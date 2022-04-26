60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) shares climbed 140.9% to close at $18.72 on Monday after the company announced Phase 1 data from independent dose finding studies of its two lead chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cell therapy candidates, NKX101 and NKX019.
- ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) gained 46.3% to close at $0.6880 on above-average volume.
- Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) shares rose 40.7% to close at $3.32. Cango, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) jumped 40.6% to settle at $1.87 on above-average volume.
- ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares gained 37.7% to close at $1.68. Erytech Pharma recently announced publication of results from Eryapasse Phase 2 trial as treatment for hypersensitive ALL in the British Journal of Haematology.
- Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) climbed 37.5% to settle at $3.92.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) climbed 31.8% to close at $0.9859 after the company reported it received an interim response from the OND, CDER and FDA for the company's second level of appeal of the Complete Response Letter for XPHOZAH.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) jumped 31.1% to close at $2.99.
- ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) gained 29% to settle at $10.71.
- ImmuCell recently said it sees preliminary FY22 sales of $21.1 million.
- Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) gained 25.8% to close at $14.10. Veru highlighted presentation of Phase 2 Sabizabulin at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) rose 20.4% to close at $4.01 after the company reported it filed a provisional patent application in the US covering the recently communicated mRNA molecules found in pre-clinical trials to be effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
- Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) shares rose 18.6% to close at $7.67 after the company announced its agreement to acquire Volt Lines.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) jumped 18.6% to settle at $1.59.
- RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) surged 18.3% to close at $0.6287.
- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) rose 18.2% to close at $3.57.
- BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBAI) gained 18.1% to close at $10.10.
- AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) jumped 17.7% to settle at $1.00. AgeX Therapeutics, last month, reported Q4 earnings results.
- CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) surged 17.3% to close at $25.48.
- Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) climbed 16.4% to settle at $5.11.
- IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE: ITP) shares rose 16.4% to close at $0.33. IT Tech Packaging, last monthm said Q4 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
- INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) gained 16.2% to settle at $7.96.
- Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NASDAQ: SKYH) jumped 16% to close at $9.29.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) rose 15.7% to close at $1.99.
- Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) gained 15.2% to settle at $2.05.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) gained 15.1% to close at $4.04.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) rose 13.5% to settle at $1.93.
- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) gained 12.9% to close at $87.02 after Bloomberg reported that the company exploring a potential sale amid takeover interest.
- PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) gained 12.7% to close at $2.22.
- PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB) climbed 11.8% to close at $187.50 after the company announced it will be acquired by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $7.6 billion.
- Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) gained 10.6% to settle at $1.88 after gaining around 7% on Friday.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) rose 9.5% to close at $13.79. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solns from Perform to Outperform and announced a $28 price target.
- Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) jumped 6.8% to close at $5.31.
- Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) gained 6.8% to settle at $4.27.
- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) rose 6.7% to close at $2.39.
Losers
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) shares dipped 56.2% to settle at $0.7889 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics reporetd pricing of upsized underwritten public offering at $1.10 per share.
- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) shares tumbled 55.8% to close at $2.88 on Monday after the company announced the Phase 2a clinical trial of ETX-810 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain did not achieve the primary endpoint. The company also announced it elected to delay enrollment of its Phase 2a clinical trials of ETX-155 in major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression.
- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 44.9% to close at $14.57. ToughBuilt Industries reported a 1-for-150 reverse stock split as part of Nasdaq compliance plan.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dipped 36% to settle at $4.21. Avadel Pharmaceuticals announced interim data from the open-label RESTORE study at the 2022 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.
- Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) fell 34.5% to close at $0.4212 after the company said an affiliate of Argonaut Private Equity has acquired 100% of Cypress’s senior secured debt from the seven existing lenders.
- Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 26.4% to close at $0.3267 on above-average volume.
- Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) fell 25.6% to close at $0.7890.
- Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) dropped 22% to close at $30.50 after the company reported it was informed by the FDA that chemistry, manufacturing, and control issues identified during the FDA's review of its NDA for its AXS-07 product candidate are unresolved.
- Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 20.5% to close at $0.9620.
- FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) declined 20.2% to close at $2.10.
- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) fell 19.1% to close at $32.21. EuroDry recently announced plans to acquire M/V Santa Cruz Bulker for $15.75 million.
- Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY) dipped 17.1% to settle at $3.35.
- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 17% to settle at $0.2615.
- Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 15.4% to close at $3.73.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) fell 14.8% to settle at $2.02.
- Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) fell 14.4% to close at $1.94. Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares jumped more than 100% on Friday after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) dropped 14.1% to close at $1.34.
- Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) fell 14% to settle at $0.43.
- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) fell 13.9% to settle at $0.3964.
- Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) dropped 12.5% to close at $2.44.
- MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) dipped 12.4% to close at $2.3750.
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) dropped 11.5% to close at $33.35.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares fell 11.3% to close at $26.91. Philips reported a first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.6% year-on-year to €3.9 billion.
- Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 10.9% to close at $11.66.
- Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) fell 10% to close at $2.42 after climbing around 27% on Friday. Cyngn recently announced the official launch of DriveMod Kit, a turnkey autonomous vehicle solution.
- TradeUP Global Corporation (NASDAQ: TUGC) dipped 7.3% to settle at $9.22.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas