Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 8, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2019 9:48am   Comments
Share:

Upgrades

  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock for Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR) from Hold to Buy. Avalara earned ($0.03) in the second quarter. The total market value of Avalara's outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. Avalara shows a 52-week-high of $87.07 and a 52-week-low of $28.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.56.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock for Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ: CSTE) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Caesarstone showed an EPS of $0.23, compared to $0.43 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Caesarstone's outstanding shares is at $478.4 million. Caesarstone shows a 52-week-high of $21.80 and a 52-week-low of $12.49. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $15.44.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL) from Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, CenturyLink showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of CenturyLink's outstanding shares is at $12.8 billion. CenturyLink shows a 52-week-high of $24.20 and a 52-week-low of $9.64. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $11.58.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) from Neutral to Buy. Dollar General earned $1.48 in the first quarter, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dollar General is at $29.0 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $145.06 and a 52-week-low of $98.08. Dollar General closed at $134.63 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), Credit Suisse upgraded the stock from Neutral to Outperform. In the third quarter, Walt Disney showed an EPS of $1.35, compared to $1.87 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Walt Disney's outstanding shares is at $172.2 billion. Walt Disney shows a 52-week-high of $147.15 and a 52-week-low of $100.35. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.89.
  • Piper Jaffray upgraded the stock for e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) from Underweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, e.l.f. Beauty showed an EPS of $0.14, compared to $0.13 from the year-ago quarter. e.l.f. Beauty's market cap stands at $894.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.35 and a 52-week-low of $6.71. At the end of the last trading period, e.l.f. Beauty closed at $16.55.
  • Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock for F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) from Underweight to Equal-Weight. For the third quarter, F5 Networks had an EPS of $2.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $2.44. The current market cap for F5 Networks is at $9.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $199.71 and a 52-week-low of $131.32. At the end of the last trading period, F5 Networks closed at $134.00.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Forterra Inc (NASDAQ: FRTA) from Sell to Buy. In the second quarter, Forterra showed an EPS of $0.05, compared to $0.11 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Forterra's outstanding shares is at $624.9 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $10.06 and a 52-week-low of $3.25. Forterra closed at $5.82 at the end of the last trading period.
  • JP Morgan changed the rating for G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GTHX) from Neutral to Overweight. For the second quarter, G1 Therapeutics had an EPS of ($0.82), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.64). The total market value of G1 Therapeutics's outstanding shares is at $690.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $69.57 and a 52-week-low of $13.87. At the end of the last trading period, G1 Therapeutics closed at $23.48.
  • PI Financial changed the rating for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE: HLF) from Neutral to Buy. For the second quarter, Herbalife Nutrition had an EPS of $0.70, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.80. Herbalife Nutrition's market cap stands at $3.8 billion. Herbalife Nutrition shows a 52-week-high of $61.77 and a 52-week-low of $36.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $38.02.
  • Barclays changed the rating for Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. For the second quarter, Hertz Global Holdings had an EPS of $0.74, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.19). Hertz Global Holdings's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $22.37 and a 52-week-low of $13.01. Hertz Global Holdings closed at $14.18 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Infinera Corp (NASDAQ: INFN), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Underperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Infinera showed an EPS of ($0.24), compared to ($0.01) from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Infinera is at $629.3 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.54 and a 52-week-low of $2.80. Infinera closed at $3.97 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Stifel Nicolaus upgraded the stock for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) from Hold to Buy. In the second quarter, Lexington Realty showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.25 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Lexington Realty's outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $9.96 and a 52-week-low of $7.66. Lexington Realty closed at $9.88 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Wedbush changed the rating for Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) from Neutral to Outperform. In the second quarter, Lyft earned ($0.68). The current market cap for Lyft is at $17.2 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $47.17. Lyft closed at $60.29 at the end of the last trading period.
  • For Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT), Atlantic Equities upgraded the stock from Underweight to Neutral. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Lyft's EPS was ($0.68). The total market value of Lyft's outstanding shares is at $17.2 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.60 and a 52-week-low of $47.17. At the end of the last trading period, Lyft closed at $60.29.
  • Morgan Stanley changed the rating for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ: MDLZ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight. In the second quarter, Mondelez International showed an EPS of $0.57, compared to $0.56 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Mondelez International is at $75.3 billion. Mondelez International shows a 52-week-high of $55.84 and a 52-week-low of $38.78. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $53.42.
  • For MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI), Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy. In the second quarter, MercadoLibre showed an EPS of $0.31, compared to ($0.25) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of MercadoLibre's outstanding shares is at $30.1 billion. MercadoLibre shows a 52-week-high of $672.55 and a 52-week-low of $257.52. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $613.54.
  • For Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE: OHI), Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy. For the second quarter, Omega Healthcare had an EPS of $0.77, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.76. The total market value of Omega Healthcare's outstanding shares is at $7.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $40.30 and a 52-week-low of $30.77. Omega Healthcare closed at $36.45 at the end of the last trading period.

