Mosaic Tumbles Around 10%, Here's 71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

by

Gainers Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. BHAT shares jumped 263% to $2.73 on Thursday. Blue Hat Interactive terminated its previously proposed shelf takedown offering.

shares jumped 263% to $2.73 on Thursday. Blue Hat Interactive terminated its previously proposed shelf takedown offering. F-star Therapeutics, Inc. FSTX shares climbed 59.8% to close at $6.36 after Sino Biopharmaceutical's invoX Pharma announced it will acquire the company for $7.12 per share. The acquisition values F-star at approximately $161 million.

shares climbed 59.8% to close at $6.36 after Sino Biopharmaceutical's invoX Pharma announced it will acquire the company for $7.12 per share. The acquisition values F-star at approximately $161 million. TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ jumped 54.7% to close at $2.94. TDH Holdings recently announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.

jumped 54.7% to close at $2.94. TDH Holdings recently announced a 1-for-20 reverse stock split. Vroom, Inc. VRM climbed 36.4% to close at $1.61.

climbed 36.4% to close at $1.61. Rain Therapeutics Inc. RAIN surged 32.8% to close at $3.44. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17.

surged 32.8% to close at $3.44. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $17. Molecular Data Inc. MKD gained 32.2% to close at $0.69.

gained 32.2% to close at $0.69. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. CRDF jumped 31.6% to settle at $2.29.

jumped 31.6% to settle at $2.29. 22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII rose 31.1% to close at $2.57.

rose 31.1% to close at $2.57. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. NMTR jumped 31.1% to close at $0.3473. 9 Meters Biopharma recently announced an interim analysis of its Phase 3 study of Larazotide for celiac disease does not support trial continuation.

jumped 31.1% to close at $0.3473. 9 Meters Biopharma recently announced an interim analysis of its Phase 3 study of Larazotide for celiac disease does not support trial continuation. Azure Power Global Limited AZRE gained 30% to close at $13.83. Azure Power Global recently announced that it has executed a Module Supply Agreement with Premier Energies Group for supply of modules up to 600 MW p.a. for next four years.

gained 30% to close at $13.83. Azure Power Global recently announced that it has executed a Module Supply Agreement with Premier Energies Group for supply of modules up to 600 MW p.a. for next four years. MDJM Ltd MDJH gained 28.8% to settle at $2.0865.

gained 28.8% to settle at $2.0865. MSP Recovery, Inc. MSPR rose 28.6% to close at $2.43.

rose 28.6% to close at $2.43. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ORMP gained 27.9% to close at $5.41.

gained 27.9% to close at $5.41. uniQure N.V. QURE gained 27% to close at $19.54 after the company announced an update on its Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

gained 27% to close at $19.54 after the company announced an update on its Phase I/II clinical trial of AMT-130 for the treatment of Huntington's disease. Valneva SE VALN shares climbed 26.5% to settle at $31.44. Valneva received positive CHMP opinion for marketing authorization of its inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate in Europe.

shares climbed 26.5% to settle at $31.44. Valneva received positive CHMP opinion for marketing authorization of its inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate in Europe. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. TBLT climbed 26.1% to close at $1.74. ToughBuilt Industries reported the closing of $6 million public offering.

climbed 26.1% to close at $1.74. ToughBuilt Industries reported the closing of $6 million public offering. Golden Sun Education Group Limited GSUN gained 25.8% to close at $20.50 on post-IPO volatility.

gained 25.8% to close at $20.50 on post-IPO volatility. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANEB jumped 24.4% to close at $4.23.

jumped 24.4% to close at $4.23. Shift Technologies, Inc. SFT gained 24% to close at $0.8796.

gained 24% to close at $0.8796. Castle Biosciences, Inc. CSTL rose 23.3% to close at $22.11.

rose 23.3% to close at $22.11. HilleVax, Inc. HLVX jumped 22.9% to settle at $11.90. HilleVax recently posted a Q1 net loss of $67.9 million.

jumped 22.9% to settle at $11.90. HilleVax recently posted a Q1 net loss of $67.9 million. Repro Med Systems, Inc. KRMD surged 22.5% to close at $2.45.

surged 22.5% to close at $2.45. NextPlay Technologies, Inc. NXTP rose 22.4% to close at $0.3254. NextPlay Technologies recently reported FY22 revenue of $8.2 million.

