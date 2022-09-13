Gainers
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NRBO jumped 101.3% to settle at $0.5558 on Monday after the company announced a 1-for-30 reverse stock split.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. INM gained 70.4% to close at $18.78 after the company on Friday announced a $6 million private placement priced at $8.68 per share.
- Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. VTYX shares surged 65% to close at $38.11 on Monday after Oppenheimer maintained an Outperform rating on the stock and raised its price target from $40 to $65.
- PolyPid Ltd. PYPD gained 58.3% to close at $1.71. The company earlier announced it will present Phase 2 D-PLEX₁₀₀ data at the European Society for Coloproctology Scientific Conference next week.
- Arqit Quantum Inc. ARQQ shares gained 38.1% to close at $7.72. The company will present at the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference later today.
- PaxMedica, Inc. PXMD rose 36.6% to settle at $4.33 after TardiMed Sciences' Michael Derby on Friday disclosed a 63.4% active stake in the company.
- Allego N.V. ALLG jumped 33.5% to close at $5.90.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. IDYA jumped 30.7% to close at $12.09. IDEAYA Biosciences disclosed interim Phase 2 clinical results for darovasertib and crizotinib synthetic lethal combination in metastatic uveal melanoma.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. CLVS climbed 30.4% to close at $1.50 after the company said Rubraca (Rucaparib) as first-line maintenance treatment improves progression-free survival in women with advanced ovarian cancer across disease risk subgroups.
- Annovis Bio, Inc. ANVS gained 29.5% to settle at $19.82 on above-average volume.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. KSPN surged 27.7% to close at $2.86.
- IHS Holding Limited IHS jumped 24.9% to close at $7.83. IHS Holding, last month, said Q2 EPS results down year-over-year.
- Gogoro Inc. GGR gained 21.3% to close at $5.25. Gogoro recently launched its battery-swapping system and Smart scooters in the Tel Aviv metropolitan area.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX jumped 20.9% to close at $5.61.
- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. PNT rose 19.8% to close at $10.27 after the company published a poster at ESMO Congress 2022 highlighting updated safety and efficacy data from its Phase 3 SPLASH trial of PNT2002 in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
- Rackspace Technology, Inc. RXT gained 18.8% to settle at $6.32.
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL jumped 17.9% to close at $6.00.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. RGLS rose 16.9% to close at $1.94 after the company announced topline safety and PK data from its Phase 1 SAD clinical trial of RGLS8429. The study demonstrated that RGLS8429 has a favorable safety and PK profile.
- TuanChe Limited TC gained 16.8% to close at $3.20.
- Asana, Inc. ASAN climbed 16.4% to close at $28.71. Asana’s President, CEO and Director Dustin Moskovitz bought a total of 19,273,127 shares at an average price of $18.16.
- Carvana Co. CVNA gained 15.5% to close at $42.28. Piper Sandler upgraded Carvana from Neutral to Overweight and lowered the price target from $98 to $73.
- Ra Medical Systems, Inc. RMED surged 15.1% to close at $0.1675 after the company announced a merger agreement with Catheter Precision. Catheter Precision will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Ra Medical.
- Finance Of America Companies Inc. FOA gained 15.1% to settle at $1.60.
- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. AREB gained 14.7% to close at $0.6650.
- American Rebel’s CEO Andy Ross issued a corporate update in letter to stockholders.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM jumped 13.6% to close at $26.46.
- NIO Inc. NIO surged 13.5% to close at $21.75 following positive analyst coverage from Deutsche Bank and BofA.
- Vinco Ventures, Inc. BBIG rose 13% to close at $1.13.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. SWTX gained 12.8% to close at $31.98 after the company announced data from the Phase 3 DeFi trial of nirogacestat in adult patients with desmoid tumors showed nirogacestat treatment resulted in rapid, sustained and statistically significant improvements in primary and all key secondary efficacy endpoints.
- Cardlytics, Inc. CDLX rose 12.2% to close at $14.31.
- Auddia Inc. AUUD gained 12% to settle at $1.40.
- Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML gained 11.4% to close at $27.81.
- Ribbon Communications Inc. RBBN jumped 10.5% to close at $3.57.
- Quhuo Limited QH shares gained 10.2% to close at $3.03 after the company on Friday said it has determined not to proceed with its proposed offering and sale of securities.
