buy. Avalara earned ($0.03) in the second quarter. The total market value of Avalara's outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. Avalara shows a 52-week-high of $87.07 and a 52-week-low of $28.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.56.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock for Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ: CSTE) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Caesarstone showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Caesarstone's outstanding shares is at $478.4 million. Caesarstone shows a 52-week-high of $21.80 and a 52-week-low of $12.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.44.
- Raymond James changed the rating for CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, CenturyLink showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CenturyLink's outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion. CenturyLink shows a 52-week-high of $24.20 and a 52-week-low of $9.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.58.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) from Neutral to Buy. Dollar General earned $1.48 in the first quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dollar General is at $29.0 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.06 and a 52-week-low of $98.08. Dollar General closed at $134.63 at the end of the last trading period.
- For The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Walt Disney showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Walt Disney's outstanding shares is at $172.2 billion. Walt Disney shows a 52-week-high of $147.15 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.89.
- Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) from Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, e.l.f. Beauty showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. e.l.f. Beauty's market cap stands at $894.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.35 and a 52-week-low of $6.71. At the end of the last trading period, e.l.f. Beauty closed at $16.55.
- Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, F5 Networks had an EPS of $2.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.44. The current market cap for F5 Networks is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.71 and a 52-week-low of $131.32. At the end of the last trading period, F5 Networks closed at $134.00.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) from Sell to Buy. In the second quarter, Forterra showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Forterra's outstanding shares is at $624.9 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.06 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. Forterra closed at $5.82 at the end of the last trading period.
- JP Morgan changed the rating for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, G1 Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.82), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.64). The total market value of G1 Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $690.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.57 and a 52-week-low of $13.87. At the end of the last trading period, G1 Therapeutics closed at $23.48.
- PI Financial changed the rating for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Herbalife Nutrition had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. Herbalife Nutrition's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. Herbalife Nutrition shows a 52-week-high of $61.77 and a 52-week-low of $36.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.02.
- Barclays changed the rating for Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Hertz Global Holdings had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.19). Hertz Global Holdings's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.37 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Hertz Global Holdings closed at $14.18 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Infinera Corp (NASDAQ: INFN), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Infinera showed an EPS of ($0.24), compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Infinera is at $629.3 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. Infinera closed at $3.97 at the end of the last trading period.
- Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Lexington Realty showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Lexington Realty's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.96 and a 52-week-low of $7.66. Lexington Realty closed at $9.88 at the end of the last trading period.
- Wedbush changed the rating for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Lyft earned ($0.68). The current market cap for Lyft is at $17.2 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $47.17. Lyft closed at $60.29 at the end of the last trading period.
- For Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Lyft's EPS was ($0.68). The total market value of Lyft's outstanding shares is at $17.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $47.17. At the end of the last trading period, Lyft closed at $60.29.
- Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Mondelez International showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Mondelez International is at $75.3 billion. Mondelez International shows a 52-week-high of $55.84 and a 52-week-low of $38.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.42.
- For MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, MercadoLibre showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to ($0.25) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of MercadoLibre's outstanding shares is at $30.1 billion. MercadoLibre shows a 52-week-high of $672.55 and a 52-week-low of $257.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $613.54.
- For Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, Omega Healthcare had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The total market value of Omega Healthcare's outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.30 and a 52-week-low of $30.77. Omega Healthcare closed at $36.45 at the end of the last trading period.
Downgrades
- Deutsche Bank changed the rating for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE: AGS) from Buy to Hold. PlayAGS earned ($0.04) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.15) in the year-ago quarter. PlayAGS's market cap stands at $657.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.80 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. At the end of the last trading period, PlayAGS closed at $17.34.
- Bank of America downgraded the stock for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE: AGS) from Buy to Underperform. For the second quarter, PlayAGS had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.15). The total market value of PlayAGS's outstanding shares is at $657.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.80 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. At the end of the last trading period, PlayAGS closed at $17.34.
- Wedbush changed the rating for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BMCH) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, BMC Stock Holdings had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. BMC Stock Holdings's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. BMC Stock Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $25.02 and a 52-week-low of $14.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.00.
- Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) from Buy to Neutral. Caterpillar earned $2.83 in the second quarter, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Caterpillar's outstanding shares is at $79.7 billion. Caterpillar shows a 52-week-high of $159.37 and a 52-week-low of $112.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $120.80.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE: CHK) from Outperform to Market Perform. Chesapeake Energy earned ($0.10) in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. Chesapeake Energy's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.98 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. At the end of the last trading period, Chesapeake Energy closed at $1.38.
- For CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, CenturyLink showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CenturyLink is at $12.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.20 and a 52-week-low of $9.64. At the end of the last trading period, CenturyLink closed at $11.58.
- JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) from Overweight to Neutral. Camping World Holdings earned $0.54 in the second quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. Camping World Holdings's market cap stands at $949.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.60 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. At the end of the last trading period, Camping World Holdings closed at $10.34.
- For 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. 3D Systems earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of 3D Systems's outstanding shares is at $961.5 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.78 and a 52-week-low of $7.81. 3D Systems closed at $8.16 at the end of the last trading period.
- Mitsubishi UFJ changed the rating for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, EnLink Midstream showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.65 and a 52-week-low of $7.20. EnLink Midstream closed at $7.44 at the end of the last trading period.
- Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock for Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Green Dot showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Green Dot's outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.00 and a 52-week-low of $41.67. Green Dot closed at $47.27 at the end of the last trading period.
- Raymond James changed the rating for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY) from Outperform to Market Perform. GreenSky earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for GreenSky is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.74. At the end of the last trading period, GreenSky closed at $6.91.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Granite Construction Inc (NYSE: GVA) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Granite Construction had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. Granite Construction's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.93 and a 52-week-low of $28.83. At the end of the last trading period, Granite Construction closed at $29.60.
- Raymond James changed the rating for ICU Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ICUI) from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, ICU Medical showed an EPS of $1.99, compared to $2.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for ICU Medical is at $5.1 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $321.70 and a 52-week-low of $210.94. ICU Medical closed at $245.67 at the end of the last trading period.
- Berenberg changed the rating for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) from Buy to Hold. Intl Flavors & Fragrances earned $1.61 in the second quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's outstanding shares is at $15.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.95 and a 52-week-low of $116.87. At the end of the last trading period, Intl Flavors & Fragrances closed at $121.55.
- Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Inogen had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The current market cap for Inogen is at $1.2 billion. Inogen shows a 52-week-high of $287.79 and a 52-week-low of $41.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.32.
- SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Inogen showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. Inogen's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $287.79 and a 52-week-low of $41.19. Inogen closed at $42.32 at the end of the last trading period.
- UBS downgraded the stock for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Match Group showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Match Group's outstanding shares is at $15.4 billion. Match Group shows a 52-week-high of $95.32 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.77.
- Raymond James changed the rating for Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE: OAS) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Oasis Petroleum earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. Oasis Petroleum's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.57 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. Oasis Petroleum closed at $2.65 at the end of the last trading period.
- H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock for Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) from Buy to Neutral. Organovo Holdings earned No EPS Value in the first quarter, compared to ($0.07) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Organovo Holdings's outstanding shares is at $52.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.38 and a 52-week-low of $0.22. At the end of the last trading period, Organovo Holdings closed at $0.28.
- Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Prudential Financial showed an EPS of $3.14, compared to $3.01 from the year-ago quarter. Prudential Financial shows a 52-week-high of $106.64 and a 52-week-low of $75.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.17.
- Raymond James changed the rating for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. QEP Resources earned ($0.04) in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of QEP Resources's outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.05 and a 52-week-low of $3.39. At the end of the last trading period, QEP Resources closed at $4.00.
- Goldman Sachs changed the rating for REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) from Neutral to Sell. REV Group earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of REV Group's outstanding shares is at $819.2 million. REV Group shows a 52-week-high of $17.88 and a 52-week-low of $6.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.03.
- IFS Securities changed the rating for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REXN) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.61), compared to ($1.45) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.28 and a 52-week-low of $2.46. At the end of the last trading period, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals closed at $2.60.