rose 22.4% to close at $0.3254. NextPlay Technologies recently reported FY22 revenue of $8.2 million. China SXT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SXTC jumped 22.2% to settle at $2.09.

jumped 22.2% to settle at $2.09. Beyond Air, Inc. XAIR gained 22.1% to close at $7.02. The company rescheduled the reporting of the financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter to Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

gained 22.1% to close at $7.02. The company rescheduled the reporting of the financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter to Tuesday, June 28, 2022. Smart for Life, Inc. SMFL jumped 22% to settle at $0.5412. Smart for Life's Doctors Scientific Organica division has accelerated production of Milk Dust to increase milk supply, nourish the postpartum body, and help combat sugar cravings.

jumped 22% to settle at $0.5412. Smart for Life's Doctors Scientific Organica division has accelerated production of Milk Dust to increase milk supply, nourish the postpartum body, and help combat sugar cravings. Terran Orbital Corporation LLAP gained 21.8% to close at $6.48.

gained 21.8% to close at $6.48. Radius Health, Inc. RDUS rose 21.7% to close at $10.84 after the company announced an agreement to be acquired by Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital in a transaction valued at approximately $890 million.

rose 21.7% to close at $10.84 after the company announced an agreement to be acquired by Gurnet Point Capital and Patient Square Capital in a transaction valued at approximately $890 million. Lightning eMotors, Inc. ZEV gained 21.7% to close at $3.81. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $7.

gained 21.7% to close at $3.81. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lightning eMotors with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $7. UserTesting, Inc. USER surged 20.3% to settle at $5.58.

surged 20.3% to settle at $5.58. Rite Aid Corporation RAD gained 20% to close at $8.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates.

gained 20% to close at $8.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued FY23 sales guidance above analyst estimates. PAVmed Inc. PAVM surged 19.5% to settle at $1.05.

surged 19.5% to settle at $1.05. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA climbed 19.4% to close at $0.3008. The FDA recently granted Fast Track Designation to the company’s VAL-083.

climbed 19.4% to close at $0.3008. The FDA recently granted Fast Track Designation to the company’s VAL-083. Conformis, Inc. CFMS surged 19.1% to close at $0.3829.

surged 19.1% to close at $0.3829. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd TIRX jumped 18.6% to settle at $0.8598.

jumped 18.6% to settle at $0.8598. 908 Devices Inc. MASS gained 18.6% to close at $18.71.

gained 18.6% to close at $18.71. View, Inc. VIEW jumped 18.5% to close at $2.24. View reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 74% year-on-year to $17 million, beating the consensus of $15.1 million.

jumped 18.5% to close at $2.24. View reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 74% year-on-year to $17 million, beating the consensus of $15.1 million. Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. JSPR gained 17.3% to close at $2.03.

gained 17.3% to close at $2.03. Nutriband Inc. NTRB climbed 15.7% to close at $3.25.

climbed 15.7% to close at $3.25. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. INKT surged 15.6% to settle at $1.78.

surged 15.6% to settle at $1.78. Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV gained 13.9% to close at $6.64. Phoenix Motor recently reported closing of $15,750,000 initial public offering.

gained 13.9% to close at $6.64. Phoenix Motor recently reported closing of $15,750,000 initial public offering. Motorsport Games Inc. MSGM surged 13.8% to close at $0.6450.

surged 13.8% to close at $0.6450. BioSig Technologies, Inc. BSGM gained 13.6% to close at $1.00.

gained 13.6% to close at $1.00. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. BLCM surged 11.9% to close at $1.22.

surged 11.9% to close at $1.22. Heliogen, Inc. HLGN gained 11.5% to close at $3.50.

gained 11.5% to close at $3.50. Enjoy Technology, Inc. ENJY rose 10.5% to close at $0.2820 after gaining more than 5% on Wednesday.

rose 10.5% to close at $0.2820 after gaining more than 5% on Wednesday. ChromaDex Corporation CDXC jumped 8.8% to close at $2.11.

jumped 8.8% to close at $2.11. ATIF Holdings Limited ATIF jumped 6.6% to close at $2.10. Losers BIT Mining Limited BTCM shares tumbled 39.1% to close at $0.7251 on Thursday after the company announced a $16 million registered direct offering.

