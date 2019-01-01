QQQ
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
Sarcos Technology & Robotics Corp is an industrial robotics company and is focused on doing things a little differently. It augments human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with the strength, endurance, and precision of machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. Its mobile robotic systems, the Guardian S, Guardian GT, Guardian XO, and Guardian XT, are designed to revolutionize the future of work wherever physically demanding work is done.

Sarcos Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sarcos Technology (STRC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ: STRC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sarcos Technology's (STRC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sarcos Technology (STRC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ: STRC) was reported by Credit Suisse on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting STRC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.44% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sarcos Technology (STRC)?

A

The stock price for Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ: STRC) is $5.79 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sarcos Technology (STRC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sarcos Technology.

Q

When is Sarcos Technology (NASDAQ:STRC) reporting earnings?

A

Sarcos Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Sarcos Technology (STRC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sarcos Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Sarcos Technology (STRC) operate in?

A

Sarcos Technology is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.