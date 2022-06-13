70 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session

Gainers
- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. DAWN shares jumped 110% to $13.93 after the company announced initial data from the pivotal FIREFLY-1 trial of tovorafenib in relapsed pediatric low-grade glioma showed an overall response rate of 64%.
- Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. HILS jumped 84% to $1.4713 after it authorized a share repurchase program to acquire up to $1 million in common stock.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd GMVD rose 74% to $0.6012 after dropping more than 28% on Friday.
- bluebird bio, Inc. BLUE gained 41.2% to $5.26. The FDA's Advisory Committee has unanimously backed Bluebird bio’s gene therapy for a rare blood disorder.
- ABVC BioPharma, Inc. ABVC jumped 35.8% to $1.2225 after dipping 49% on Friday.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation CISO gained 28% to $5.82.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. RDBX shares rose 23.9% to $16.35 after jumping more than 39% on Friday.
- AeroClean Technologies, Inc. AERC gained 21.2% to $15.15.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. EKSO jumped 21.1% to $2.18. Ekso Bionics received FDA clearance to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton for use with multiple sclerosis patients.
- OptiNose, Inc. OPTN surged 18.9% to $2.20 after reporting top-line results of ReOpen2, its second Phase 3 clinical trial of XHANCE for the treatment of chronic sinusitis.
- Belite Bio, Inc BLTE gained 15.4% to $21.35.
- Electro-Sensors, Inc. ELSE gained 12.4% to $5.45. Electro-Sensors and Mobile X Global, Inc, a connectivity-as-a-service company, agreed to merge and re-name the combined company Mobile X Global, Inc.
- Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY rose 8.2% to $0.5840 after climbing 17% on Friday.
Losers
- Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. ELMS shares tumbled 64.3% to $0.1823 after the company announced it plans to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.
- NaaS Technology Inc. ADR NAAS shares dipped 55.5% to $7.59.
- Applied Blockchain, Inc. APLD dropped 49.5% to $1.3850.
- TDH Holdings, Inc. PETZ shares dipped 42.8% to $0.1580. TDH Holdings reported a 1-for-20 reverse stock split.
- BIT Mining Limited BTCM fell 38% to $1.20.
- Revlon, Inc. REV fell 30.5% to $1.4250. Shares dropped more than 50% to on Friday following a report the company was expected to file for bankruptcy.
- ContraFect Corporation CFRX dropped 26% to $3.29. WBB Securities, last week, upgraded ContraFect from Buy to Strong Buy and announced a $7 price target.
- Drive Shack Inc. DS fell 25% to $1.3498.
- Permianville Royalty Trust PVL fell 25% to $4.26.
- MicroStrategy Incorporated MSTR shares fell 24.8% to $153.17 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Astra Space, Inc. ASTR shares fell 24% to $1.5350 after rocket failed to deliver NASA weather satellites to orbit on Sunday.
- Caribou Biosciences, Inc. CRBU dropped 22.2% to $5.40. Caribou Biosciences recently reported additional data from the CB-010 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy Phase 1 ANTLER trial at the European Hematology Association 2022 Hybrid Congress.
- Volta Inc. VLTA fell 22% to $1.7250 after Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral and lowered its price target from $6 to $4.
- Senti Biosciences, Inc. SNTI declined 21.8% to $3.75.
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. SLS fell 20.7% to $2.26. SELLAS Life Sciences Group recently announced updated data from a Phase 1 clinical trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS), combined with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s nivolumab (Opdivo) in with malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).
- Future FinTech Group Inc. FTFT fell 20.7% to $0.3879.
- Imperial Petroleum Inc. IMPP dipped 20% to $0.7055. Imperial Petroleum entered into warrant exercise transaction for $21.8 million in gross proceeds.
- Troika Media Group, Inc. TRKA dropped 19.9% to $0.7534.
- Ebang International Holdings Inc. EBON declined 19.7% to $0.6017.
- GeoVax Labs, Inc. GOVX fell 19.7% to $1.1399.
- SciSparc Ltd. SPRC dropped 19.4% to $2.3214.
- Valneva SE VALN fell 19.2% to $16.16. Valneva said it is working on remediation plan for investigational COVID-19 vaccine.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD fell 18.7% to $0.9101.
- Marpai, Inc. MRAI dipped 18.6% to $1.05.
- Regis Corporation RGS fell 18.4% to $0.5302. Regis shares jumped around 16% on Friday after the company announced a partnership with Zenoti.
- Verb Technology Company, Inc. VERB declined 18.2% to $0.36.
- Renovacor, Inc. RCOR dropped 18% to $1.4101.
- Eros Media World Plc EMWP declined 17.8% to $3.28.
- SIGNA Sports United N.V. SSU dropped 17.7% to $5.14.
- Sphere 3D Corp. ANY fell 17.7% to $0.7411.
- Cumulus Media Inc. CMLS dropped 17.7% to $9.46.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. CYCN fell 17.5% to $0.5424. Cyclerion Therapeutics shares dipped 20% on Friday after the company announced topline clinical data for CY6463 in MELAS patients at UMDF Mitochondrial Medicine 2022 Symposium.
- Newegg Commerce, Inc. NEGG dipped 17.3% to $4.0094.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. SLI declined 17.2% to $4.3699.
- Renovare Environmental, Inc. RENO dipped 17.2% to $0.2251.
- LM Funding America, Inc. LMFA dropped 16.8% to $0.9399.
- Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. LVLU fell 16.8% to $11.77. B of A Securities recently downgraded Lulus Fashion Lounge from Buy to Neutral and raised the price target from $14 to $21.
- DBV Technologies S.A. DBVT fell 16.7% to $2.30 after declining 15% on Friday.
- Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc. MIGI dropped 16.6% to $1.76.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK fell 16.3% to $4.7950 following a 5% decline on Friday.
- Missfresh Limited MF fell 16.1% to $0.2396.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP declined 15.4% to $54.11. Stifel maintained CRISPR Therapeutics with a Hold and raised the price target from $52 to $57.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT dipped 15.3% to $3.22.
- Coinbase Global, Inc. COIN shares fell 14.9% to $49.96 after dropping 8% on Friday.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. RVPH dipped 14.7% to $1.28.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. ARCT fell 14.2% to $12.93.
- Canaan Inc. CAN fell 13.6% to $3.2224 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Pear Therapeutics, Inc. PEAR dipped 13% to $2.01.
- Mogo Inc. MOGO fell 12.6% to $1.0050 after dropping 4% on Friday.
- HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. HIVE fell 12.4% to $ 2.97 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. MYNZ fell 12.2% to $9.62.
- Bitfarms Ltd. BITF fell 12% to $1.40 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT fell 12% to $1.6550 after dropping 5% on Friday.
- BIMI International Medical Inc. BIMI fell 11.7% to $0.5962. BIMI International Medical shares jumped 30% on Friday after the company announced it entered a $5 million stock purchase agreement with chairman Fnu Oudom.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. RIOT fell 10.3% to $ 4.6275 in sympathy with the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. RYTM shares fell 9.3% to $3.28 after declining around 15% on Friday.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. KTRA fell 8.9% to $0.2056.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: Mid-Day MoversTop GainersNewsPenny StocksSmall CapIntraday UpdateMarketsMoversTrading Ideas