shares tumbled 39.1% to close at $0.7251 on Thursday after the company announced a $16 million registered direct offering. Applied Therapeutics, Inc. APLT fell 29% to close at $0.76 as the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering of common stock and warrants.

fell 29% to close at $0.76 as the company reported pricing of $30 million public offering of common stock and warrants. IperionX Limited IPX fell 23.4% to close at $6.05.

fell 23.4% to close at $6.05. Mesa Royalty Trust MTR dipped 22.7% to close at $10.85.

dipped 22.7% to close at $10.85. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. ADN fell 21.9% to close at $2.53.

fell 21.9% to close at $2.53. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC declined 19.8% to close at $11.88.

declined 19.8% to close at $11.88. Hallador Energy Company HNRG dropped 18.7% to close at $6.10.

dropped 18.7% to close at $6.10. Titan International, Inc. TWI declined 18.5% to settle at $14.51.

declined 18.5% to settle at $14.51. Boxed, Inc. BOXD fell 17.9% to close at $1.79.

fell 17.9% to close at $1.79. Century Aluminum Company CENX fell 16.7% to close at $7.11. BMO Capital maintained Century Aluminum with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $14 to $9.

fell 16.7% to close at $7.11. BMO Capital maintained Century Aluminum with a Market Perform and lowered the price target from $14 to $9. Intrepid Potash, Inc. IPI fell 15.3% to close at $44.71.

fell 15.3% to close at $44.71. cbdMD, Inc. YCBD dropped 13.6% to close at $0.4462.

dropped 13.6% to close at $0.4462. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. CNXA declined 13.6% to settle at $1.53. Connexa Sports Technologies subsidiary PlaySight Interactive has partnered withPrairie Trail Sports Complex in Iowa.

declined 13.6% to settle at $1.53. Connexa Sports Technologies subsidiary PlaySight Interactive has partnered withPrairie Trail Sports Complex in Iowa. Ipsidy Inc. AUID fell 13.2% to close at $1.90.

fell 13.2% to close at $1.90. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. GROV shares fell 13% to close at $6.67. Grove Collaborative Holdings’ 10% owner Richard Sir Branson recently acquired a total of 19,394,024 shares at an average price of $10.00.

shares fell 13% to close at $6.67. Grove Collaborative Holdings’ 10% owner Richard Sir Branson recently acquired a total of 19,394,024 shares at an average price of $10.00. Exela Technologies, Inc. XELA declined 11.8% to close at $0.1673. Exela Technologies recently announced a new customer win of $136 million in total contract value

declined 11.8% to close at $0.1673. Exela Technologies recently announced a new customer win of $136 million in total contract value Revlon, Inc. REV fell 11.6% to close at $6.05 on continued volatility following the company's recent bankruptcy filing.

fell 11.6% to close at $6.05 on continued volatility following the company's recent bankruptcy filing. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB declined 11.2% to close at $9.08.

declined 11.2% to close at $9.08. The Mosaic Company MOS dropped 9.6% to close at $45.24 after the company reported its May 2022 revenues and sales volumes by business unit.

dropped 9.6% to close at $45.24 after the company reported its May 2022 revenues and sales volumes by business unit. JX Luxventure Limited LLL fell 8.6% to close at $1.59. JX Luxventure shares jumped around 17% on Wednesday after the company announced a $5 million share repurchase program and signed a $30 million sales agreement.

fell 8.6% to close at $1.59. JX Luxventure shares jumped around 17% on Wednesday after the company announced a $5 million share repurchase program and signed a $30 million sales agreement. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RIGL fell 8.2% to close at $1.12. Rigel Pharmaceuticals recently announced data from the FORWARD Phase 3 clinical trial of Fostamatinib did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint.

fell 8.2% to close at $1.12. Rigel Pharmaceuticals recently announced data from the FORWARD Phase 3 clinical trial of Fostamatinib did not demonstrate statistical significance in the primary efficacy endpoint. Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS dropped 7.9% to close at $1.74. Actelis Networks recently posted a Q1 loss of $2.26 per share.

dropped 7.9% to close at $1.74. Actelis Networks recently posted a Q1 loss of $2.26 per share. U.S. Well Services, Inc. USWS dropped 6.8% to close at $0.9200. ProFrac announced it will acquire the company for approximately $1.21 per share in an all-stock deal.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.