 

Downgrades

  • Deutsche Bank changed the rating for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE: AGS) from Buy to Hold. PlayAGS earned ($0.04) in the second quarter, compared to ($0.15) in the year-ago quarter. PlayAGS's market cap stands at $657.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.80 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. At the end of the last trading period, PlayAGS closed at $17.34.
  • Bank of America downgraded the stock for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE: AGS) from Buy to Underperform. For the second quarter, PlayAGS had an EPS of ($0.04), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.15). The total market value of PlayAGS's outstanding shares is at $657.5 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $32.80 and a 52-week-low of $17.11. At the end of the last trading period, PlayAGS closed at $17.34.
  • Wedbush changed the rating for BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BMCH) from Outperform to Neutral. For the second quarter, BMC Stock Holdings had an EPS of $0.59, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.64. BMC Stock Holdings's market cap stands at $1.1 billion. BMC Stock Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $25.02 and a 52-week-low of $14.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $25.00.
  • Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock for Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) from Buy to Neutral. Caterpillar earned $2.83 in the second quarter, compared to $2.97 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Caterpillar's outstanding shares is at $79.7 billion. Caterpillar shows a 52-week-high of $159.37 and a 52-week-low of $112.06. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $120.80.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE: CHK) from Outperform to Market Perform. Chesapeake Energy earned ($0.10) in the second quarter, compared to $0.15 in the year-ago quarter. Chesapeake Energy's market cap stands at $1.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $4.98 and a 52-week-low of $1.26. At the end of the last trading period, Chesapeake Energy closed at $1.38.
  • For CenturyLink Inc (NYSE: CTL), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. In the second quarter, CenturyLink showed an EPS of $0.34, compared to $0.26 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for CenturyLink is at $12.8 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.20 and a 52-week-low of $9.64. At the end of the last trading period, CenturyLink closed at $11.58.
  • JP Morgan downgraded the stock for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE: CWH) from Overweight to Neutral. Camping World Holdings earned $0.54 in the second quarter, compared to $0.96 in the year-ago quarter. Camping World Holdings's market cap stands at $949.3 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.60 and a 52-week-low of $10.12. At the end of the last trading period, Camping World Holdings closed at $10.34.
  • For 3D Systems Corp (NYSE: DDD), JP Morgan downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight. 3D Systems earned $0.00 in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of 3D Systems's outstanding shares is at $961.5 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.78 and a 52-week-low of $7.81. 3D Systems closed at $8.16 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Mitsubishi UFJ changed the rating for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, EnLink Midstream showed an EPS of $0.07, compared to $0.15 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $17.65 and a 52-week-low of $7.20. EnLink Midstream closed at $7.44 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded the stock for Green Dot Corp (NYSE: GDOT) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Green Dot showed an EPS of $0.90, compared to $0.74 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Green Dot's outstanding shares is at $4.6 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $93.00 and a 52-week-low of $41.67. Green Dot closed at $47.27 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for GreenSky Inc (NASDAQ: GSKY) from Outperform to Market Perform. GreenSky earned $0.18 in the second quarter, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for GreenSky is at $2.4 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $22.30 and a 52-week-low of $5.74. At the end of the last trading period, GreenSky closed at $6.91.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for Granite Construction Inc (NYSE: GVA) from Buy to Neutral. For the second quarter, Granite Construction had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.44. Granite Construction's market cap stands at $2.5 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.93 and a 52-week-low of $28.83. At the end of the last trading period, Granite Construction closed at $29.60.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for ICU Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ICUI) from Strong Buy to Outperform. In the second quarter, ICU Medical showed an EPS of $1.99, compared to $2.66 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for ICU Medical is at $5.1 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $321.70 and a 52-week-low of $210.94. ICU Medical closed at $245.67 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Berenberg changed the rating for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: IFF) from Buy to Hold. Intl Flavors & Fragrances earned $1.61 in the second quarter, compared to $1.66 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Intl Flavors & Fragrances's outstanding shares is at $15.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $152.95 and a 52-week-low of $116.87. At the end of the last trading period, Intl Flavors & Fragrances closed at $121.55.
  • Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the stock for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) from Buy to Hold. For the second quarter, Inogen had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.65. The current market cap for Inogen is at $1.2 billion. Inogen shows a 52-week-high of $287.79 and a 52-week-low of $41.19. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $42.32.
  • SVB Leerink downgraded the stock for Inogen Inc (NASDAQ: INGN) from Outperform to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Inogen showed an EPS of $0.45, compared to $0.65 from the year-ago quarter. Inogen's market cap stands at $1.2 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $287.79 and a 52-week-low of $41.19. Inogen closed at $42.32 at the end of the last trading period.
  • UBS downgraded the stock for Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) from Buy to Neutral. In the second quarter, Match Group showed an EPS of $0.43, compared to $0.41 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Match Group's outstanding shares is at $15.4 billion. Match Group shows a 52-week-high of $95.32 and a 52-week-low of $33.30. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $91.77.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for Oasis Petroleum Inc (NYSE: OAS) from Strong Buy to Outperform. Oasis Petroleum earned $0.03 in the second quarter, compared to $0.10 in the year-ago quarter. Oasis Petroleum's market cap stands at $1.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $14.57 and a 52-week-low of $2.41. Oasis Petroleum closed at $2.65 at the end of the last trading period.
  • H.C. Wainwright downgraded the stock for Organovo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONVO) from Buy to Neutral. Organovo Holdings earned No EPS Value in the first quarter, compared to ($0.07) in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Organovo Holdings's outstanding shares is at $52.1 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1.38 and a 52-week-low of $0.22. At the end of the last trading period, Organovo Holdings closed at $0.28.
  • Atlantic Equities downgraded the stock for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU) from Overweight to Neutral. In the second quarter, Prudential Financial showed an EPS of $3.14, compared to $3.01 from the year-ago quarter. Prudential Financial shows a 52-week-high of $106.64 and a 52-week-low of $75.61. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.17.
  • Raymond James changed the rating for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE: QEP) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. QEP Resources earned ($0.04) in the second quarter, compared to $0.06 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of QEP Resources's outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $12.05 and a 52-week-low of $3.39. At the end of the last trading period, QEP Resources closed at $4.00.
  • Goldman Sachs changed the rating for REV Group Inc (NYSE: REVG) from Neutral to Sell. REV Group earned $0.24 in the second quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of REV Group's outstanding shares is at $819.2 million. REV Group shows a 52-week-high of $17.88 and a 52-week-low of $6.42. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.03.
  • IFS Securities changed the rating for Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REXN) from Strong Buy to Market Perform. In the second quarter, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals showed an EPS of ($0.61), compared to ($1.45) from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Rexahn Pharmaceuticals's outstanding shares is at $19.8 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $23.28 and a 52-week-low of $2.46. At the end of the last trading period, Rexahn Pharmaceuticals closed at $2.60.

