United-Guardian Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products. Its product portfolio includes Klensoft, Deselex, Renacidin, Lubrajel Fluid and others. The company's pharmaceutical products are sold to, and distributed by, full-line drug wholesalers throughout the United States. Its medical and specialty industrial products are sold directly by the company to the end users of those products or, in some cases, to contract manufacturers used by some of those end users. It derives key revenue from the sales made in the US.