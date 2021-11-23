Earnings Scheduled For November 23, 2021

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $84.92 million.

• Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) is expected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $185.79 million.

• Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $312.37 million.

• OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $23.23 million.

• CNFinance Holdings (NYSE:CNF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $72.91 million.

• Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $823.45 million.

• American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $467.25 million.

• Cracker Barrel Old (NASDAQ:CBRL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.55 per share on revenue of $774.55 million.

• JM Smucker (NYSE:SJM) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $1.95 billion.

• Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.01 per share on revenue of $211.00 million.

• Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.75 per share on revenue of $289.07 million.

• Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $6.41 billion.

• Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.95 per share on revenue of $2.49 billion.

• Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $2.23 billion.

• Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.91 per share on revenue of $11.56 billion.

• Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $896.86 million.

• American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion.

• Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $429.87 million.

• D-MARKET Electronic (NASDAQ:HEPS) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.16 per share on revenue of $1.99 billion.

• Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $62.79 million.

• Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion.

• Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion.

• XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $791.13 million.

• Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.31 billion.

• Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $7.96 billion.

• Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Sunlands Technology (NYSE:STG) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $254.06 million.

• Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $146.30 million.

• Guess (NYSE:GES) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $611.30 million.

• Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $3.54 billion.

• Gap (NYSE:GPS) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $4.44 billion.

• Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $26.82 billion.

• Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $1.12 billion.

• HP (NYSE:HPQ) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $15.40 billion.

• VMware (NYSE:VMW) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.54 per share on revenue of $3.12 billion.

• Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) is likely to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $530.83 million.

• Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $367.04 million.