- Lucid Group, Inc. LCID jumped 9.7% to close at $16.55 after RF Lafferty initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $19 price target.
- NetScout Systems, Inc. NTCT rose 9.4% to close at $33.60. The company, last month, posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN rose 8.4% to close at $2.57. Dennis R Egidi recently reported a 9.5% stake in Reborn Coffee.
- Wayfair Inc. W gained 7.7% to settle at $55.95 amid overall market strength as investors await this week's inflation data.
- Genenta Science S.p.A. GNTA rose 7.5% to close at $5.15.
- Hyperfine, Inc. HYPR gained 7.4% to close at $1.31 after declining 6% on Friday. Hyperfine, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results and issued FY22 sales guidance below estimates.
- Eve Holding, Inc. EVEX gained 5.7% to close at $8.15. United recently announced a $15 million investment in Eve Air Mobility and a conditional purchase agreement for 200 four-seat electric aircraft plus 200 options.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company BMY gained 3.1% to settle at $72.36. The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Atlantic Equities maintained Bristol-Myers Squibb with an Overweight and raised the price target from $83 to $87.
Losers
- Tuesday Morning Corporation TUEM dipped 31.2% to close at $0.1937. The company on Friday announced it has entered into an agreement to secure $32 million in convertible debt financing.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG dropped 30.2% to close at $1.11 on above-average volume.
- Akari Therapeutics, Plc AKTX shares fell 27.9% to close at $0.75 on Monday after the company announced a $12.75 million registered direct offering.
- Yoshiharu Global Co. YOSH shares fell 26.9% to close at $3.05. The company, on Friday, priced its IPO at $4 per share.
- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. AYLA fell 25.9% to close at $1.40. Ayala Pharmaceuticals presented interim data from RINGSIDE pivotal Phase 2/3 trial of AL102 show confirmed partial response in desmoid tumors, at ESMO Congress.
- Intellinetics, Inc. INLX dropped 22.9% to settle at $4.58 as the stock gave up last week's gains. The company recently announced an uplisting to the NYSE.
- Goosehead Insurance, Inc GSHD fell 21.9% to close at $42.28. Goosehead Insurance named Mark Jones, Jr as new CFO.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. PIXY declined 20.8% to close at $27.28 amid profit taking after the stock surged last week following the company's announcement it plans to spin-off ShiftPixy Labs and dividend its digital securities to shareholders.
- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. TRDA fell 20.2% to close at $11.91. Entrada Therapeutics, last month, posted a Q2 loss of $0.74 per share.
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. LPTX fell 20.1% to close at $1.35.
- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. DICE fell 16.5% to close at $18.91. Stifel, last week, initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $37 price target.
- Immatics N.V. IMTX fell 15.2% to close at $10.90.
- Great Panther Mining Limited GPL declined 14.1% to close at $0.2028.
- United-Guardian, Inc. UG fell 12.9% to settle at $12.82. United-Guardian, last month, posted Q2 EPS of $0.14.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC declined 12.8% to close at $0.1767.
- T Stamp Inc. IDAI dropped 12.4% to close at $1.55.
- Nuwellis, Inc. NUWE fell 11.2% to close at $0.7547.
- Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation STRC fell 11% to settle at $3.47.
- Vertex Energy, Inc. VTNR fell 9.9% to close at $7.83. Vertex Energy announced extension of Mobile Refinery's mechanical completion target to first quarter of 2023.
- Lesaka Technologies, Inc. LSAK dipped 9.3% to settle at $4.69.
- MOGU Inc. MOGU dropped 9.2% to close at $2.36. Mogu’s board of directors, on Friday, authorized a new share repurchase program of up to $10 million of its shares.
- Apexigen, Inc. APGN fell 8.7% to close at $6.95 as the company announced the presentation of new data from a Phase 2 trial evaluating sotigalimab (sotiga) in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers.
- CleanTech Acquisition Corp. CLAQ fell 8.2% to close at $5.60. CleanTech Acquisition and Nauticus Robotics completed business combination to trade under "KITT" effective September 13.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI dropped 8.2% to settle at $43.09.
- Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. CDRO fell 6.3% to close at $3.00. Codere Online recently reported Q2 sales results.
