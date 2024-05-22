Why XP Shares Are Trading Lower By Around 12%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Loading... Loading...

Shares of XP Inc. XP fell sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter EPS results.

XP posted quarterly earnings of 37 cents per share, missing market estimates of 40 cents per share. The company's quarterly sales came in at $818.79 million versus expectations of $784.08 million, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

XP shares dipped 11.5% to $18.99 on Wednesday.

Here are some other stocks moving in today’s mid-day session.

Gainers

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. AKTS shares climbed 213.3% to $0.4254 after the company reportedly floated the probability of bankruptcy after losing a lawsuit against Qorvo.

shares climbed 213.3% to $0.4254 after the company reportedly floated the probability of bankruptcy after losing a lawsuit against Qorvo. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc . BNED gained 119.7% to $1.1883 on continued volatility. Greenhaven last week said it continues to explore a possible transaction with the company.

. gained 119.7% to $1.1883 on continued volatility. Greenhaven last week said it continues to explore a possible transaction with the company. Binah Capital Group, Inc . BCG gained 58.7% to $4.27.

. gained 58.7% to $4.27. Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA jumped 56% to $3.70 after the company announced the expansion of its SD7 rollout at Baha Mar Resort.

jumped 56% to $3.70 after the company announced the expansion of its SD7 rollout at Baha Mar Resort. BuzzFeed, Inc. BZFD shares gained 48.2% to $3.71 after Vivek Ramaswamy disclosed a 7.7% stake in the company.

shares gained 48.2% to $3.71 after Vivek Ramaswamy disclosed a 7.7% stake in the company. Oblong, Inc. OBLG rose 36% to $0.2300.

rose 36% to $0.2300. Mustang Bio, Inc . MBIO shares gained 27% to $0.3951 after falling over 8% on Tuesday.

. shares gained 27% to $0.3951 after falling over 8% on Tuesday. DermTech, Inc . DMTK rose 26% to $0.44.

. rose 26% to $0.44. IGM Biosciences, Inc . IGMS jumped 24% to $10.44.

. jumped 24% to $10.44. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc . WOOF gained 23% to $3.0201 following better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. gained 23% to $3.0201 following better-than-expected quarterly financial results. FREYR Battery, Inc . FREY gained 22.8% to $2.42 after the company issued an operations update.

. gained 22.8% to $2.42 after the company issued an operations update. CureVac N.V. CVAC jumped 20.3% to $3.9604.

jumped 20.3% to $3.9604. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd . MAXN rose 20% to $3.2601. Maxeon Solar Technologies announced Nasdaq notification of non-compliance.

. rose 20% to $3.2601. Maxeon Solar Technologies announced Nasdaq notification of non-compliance. MGO Global, Inc . MGOL gained 15.6% to $1.4450. MGO Global shares jumped around 447% on Tuesday after the company posted a year-over-year increase in its first-quarter financial results.

. gained 15.6% to $1.4450. MGO Global shares jumped around 447% on Tuesday after the company posted a year-over-year increase in its first-quarter financial results. Venus Concept Inc. VERO rose 12.8% to $0.7002.

rose 12.8% to $0.7002. LM Funding America, Inc. LMFA shares climbed 12.2% to $3.67 after jumping around 15% on Tuesday. LM Funding America, last week, posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings.

shares climbed 12.2% to $3.67 after jumping around 15% on Tuesday. LM Funding America, last week, posted better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. Daqo New Energy Corp . DQ gained 12.1% to $21.43.

. gained 12.1% to $21.43. SunPower Corporation SPWR rose 10.5% to $3.0294 after the company announced it will now offer Tesla Powerwall 3 as part of its portfolio.

rose 10.5% to $3.0294 after the company announced it will now offer Tesla Powerwall 3 as part of its portfolio. Novavax, Inc . NVAX climbed 9.5% to $16.33. Shah Capital recently withdrew its proxy campaign against the re-election of directors at Novavax’s 2024 Annual Meeting.

. climbed 9.5% to $16.33. Shah Capital recently withdrew its proxy campaign against the re-election of directors at Novavax’s 2024 Annual Meeting. Canadian Solar Inc . CSIQ rose 9.2% to $17.28. Roth MKM analyst Philip Shen maintained Canadian Solar with a Buy and maintained a $25 price target.

. rose 9.2% to $17.28. Roth MKM analyst Philip Shen maintained Canadian Solar with a Buy and maintained a $25 price target. Brady Corporation BRC gained 8.6% to $65.48 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and raised earnings guidance for FY24.

gained 8.6% to $65.48 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings and raised earnings guidance for FY24. VS Media Holdings Ltd VSME gained 7.7% to $0.4065 after falling over 7% on Tuesday.

gained 7.7% to $0.4065 after falling over 7% on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc . TJX gained 6.8% to $104.32 following upbeat earnings.

