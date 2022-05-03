66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTTX) shares surged 120.4% to close at $2.01 on Monday following a 5% drop on Friday.
- SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) shares surged 68.5% to settle at $10.95 on Monday after tumbling 13% on Friday. SoundHound had their IPO on Thursday.
- Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRGE) jumped 44.3% to close at $27.28.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) jumped 42.6% to close at $8.53 on Monday. Redbox recently reported CFO transition.
- SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) gained 39.7% to close at $0.59 after the company reported FY21 sales of $358.042 million, versus $50.317 million In FY20.
- Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) shares rose 33.8% to close at $4.04 after the company announced a $70.5 million planned capital infusion through debt and equity financings.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) jumped 26.5% to settle at $1.48.
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) gained 23.6% to close at $3.77.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 23.2% to close at $0.5631.
- Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCT) jumped 23.1% to settle at $1.05.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) gained 22.9% to close at $4.13.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) gained 21.3% to settle at $5.12.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) gained 20.6% to close at $13.20.
- Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSX) jumped 20.5% to close at $1.94.
- Griffon Corporation (NYSE: GFF) gained 19.9% to close at $22.43 after Raymond James upgraded the stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $33 to $40.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) climbed 19.8% to close at $1.21.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) gained 19.3% to close at $53.75.
- Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CPS) surged 19.3% to settle at $5.50. Cooper-Standard completed the sale of its non-core real estate asset in Germany, generating $50 million in cash proceeds.
- Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTH) gained 18.6% to close at $30.22 after the company announced a program to buyback up to $400M of stock.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) gained 18.5% to settle at $1.41.
- Tenon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNON) jumped 17.7% to close at $25.44.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) gained 17.5% to close at $1.74.
- Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) rose 17.4% to close at $0.5750.
- Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) gained 17.2% to close at $2.25.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) jumped 17.1% to settle at $0.9854.
- Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIXT) gained 17% to close at $1.38.
- Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALA) jumped 17% to close at $0.76. Kala Pharmaceuticals reported data from a Phase 1b trial of KPI-012, a cell-free secretome therapy for severe ocular diseases driven by impaired healing.
- Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) gained 16.7% to close at $7.40.
- LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) gained 16.6% to close at $2.60.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) jumped 16.5% to settle at $3.54.
- Sonendo, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONX) surged 16.3% to close at $3.22.
- Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEER) gained 16.2% to close at $8.46.
- The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOI) gained 15.8% to settle at $9.10 after the company announced it recently acquired Women's Cancer Care.
- Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACCD) rose 15.7% to close at $6.43 after Wells Fargo upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight and announced a $6 price target.
- InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: INM) jumped 15.4% to settle at $1.05.
- HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ: BEAT) jumped 15.3% to close at $1.580.
- Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) gained 14.1% to close at $39.98 after the company announced FDA approval for expanded indications for the ENROUTE stent to include patients at standard risk for adverse events from carotid endarterectomy.
- Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) jumped 13.6% to settle at $87.39.
- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCDI) gained 13.5% to close at $3.20.
- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCCC) rose 9.3% to close at $9.37.
- Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: INVZ) gained 9.2% to close at $4.41 after the company announced a major customer win and said it expects its future order book to increase by $4B to $6B.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) gained 6.4% to close at $0.2823 as the company entered into definitive agreement for going-private transaction.
- Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) rose 5.7% to close at $142.08. Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel sold a total of 23,000 shares at an average price of $142.98.
Losers
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares dipped 75.9% to settle at $0.3950 on Monday. Armstrong Flooring, on May 1, 2022, entered into an ABL amendment and a term loan amendment for the purpose of amending the milestone covenant contained in each of the amended ABL credit facility and the amended term loan facility.
- First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: FWBI) shares tumbled 35.4% to close at $0.4004 on Monday after the company reported data from its Phase 2 RESERVOIR trial of FW-COV, which showed FW-COV's ability to remove the SARS-CoV-2 virus from the digestive tract did not demonstrate statistical significance.
- Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NYSE: MITO) fell 31.8% to close at 0.2780 after the company announced its Phase 2 ReCLAIM-2 trial did not meet the primary endpoints of mean change in low luminance visual acuity and geographic atrophy progression.
- Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) shares fell 28.6% to close at $0.4004. Global Cord Blood will acquire Cellenkos Inc and the rights to develop and commercialize all of its existing and future products worldwide.
- Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KSPN) fell 25.5% to settle at $4.59. Kaspien Holdings recently posted a Q4 loss of $2.33 per share.
- T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ: IDAI) dipped 24.5% to close at $3.11. Trust Stamp signed Memorandum of Understanding with Malta Enterprise and Plug and Play to establish Malta Acceleration Program.
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) dipped 24.2% to close at $1.22. Raymond James maintained Galmed Pharmaceuticals with an Outperform and lowered the price target from $14 to $5.
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TARS) fell 23.5% to close at $14.00 as the company reported a proposed $50 million underwritten public offering of shares of its common stock.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) dropped 21.7% to close at $0.2664 after the company reported FY21 net loss of $56.602M versus $34.787M in FY20.
- 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) dropped 20.8% to close at $1.68. 180 Life Sciences, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, reporetd final results from its Phase 2b study in patients with Dupuytren’s disease.
- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ: FNHC) fell 19.2% to close at $0.4280.
- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ: HCM) fell 19% to close at $12.23 after the company announced it received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for surufatinib for the treatment of advanced neuroendocrine tumors.
- Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) tumbled 18.4% to settle at $3.02.
- Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) declined 16.2% to close at $8.87.
- Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) fell 16.1% to close at $4.63.
- First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) declined 14.2% to settle at $33.01. First Century Bancorp. has notified First Internet Bancorp of its termination of the merger agreement.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 10.6% to close at $1.69 after the company announced it has suspended its M207 program and implemented a workforce reduction impacting 40% of remaining employees.
- Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ: BLBX) fell 9.9% to close at $4.65. Blackboxstocks reported integration with E*TRADE allowing users to trade seamlessly through Blackbox platform.
- Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) fell 9.4% to close at $21.40. Spirit Airlines, rejected the acquisition bid from JetBlue Airways and will proceed with the previously-announced merger agreement with Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, parent company of Frontier Airlines, Inc.
- JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD) dropped 8.4% to close at $19.05 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) dropped 9.2% to close at $124.36 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 sales results.
