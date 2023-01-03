Why Horizon Global Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 340%? Here Are Other Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Horizon Global Corporation HZN shares surged 341% to $1.7161 after the company announced it will be acquired by First Brands Group.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. JSPR gained 257% to $1.70 after the company announced clinical data from a Phase I/II trial of briquilimab as a conditioning treatment in sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia.
- ReShape Lifesciences Inc. RSLS shares jumped 142.3% to $16.34. Reshape Lifesciences recently announced a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
- Lucira Health, Inc. LHDX surged 68% to $0.1875 after the company announced it submitted an Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA for OTC use of its COVID-19 & Flu test.
- Swvl Holdings Corp. SWVL shares gained 43% to $0.1958 after the company reported commencement of strategic review process.
- Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. VVOS jumped 41% to $0.5678. Vivos Therapeutics recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.26 per share.
- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited EEIQ gained 40.1% to $3.0962.
- Scilex Holding Company SCLX jumped 40.1% to $5.59.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. GLMD surged 33.8% to $0.6690.
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. AUPH gained 33.4% to $5.76. Aurinia said LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin) patent challenge settlement has been reached with Sun Pharmaceuticals.
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. NAVB rose 33.3% to $0.28. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals announced the notice of allowance for U.S. patent application for key component of the company's cancer immunotherapy pipeline.
- Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. CMMB gained 32% to $4.24 after the company reported top-line results from the CM-101 Phase 2a liver fibrosis biomarker trial in NASH patients. The trial met its primary endpoint.
- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. RDHL jumped 29% to $0.1810 after the company announced publication of data from the Phase 2 data study of RHB-107 in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The study met the primary endpoint of safety and tolerability.
- ACM Research, Inc. ACMR gained 28.7% to $9.92 after the company issued FY23 revenue guidance above estimates.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. CKPT gained 27.7% to $6.52.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. SRNE rose 25.2% to $1.1098. Sorrento Therapeutics, last month, received FDA clearance to initiate clinical trials with a next generation mRNA vaccine against omicron SARS-CoV-2 virus.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. ATNF shares gained 24% to $4.2009.
- Dada Nexus Limited DADA jumped 21.6% to $8.48.
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD gained 20% to $0.2346.
- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. GRRR shares gained 18% to $9.57 after jumping over 35% on Friday. Gorilla Technology recently said it is entering the MENA region with a security convergence offering in a multi-year, multi-million dollar deal.
- T Stamp Inc. IDAI gained 15% to $0.5887.
- NaaS Technology Inc. NAAS jumped 14.9% to $4.47. NaaS Technology appointed Alex Wu as its Chief Financial Officer, effective January 15, 2023.
- Getaround, Inc. GETR rose 14.3% to $0.7481 after gaining more than 30% on Friday. Piper Sandler recently initiated coverage on Getaround with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $1.5.
- Bilibili Inc. BILI gained 14.3% to $27.08.
- IM Cannabis Corp. IMCC gained 13.1% to $1.12.
- GDS Holdings Limited GDS jumped 12.5% to $23.20.
- Mullen Automotive, Inc. MULN shares rose 8% to $0.3089 after gaining over 8% on Friday.
- Cosmos Health Inc. COSM rose 8% to $4.93. Cosmos Health recently announced pricing of a $32.5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced at-the-market.
- Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. NVOS rose 7.9% to $0.2169. Novo Integrated Sciences recently announced receipt of notice from Nasdaq.
- XPeng Inc. XPEV rose 7.7% to $10.72. XPeng sold 11,292 units for December and 22,204 units for the fourth quarter.
- Cellectis S.A. CLLS rose 7.1% to $2.25 after gaining around 8% on Friday.
- Li Auto Inc. LI rose 3.8% to $21.17. Li Auto said it delivered 21,233 vehicles in December, marking a record monthly performance. In the fourth quarter, the company sold 46,319 cars.
Losers
- Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. DRMA shares fell 20.7% to $0.3243. Dermata Therapeutics shares jumped over 100% on Friday after the company requested to withdraw its registration on Form S-1 and said it does not intend to pursue the contemplated public offering.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN dropped 19% to $1.43 after climbing around 72% on Friday.
- Inter & Co, Inc. INTR fell 17.7% to $1.9501.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK fell 17.6% to $0.8897 after jumping around 19% on Friday. Argo Blockchain recently entered into definitive agreements with Galaxy Digital Holdings, under which an Argo subsidiary will sell its Helios facility in Dickens County, Texas for $65 million.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. TUSK dropped 17.3% to $7.15.
- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. VLN fell 17% to $4.4800.
- Palisade Bio, Inc. PALI fell 16.4% to $4.3494. Palisade Bio recently announced $2.5 million registered direct offering and concurrent private placement priced above market under Nasdaq rules.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation PDSB dropped 15.3% to $11.18. PDS Biotech announced exclusive global license agreement for investigational IL-12 tumor-targeted cytokine from Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.
- Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated PRLD fell 13.9% to $5.20.
- BioVie Inc. BIVI fell 13.7% to $6.70.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. RTC fell 12.7% to $7.88.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ fell 11.9% to $3.18.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALA shares fell 11.3% to $33.83 after gaining over 53% on Friday. Kala Pharmaceuticals recently announced FDA acceptance of an IND application for its KPI-012 for the treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect.
- Korea Electric Power Corporation KEP shares fell 10.4% to $7.74.
- Tesla, Inc. TSLA fell 10.3% to $110.54 after the company reported fourth-quarter deliveries that came in below market estimates. The company delivered more than 405,278 cars in the fourth quarter, and produced over 439,000. This represented a 31.33% year-over-year rise and a 17.87% sequential growth. The consensus estimate for Q4 deliveries compiled by Tesla’s investor relations was 417,957 units.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT fell 9.8% to $2.11 after jumping 18% on Friday.
- Nu Holdings Ltd. NU fell 8.2% to $3.7392.
- Silo Pharma, Inc. SILO fell 6.3% to $3.15. Silo Pharma, on Friday, reported interim data from its dose optimization study of SPU-21 joint homing peptides for subcutaneous administration of anti-arthritic agents.
