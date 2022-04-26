 Skip to main content

60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 26, 2022 4:58am   Comments
60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Gainers

  • Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ: NKTX) shares climbed 140.9% to close at $18.72 on Monday after the company announced Phase 1 data from independent dose finding studies of its two lead chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cell therapy candidates, NKX101 and NKX019.
  • ION Geophysical Corporation (NYSE: IO) gained 46.3% to close at $0.6880 on above-average volume.
  • Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) shares rose 40.7% to close at $3.32. Cango, last month, reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) jumped 40.6% to settle at $1.87 on above-average volume.
  • ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ: ERYP) shares gained 37.7% to close at $1.68. Erytech Pharma recently announced publication of results from Eryapasse Phase 2 trial as treatment for hypersensitive ALL in the British Journal of Haematology.
  • Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: RDBX) climbed 37.5% to settle at $3.92.
  • Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) climbed 31.8% to close at $0.9859 after the company reported it received an interim response from the OND, CDER and FDA for the company's second level of appeal of the Complete Response Letter for XPHOZAH.
  • GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) jumped 31.1% to close at $2.99.
  • ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ: ICCC) gained 29% to settle at $10.71.
  • ImmuCell recently said it sees preliminary FY22 sales of $21.1 million.
  • Veru Inc. (NASDAQ: VERU) gained 25.8% to close at $14.10. Veru highlighted presentation of Phase 2 Sabizabulin at the 32nd European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.
  • Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) rose 20.4% to close at $4.01 after the company reported it filed a provisional patent application in the US covering the recently communicated mRNA molecules found in pre-clinical trials to be effective at destroying cancer cells grown in culture.
  • