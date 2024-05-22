Why XP Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 12%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Shares of XP Inc. XP fell sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.
XP posted quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share, missing market estimates of 40 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $818.79 million versus expectations of $784.08 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
XP shares dipped 11.5% to $18.99 on Wednesday.
Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.
Gainers
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. AKTS shares climbed 213.3% to $0.4254 after the company reportedly floated the probability of bankruptcy after losing a lawsuit against Qorvo.
- Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. BNED gained 119.7% to $1.1883 on continued volatility. Greenhaven last week said it continues to explore a possible transaction with the company.
- Binah Capital Group, Inc. BCG gained 58.7% to $4.27.
- Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA jumped 56% to $3.70 after the company announced the expansion of its SD7 rollout at Baha Mar Resort.
- BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD shares gained 48.2% to $3.71 after Vivek Ramaswamy disclosed a 7.7% stake in the company.
- Oblong, Inc. OBLG rose 36% to $0.2300.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. MBIO shares gained 27% to $0.3951 after falling over 8% on Tuesday.
- DermTech, Inc. DMTK rose 26% to $0.44.
- IGM Biosciences, Inc. IGMS jumped 24% to $10.44.
- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. WOOF gained 23% to $3.0201 following better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
- FREYR Battery, Inc. FREY gained 22.8% to $2.42 after the company issued an operations update.
- CureVac N.V. CVAC jumped 20.3% to $3.9604.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. MAXN rose 20% to $3.2601. Maxeon Solar Technologies announced Nasdaq notification of non-compliance.
- MGO Global, Inc. MGOL gained 15.6% to $1.4450. MGO Global shares jumped around 447% on Tuesday after the company posted a year-over-year increase in its first-quarter financial results.
- Venus Concept Inc. VERO rose 12.8% to $0.7002.
- LM Funding America, Inc. LMFA shares climbed 12.2% to $3.67 after jumping around 15% on Tuesday. LM Funding America, last week, posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ gained 12.1% to $21.43.
- SunPower Corporation SPWR rose 10.5% to $3.0294 after the company announced it will now offer Tesla Powerwall 3 as part of its portfolio.
- Novavax, Inc. NVAX climbed 9.5% to $16.33. Shah Capital recently withdrew its proxy campaign against the re-election of directors at Novavax’s 2024 Annual Meeting.
- Canadian Solar Inc. CSIQ rose 9.2% to $17.28. Roth MKM analyst Philip Shen maintained Canadian Solar with a Buy and maintained a $25 price target.
- Brady Corporation BRC gained 8.6% to $65.48 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and raised earnings guidance for FY24.
- VS Media Holdings Ltd VSME gained 7.7% to $0.4065 after falling over 7% on Tuesday.
- The TJX Companies, Inc. TJX gained 6.8% to $104.32 following upbeat earnings.
- Analog Devices, Inc. ADI jumped 6% to $229.69 following better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.
- Moderna, Inc. MRNA rose 5.6% to $151.80.
- Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM gained 4.7% to $329.05 after the company reported first-quarter financial results.
Losers
- Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL shares fell 52.7% to $2.05 after the company announced the pricing of a $6 million public offering.
- Oragenics, Inc. OGEN dipped 41.1% to $1.79. Oragenics named William “Frank” Peacock MD as Chief Clinical Officer.
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX fell 39% to $1.4192 after the company announced $7 million of gross proceeds from warrant exercises.
- Hywin Holdings Ltd. HYW dipped 35.7% to $0.45.
- MMTec, Inc. MTC fell 29.3% to $0.6288.
- Ault Alliance, Inc. AULT declined 25% to $0.3530.
- FLJ Group Limited FLJ shares fell 24.3% to $0.8625 after jumping over 46% on Tuesday.
- Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. CTNT dipped 22% to $0.9091.
- Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. FFIE fell 22% to $1.0801
- MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited MMV fell 19.7% to $0.7350.
- Yatsen Holding Limited YSG shares declined 18.6% to $3.7050 following downbeat second-quarter results.
- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST shares declined 17.4% to $6.17. LifeStance Health Group priced its secondary public offering of 20 million common shares at $6.25 per share.
- Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX dipped 13.7% to $6.09 following first-quarter results.
- Viasat Inc VSAT fell 12.6% to $16.42 after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL declined 11.7% to $13.92 following first-quarter financial results.
- Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. HOV fell 11.1% to $150.26 following second-quarter results.
- Photronics, Inc. PLAB declined 10.8% to $25.19 following worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and soft third-quarter guidance.
- IAMGOLD Corporation IAG shares fell 9.6% to $4.06 after the company announced a $300 million bought deal financing.
- Modine Manufacturing Company MOD shares fell 8.6% to $92.79 following mixed fourth-quarter results.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. HBM shares declined 8% to $9.53 after the company announced a $300 million Bought Deal Equity Offering.
- CAE Inc. CAE fell 8% to $18.25 after the company reported a year over-year decrease preliminary fourth-quarter financial results.
- Target Corporation TGT fell 7.7% to $143.78 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL fell 7.6% to $120.28. Toll Brothers reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY24 forecast.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU shares declined 6.7% to $301.39 after the company announced that its Chief Product Officer resigned and the company does not intend to replace the role.