Initiations
- Barclays initiated coverage on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Apple is set at $192.00. In the third quarter, Apple showed an EPS of $2.18, compared to $2.34 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apple's outstanding shares is at $873.7 billion. Apple shows a 52-week-high of $233.47 and a 52-week-low of $142.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $199.04.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET). The price target is set at $284.00 for Arista Networks. For the second quarter, Arista Networks had an EPS of $2.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The total market value of Arista Networks's outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. Arista Networks shows a 52-week-high of $331.27 and a 52-week-low of $187.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $235.15.
- For Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Avalara's EPS was ($0.03). The total market value of Avalara's outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. Avalara shows a 52-week-high of $87.07 and a 52-week-low of $28.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.56.
- With a rating of Buy, B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on BlueLinx Holdings Inc (NYSE: BXC). The price target is set at $28.00 for BlueLinx Hldgs. In the second quarter, BlueLinx Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BlueLinx Hldgs is at $204.0 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.89 and a 52-week-low of $17.88. BlueLinx Hldgs closed at $23.43 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Casa Systems is set at $8.00. For the second quarter, Casa Systems had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The total market value of Casa Systems's outstanding shares is at $607.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.46. At the end of the last trading period, Casa Systems closed at $7.26.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Ciena Corp (NYSE: CIEN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ciena is set at $50.00. Ciena earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ciena's outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.78 and a 52-week-low of $25.54. At the end of the last trading period, Ciena closed at $42.52.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Cisco Systems is set at $52.00. Cisco Systems earned $0.78 in the third quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cisco Systems is at $219.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.26 and a 52-week-low of $40.25. At the end of the last trading period, Cisco Systems closed at $52.34.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL). The price target is set at $53.00 for Dell Technologies. Dell Technologies earned $1.45 in the first quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dell Technologies is at $36.2 billion. Dell Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $70.55 and a 52-week-low of $42.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.35.
- Barclays initiated coverage on F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for F5 Networks is set at $160.00. In the third quarter, F5 Networks showed an EPS of $2.52, compared to $2.44 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of F5 Networks's outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. F5 Networks shows a 52-week-high of $199.71 and a 52-week-low of $131.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.00.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Corning Inc (NYSE: GLW). The price target is set at $35.00 for Corning. For the second quarter, Corning had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The total market value of Corning's outstanding shares is at $22.0 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.56 and a 52-week-low of $27.67. Corning closed at $28.52 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Hewlett Packard is set at $14.00. Hewlett Packard earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. Hewlett Packard's market cap stands at $24.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $12.09. At the end of the last trading period, Hewlett Packard closed at $13.06.
- Barclays initiated coverage on HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for HP is set at $21.00. In the second quarter, HP showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HP's outstanding shares is at $28.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.08 and a 52-week-low of $18.06. HP closed at $19.10 at the end of the last trading period.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Juniper Networks is set at $27.00. In the second quarter, Juniper Networks showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Juniper Networks's outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.80 and a 52-week-low of $24.51. At the end of the last trading period, Juniper Networks closed at $25.30.
- With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS). The price target is set at $103.00 for Keysight Technologies. For the second quarter, Keysight Technologies had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. Keysight Technologies's market cap stands at $15.7 billion. Keysight Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $94.52 and a 52-week-low of $53.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.24.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Motorola Solutions is set at $195.00. For the second quarter, Motorola Solutions had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.46. Motorola Solutions's market cap stands at $24.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.37 and a 52-week-low of $108.25. At the end of the last trading period, Motorola Solutions closed at $173.97.
- With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP). The price target is set at $47.00 for NetApp. NetApp earned $1.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. NetApp's market cap stands at $16.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.08 and a 52-week-low of $44.79. At the end of the last trading period, NetApp closed at $46.27.
- Barclays initiated coverage on Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Pure Storage is set at $18.00. For the first quarter, Pure Storage had an EPS of ($0.11), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.07). At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.14 and a 52-week-low of $12.68. Pure Storage closed at $13.09 at the end of the last trading period.
