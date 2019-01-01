QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/10.5K
Div / Yield
1.13/5.72%
52 Wk
13.68 - 20.74
Mkt Cap
91M
Payout Ratio
93.33
Open
-
P/E
21.97
EPS
0.22
Shares
4.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 10:56AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 9:10AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - May 20, 2021, 11:17AM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Mar 19, 2021, 9:01AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
United-Guardian Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and specialty industrial products. Its product portfolio includes Klensoft, Deselex, Renacidin, Lubrajel Fluid and others. The company's pharmaceutical products are sold to, and distributed by, full-line drug wholesalers throughout the United States. Its medical and specialty industrial products are sold directly by the company to the end users of those products or, in some cases, to contract manufacturers used by some of those end users. It derives key revenue from the sales made in the US.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-18
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

United-Guardian Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United-Guardian (UG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ: UG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United-Guardian's (UG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for United-Guardian (UG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for United-Guardian

Q

Current Stock Price for United-Guardian (UG)?

A

The stock price for United-Guardian (NASDAQ: UG) is $19.8 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United-Guardian (UG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.65 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 26, 2021.

Q

When is United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) reporting earnings?

A

United-Guardian’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is United-Guardian (UG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United-Guardian.

Q

What sector and industry does United-Guardian (UG) operate in?

A

United-Guardian is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.