 

Initiations

  • Barclays initiated coverage on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Apple is set at $192.00. In the third quarter, Apple showed an EPS of $2.18, compared to $2.34 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Apple's outstanding shares is at $873.7 billion. Apple shows a 52-week-high of $233.47 and a 52-week-low of $142.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $199.04.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET). The price target is set at $284.00 for Arista Networks. For the second quarter, Arista Networks had an EPS of $2.44, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.93. The total market value of Arista Networks's outstanding shares is at $4.2 billion. Arista Networks shows a 52-week-high of $331.27 and a 52-week-low of $187.08. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $235.15.
  • For Avalara Inc (NYSE: AVLR), William Blair initiated coverage, by setting the current rating at Outperform. Interestingly, in the second quarter, Avalara's EPS was ($0.03). The total market value of Avalara's outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion. Avalara shows a 52-week-high of $87.07 and a 52-week-low of $28.09. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $80.56.
  • With a rating of Buy, B. Riley FBR initiated coverage on BlueLinx Holdings Inc (NYSE: BXC). The price target is set at $28.00 for BlueLinx Hldgs. In the second quarter, BlueLinx Hldgs showed an EPS of $0.22, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for BlueLinx Hldgs is at $204.0 million. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $43.89 and a 52-week-low of $17.88. BlueLinx Hldgs closed at $23.43 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CASA) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Casa Systems is set at $8.00. For the second quarter, Casa Systems had an EPS of $0.07, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.24. The total market value of Casa Systems's outstanding shares is at $607.7 million. The stock has a 52-week-high of $16.75 and a 52-week-low of $5.46. At the end of the last trading period, Casa Systems closed at $7.26.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Ciena Corp (NYSE: CIEN) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Ciena is set at $50.00. Ciena earned $0.48 in the second quarter, compared to $0.23 in the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Ciena's outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $46.78 and a 52-week-low of $25.54. At the end of the last trading period, Ciena closed at $42.52.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Cisco Systems is set at $52.00. Cisco Systems earned $0.78 in the third quarter, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Cisco Systems is at $219.9 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $58.26 and a 52-week-low of $40.25. At the end of the last trading period, Cisco Systems closed at $52.34.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL). The price target is set at $53.00 for Dell Technologies. Dell Technologies earned $1.45 in the first quarter, compared to $1.53 in the year-ago quarter. The current market cap for Dell Technologies is at $36.2 billion. Dell Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $70.55 and a 52-week-low of $42.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.35.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ: FFIV) with an Overweight rating. The price target for F5 Networks is set at $160.00. In the third quarter, F5 Networks showed an EPS of $2.52, compared to $2.44 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of F5 Networks's outstanding shares is at $9.9 billion. F5 Networks shows a 52-week-high of $199.71 and a 52-week-low of $131.32. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $134.00.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Corning Inc (NYSE: GLW). The price target is set at $35.00 for Corning. For the second quarter, Corning had an EPS of $0.45, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.38. The total market value of Corning's outstanding shares is at $22.0 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $36.56 and a 52-week-low of $27.67. Corning closed at $28.52 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Hewlett Packard is set at $14.00. Hewlett Packard earned $0.42 in the second quarter, compared to $0.34 in the year-ago quarter. Hewlett Packard's market cap stands at $24.0 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $17.59 and a 52-week-low of $12.09. At the end of the last trading period, Hewlett Packard closed at $13.06.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for HP is set at $21.00. In the second quarter, HP showed an EPS of $0.53, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of HP's outstanding shares is at $28.8 billion. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $27.08 and a 52-week-low of $18.06. HP closed at $19.10 at the end of the last trading period.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) with a Equal-Weight rating. The price target for Juniper Networks is set at $27.00. In the second quarter, Juniper Networks showed an EPS of $0.40, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The total market value of Juniper Networks's outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $30.80 and a 52-week-low of $24.51. At the end of the last trading period, Juniper Networks closed at $25.30.
  • With a rating of Overweight, Barclays initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS). The price target is set at $103.00 for Keysight Technologies. For the second quarter, Keysight Technologies had an EPS of $1.22, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.83. Keysight Technologies's market cap stands at $15.7 billion. Keysight Technologies shows a 52-week-high of $94.52 and a 52-week-low of $53.21. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $85.24.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Motorola Solutions is set at $195.00. For the second quarter, Motorola Solutions had an EPS of $1.69, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $1.46. Motorola Solutions's market cap stands at $24.7 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $174.37 and a 52-week-low of $108.25. At the end of the last trading period, Motorola Solutions closed at $173.97.
  • With a rating of Equal-Weight, Barclays initiated coverage on NetApp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP). The price target is set at $47.00 for NetApp. NetApp earned $1.22 in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.05 in the year-ago quarter. NetApp's market cap stands at $16.1 billion. The stock has a 52-week-high of $88.08 and a 52-week-low of $44.79. At the end of the last trading period, NetApp closed at $46.27.
  • Barclays initiated coverage on Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) with an Overweight rating. The price target for Pure Storage is set at $18.00. For the first quarter, Pure Storage had an EPS of ($0.11), compared to year-ago quarter EPS of ($0.07). At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $29.14 and a 52-week-low of $12.68. Pure Storage closed at $13.09 at the end of the last trading period.

Posted-In: Initiations top upgradesUpgrades Downgrades Initiation Intraday Update Analyst Ratings

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AGS)

52 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Why You Should Attend The Cannabis Capital Conference In Detroit
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For August 7, 2019
Bond Yields Turn Sharply Lower, Disney Earnings Disappoint, Trade Tension Remains
Despite Historic Market Performance, IMX Remains Relatively Unchanged
A Vegan ETF Is Happening, But It May Not Look The Way You Expect
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FLUpgrades40.0
TWOUReinstates20.0
MELIUpgrades729.0
SEMaintains43.0
FNVMaintains95.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Aiming To Bring Africa's Abundant, Untapped Hemp Market To Bear