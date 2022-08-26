Why Several Chinese Stocks Traded Higher; Here Are 58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KPRX surged 95.3% to close at $0.2580 on Thursday after Ladenburg Thalmann initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $6.50.
- Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. DRUG surged 46% to close at $2.89 after gaining 49% on Wednesday. Bright Minds priced overnight marketed offering of 2.858 million units at $1.40 per unit.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN climbed 38% to settle at $37.33. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium is also impacting stocks.
- Vaccitech plc VACC shares surged 32% to close at $6.19. The company recently posted a profit for the second quarter.
- Snowflake Inc. SNOW jumped 23.1% to close at $196.28 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued product revenue guidance.
- Destination XL Group, Inc. DXLG climbed 19.8% to close at $5.03 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 GAAP EPS and sales results and raised FY22 sales guidance.
- Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA rose 19.7% to close at $1.52. Shares of software and IT Services companies traded higher amid overall market strength as traders anticipate Fed chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole economic symposium.
- FREYR Battery FREY rose 19.2% to close at $12.60. FREYR Battery entered into strategic partnership with Hana Technology.
- Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. TCRT gained 18.6% to close at $2.42 after jumping 20% on Wednesday. Alaunos Therapeutics recently reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
- Uxin Limited UXIN gained 15.3% to close at $0.7050. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium also impacted stocks.
- Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. KAVL gained 14.4% to close at $1.51 after the company announced that the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the company's subsidiary Bidi Vapor after the FDA failed to consider marketing plans and sales access restrictions.
- TDCX Inc TDCX shares rose 14.4% to close at $9.53. TDCX , on Wednesday, reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 23.3% year-on-year to $116.6 million, beating the consensus of $114.2 million.
- Lancaster Colony Corporation LANC gained 14.1% to close at $167.26 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Pinterest, Inc. PINS rose 14.1% to close at $24.01. Reports suggest the company's collage app Shuffles has sent out pre-release invites that are trending among TikTok users.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. HPK surged 13.2% to close at $28.17. HighPeak Energy 10% owner John Paul Dejoria bought a total 2,313,744 shares at an average price of $21.61.
- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. ACLS gained 12.9% to close at $81.73.
- Pinduoduo Inc. PDD climbed 12.4% to close at $59.83. Shares of several Chinese stocks traded higher after the Chinese government announced new stimulus spending, which lifted investor sentiment. Anticipation of the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium is also impacting stocks.
- Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TMBR climbed 11.9% to settle at $0.1203. Timber Pharmaceuticals recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.15 per share.
- SunLink Health Systems, Inc. SSY gained 11.9% to settle at $1.79.
- Shoe Carnival, Inc. SCVL gained 11% to settle at $25.09 after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Allarity Therapeutics, Inc. ALLR gained 10.7% to close at $1.35 after gaining 5% on Wednesday. Ladenburg Thalmann recently downgraded Allarity Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral.
- Coty Inc. COTY gained 10.6% to close at $8.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued guidance.
- JD.com, Inc. JD gained 9.2% to settle at $64.91.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA gained 8% to close at $99.89. Alibaba Group kicked off its seventh Maker Festival in Guangdong, China, the province with the maximum Taobao stores, Pandaily reported.
- NetApp, Inc. NTAP gained 7.9% to close at $78.56 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Cosmos Holdings Inc. COSM rose 6.9% to close at $0.4177 after the company's subsidiary SkyPharm launched its first Sky Premium Life products on Amazon in the U.S.
- ECMOHO Limited MOHO shares gained 6.3% to close at $0.1554.
- Autodesk, Inc. ADSK rose 2.3% to close at $220.15 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and issued FY23 guidance above estimates.
Losers
- Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL tumbled 29.1% to close at $7.52.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX fell 27.9% to settle at $7.09 following Tuesday's IPO.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited INDO declined 25.5% to close at $8.88.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 22.5% to settle at $1.31.
- Akili, Inc. AKLI declined 20% to close at $4.12 on possible profit taking after the stock surged on Monday on completion of its SPAC merger.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. ERYP dipped 19.6% to close at $0.9973 on Thursday after the company announced it will stop its plans to pursue a Biologics License Application seeking approval for Graspa in hypersensitive acute lymphoblastic leukemia following feedback from the FDA.
- SuperCom Ltd. SPCB fell 19.5% to close at $0.34. SuperCom shares jumped 62% on Wednesday after the company announced it was awarded a $33 million national electronic monitoring contract of an EU member country.
- Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. CRKN declined 19.2% to settle at $0.4810. Crown ElectroKinetics recently posted a Q4 net loss of $4.5 million.
- Bit Brother Limited BTB dropped 19.2% to settle at $0.2002 on Thursday.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. PTON shares dipped 18.3% to close at $11.01 on Thursday after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 sales results and issued Q1 sales guidance below estimates.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. FWBI fell 18.2% to settle at $0.1319 after the company announced a 1:30 reverse stock split.
- WeTrade Group, Inc. WETG fell 17.7% to settle at $2.10. WeTrade recently entered into strategic partnership with Guyguide to exclusively design and provide Monkeypox testing kits and insurance coverage products for traveling packages to US, Canada, Australia and European countries.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. ANPC dipped 17.4% to close at $0.2850 after gaining 38% on Wednesday.
- Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. CMRA fell 17.4% to close at $1.90.
- Riverview Acquisition Corp. RVAC shares dropped 17.3% to close at $11.46 after jumping 35% on Wednesday.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 15.5% to settle at $25.20 on possible profit taking after the stock surged on Friday following its IPO debut.
- SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA declined 15.2% to settle at $17.85.
- Virax Biolabs Group Limited VRAX dipped 14.1% to close at $3.78.
- IVERIC bio, Inc. ISEE fell 13.4% to settle at $10.39.
- Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. NERV fell 13.1% to close at $6.53. Minerva Neurosciences shares gained over 66% on Wednesday after Point72 Asset Management reported an 8.8% passive stake in the company.
- Grab Holdings Limited GRAB fell 12.2% to close at $3.16 following Q2 results. Grab Holdings reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 79% year-on-year to $321 million.
- ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. CNET dropped 12.1% to close at $0.74. ZW Data Action Tech recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.05 per share.
- Splunk Inc. SPLK fell 12% to close at $97.12. Splunk reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter. However, the company said total ARR is expected to be approximately $3.65 billion; Cloud ARR is expected to be roughly $1.8 billion (was previously $3.9 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively).
- Reborn Coffee, Inc. REBN fell 11.1% to close at $2.95.
- Dollar Tree, Inc. DLTR fell 10.2% to close at $149.01 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 sales results and issued Q3 EPS guidance below estimates.
- Burlington Stores, Inc. BURL fell 10.2% to close at $147.01 after the company reported mixed Q2 earnings results and issued guidance.
- Horizon Global Corporation HZN dropped 9.9% to close at $1.73.
- Zuora, Inc. ZUO fell 6.3% to close at $8.39 after the company reported Q2 results and issued FY23 forecast. Zuora also announced plans to acquire Zephr.
- Salesforce, Inc. CRM fell 3.4% to close at $173.91. Salesforce reported upbeat results for its second quarter, but lowered its annual projections.
- Box, Inc. BOX declined 3.4% to close at $28.26 following Q2 results. The company also sees FY23 adjusted EPS of $1.13-$1.16 and sales of $992 million to $996 million.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.