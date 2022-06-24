Mosaic Tumbles Around 10%, Here's 71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT shares jumped 263% to $2.73 on Thursday. Blue Hat Interactive terminated its previously proposed shelf takedown offering.
- F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX shares climbed 59.8% to close at $6.36 after Sino Biopharmaceutical's invoX Pharma announced it will acquire the company for $7.12 per share. The acquisition values F-star at approximately $161 million.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ jumped 54.7% to close at $2.94. TDH Holdings recently announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- Vroom, Inc. VRM climbed 36.4% to close at $1.61.
- Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN surged 32.8% to close at $3.44. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17.
- Molecular Data Inc. MKD gained 32.2% to close at $0.69.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF jumped 31.6% to settle at $2.29.
- 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII rose 31.1% to close at $2.57.
- 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR jumped 31.1% to close at $0.3473. 9 Meters Biopharma recently announced an interim analysis of its Phase 3 study of Larazotide for celiac disease does not support trial continuation.
- Azure Power Global Limited AZRE gained 30% to close at $13.83. Azure Power Global recently announced that it has executed a Module Supply Agreement with Premier Energies Group for supply of modules up to 600 MW p.a. for next four years.
- MDJM Ltd MDJH gained 28.8% to settle at $2.0865.
- MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR rose 28.6% to close at $2.43.
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ORMP gained 27.9% to close at $5.41.
- uniQure N.V. QURE gained 27% to close at $19.54 after the company announced an update on its Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease.
- Valneva SE VALN shares climbed 26.5% to settle at $31.44. Valneva received positive CHMP opinion for marketing authorization of its inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate in Europe.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT climbed 26.1% to close at $1.74. ToughBuilt Industries reported the closing of $6 million public offering.
- Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN gained 25.8% to close at $20.50 on post-IPO volatility.
- Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB jumped 24.4% to close at $4.23.
- Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT gained 24% to close at $0.8796.
- Castle Biosciences, Inc. CSTL rose 23.3% to close at $22.11.
- HilleVax, Inc. HLVX jumped 22.9% to settle at $11.90. HilleVax recently posted a Q1 net loss of $67.9 million.
- Repro Med Systems, Inc. KRMD surged 22.5% to close at $2.45.
- NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP rose 22.4% to close at $0.3254. NextPlay Technologies recently reported FY22 revenue of $8.2 million.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC jumped 22.2% to settle at $2.09.
- Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR gained 22.1% to close at $7.02. The company rescheduled the reporting of the financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter to Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
- Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL jumped 22% to settle at $0.5412. Smart for Life's Doctors Scientific Organica division has accelerated production of Milk Dust to increase milk supply, nourish the postpartum body, and help combat sugar cravings.
- Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP gained 21.8% to close at $6.48.
- Radius Health, Inc. RDUS rose 21.7% to close at $10.84 after the company announced an agreement to be acquired by Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital in a transaction valued at approximately $890 million.
- Lightning eMotors, Inc. ZEV gained 21.7% to close at $3.81. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $7.
- UserTesting, Inc. USER surged 20.3% to settle at $5.58.
- Rite Aid Corporation RAD gained 20% to close at $8.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- PAVmed Inc. PAVM surged 19.5% to settle at $1.05.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA climbed 19.4% to close at $0.3008. The FDA recently granted Fast Track Designation to the company’s VAL-083.
- Conformis, Inc. CFMS surged 19.1% to close at $0.3829.
- Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd TIRX jumped 18.6% to settle at $0.8598.
- 908 Devices Inc. MASS gained 18.6% to close at $18.71.
- View, Inc. VIEW jumped 18.5% to close at $2.24. View reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 74% year-on-year to $17 million, beating the consensus of $15.1 million.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. JSPR gained 17.3% to close at $2.03.
- Nutriband Inc. NTRB climbed 15.7% to close at $3.25.
- MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT surged 15.6% to settle at $1.78.
- Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV gained 13.9% to close at $6.64. Phoenix Motor recently reported closing of $15,750,000 initial public offering.
- Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM surged 13.8% to close at $0.6450.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM gained 13.6% to close at $1.00.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM surged 11.9% to close at $1.22.
- Heliogen, Inc. HLGN gained 11.5% to close at $3.50.
- Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY rose 10.5% to close at $0.2820 after gaining more than 5% on Wednesday.
- ChromaDex Corporation CDXC jumped 8.8% to close at $2.11.
- ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF jumped 6.6% to close at $2.10.
Losers
- BIT Mining Limited BTCM shares tumbled 39.1% to close at $0.7251 on Thursday after the company announced a $16 million registered direct offering.
- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT fell 29% to close at $0.76 as the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- IperionX Limited IPX fell 23.4% to close at $6.05.
- Mesa Royalty Trust MTR dipped 22.7% to close at $10.85.
- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN fell 21.9% to close at $2.53.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC declined 19.8% to close at $11.88.
- Hallador Energy Company HNRG dropped 18.7% to close at $6.10.
- Titan International, Inc. TWI declined 18.5% to settle at $14.51.
- Boxed, Inc. BOXD fell 17.9% to close at $1.79.
- Century Aluminum Company CENX fell 16.7% to close at $7.11. BMO Capital maintained Century Aluminum with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $14 to $9.
- Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI fell 15.3% to close at $44.71.
- cbdMD, Inc. YCBD dropped 13.6% to close at $0.4462.
- Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA declined 13.6% to settle at $1.53. Connexa Sports Technologies subsidiary PlaySight Interactive has partnered withPrairie Trail Sports Complex in Iowa.
- Ipsidy Inc. AUID fell 13.2% to close at $1.90.
- Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV shares fell 13% to close at $6.67. Grove Collaborative Holdings’ 10% owner Richard Sir Branson recently acquired a total of 19,394,024 shares at an average price of $10.00.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA declined 11.8% to close at $0.1673. Exela Technologies recently announced a new customer win of $136 million in total contract value
- Revlon, Inc. REV fell 11.6% to close at $6.05 on continued volatility following the company's recent bankruptcy filing.
- Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB declined 11.2% to close at $9.08.
- The Mosaic Company MOS dropped 9.6% to close at $45.24 after the company reported its May 2022 revenues and sales volumes by business unit.
- JX Luxventure Limited LLL fell 8.6% to close at $1.59. JX Luxventure shares jumped around 17% on Wednesday after the company announced a $5 million share repurchase program and signed a $30 million sales agreement.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL fell 8.2% to close at $1.12. Rigel Pharmaceuticals recently announced data from the FORWARD Phase 3 clinical trial of Fostamatinib did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint.
- Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS dropped 7.9% to close at $1.74. Actelis Networks recently posted a Q1 loss of $2.26 per share.
- U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS dropped 6.8% to close at $0.9200. ProFrac announced it will acquire the company for approximately $1.21 per share in an all-stock deal.