. gained 6.8% to $104.32 following upbeat earnings. Analog Devices, Inc . ADI jumped 6% to $229.69 following better-than-expected second-quarter financial results.

. jumped 6% to $229.69 following better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. Moderna, Inc. MRNA rose 5.6% to $151.80.

rose 5.6% to $151.80. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM gained 4.7% to $329.05 after the company reported first-quarter financial results.

Losers

Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL shares fell 52.7% to $2.05 after the company announced the pricing of a $6 million public offering.

shares fell 52.7% to $2.05 after the company announced the pricing of a $6 million public offering. Oragenics, Inc . OGEN dipped 41.1% to $1.79. Oragenics named William “Frank” Peacock MD as Chief Clinical Officer.

. dipped 41.1% to $1.79. Oragenics named William “Frank” Peacock MD as Chief Clinical Officer. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc BDRX fell 39% to $1.4192 after the company announced $7 million of gross proceeds from warrant exercises.

fell 39% to $1.4192 after the company announced $7 million of gross proceeds from warrant exercises. Hywin Holdings Ltd . HYW dipped 35.7% to $0.45.

. dipped 35.7% to $0.45. MMTec, Inc. MTC fell 29.3% to $0.6288.

fell 29.3% to $0.6288. Ault Alliance, Inc. AULT declined 25% to $0.3530.

declined 25% to $0.3530. FLJ Group Limited FLJ shares fell 24.3% to $0.8625 after jumping over 46% on Tuesday.

shares fell 24.3% to $0.8625 after jumping over 46% on Tuesday. Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc . CTNT dipped 22% to $0.9091.

. dipped 22% to $0.9091. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc . FFIE fell 22% to $1.0801

. fell 22% to $1.0801 MultiMetaVerse Holdings Limited MMV fell 19.7% to $0.7350.

fell 19.7% to $0.7350. Yatsen Holding Limited YSG shares declined 18.6% to $3.7050 following downbeat second-quarter results.

shares declined 18.6% to $3.7050 following downbeat second-quarter results. LifeStance Health Group, Inc . LFST shares declined 17.4% to $6.17. LifeStance Health Group priced its secondary public offering of 20 million common shares at $6.25 per share.

. shares declined 17.4% to $6.17. LifeStance Health Group priced its secondary public offering of 20 million common shares at $6.25 per share. Nanobiotix S.A. NBTX dipped 13.7% to $6.09 following first-quarter results.

dipped 13.7% to $6.09 following first-quarter results. Viasat Inc VSAT fell 12.6% to $16.42 after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results.

fell 12.6% to $16.42 after the company reported its fourth-quarter financial results. Golden Ocean Group Limited GOGL declined 11.7% to $13.92 following first-quarter financial results.

declined 11.7% to $13.92 following first-quarter financial results. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc . HOV fell 11.1% to $150.26 following second-quarter results.

. fell 11.1% to $150.26 following second-quarter results. Photronics, Inc . PLAB declined 10.8% to $25.19 following worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and soft third-quarter guidance.

. declined 10.8% to $25.19 following worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and soft third-quarter guidance. IAMGOLD Corporation IAG shares fell 9.6% to $4.06 after the company announced a $300 million bought deal financing.

shares fell 9.6% to $4.06 after the company announced a $300 million bought deal financing. Modine Manufacturing Company MOD shares fell 8.6% to $92.79 following mixed fourth-quarter results.

shares fell 8.6% to $92.79 following mixed fourth-quarter results. Hudbay Minerals Inc . HBM shares declined 8% to $9.53 after the company announced a $300 million Bought Deal Equity Offering.

. shares declined 8% to $9.53 after the company announced a $300 million Bought Deal Equity Offering. CAE Inc. CAE fell 8% to $18.25 after the company reported a year over-year decrease preliminary fourth-quarter financial results.

fell 8% to $18.25 after the company reported a year over-year decrease preliminary fourth-quarter financial results. Target Corporation TGT fell 7.7% to $143.78 following downbeat quarterly earnings.

fell 7.7% to $143.78 following downbeat quarterly earnings. Toll Brothers, Inc. TOL fell 7.6% to $120.28. Toll Brothers reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY24 forecast.

fell 7.6% to $120.28. Toll Brothers reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter and raised its FY24 forecast. Lululemon Athletica Inc. LULU shares declined 6.7% to $301.39 after the company announced that its Chief Product Officer resigned and the company does not intend to replace the role.

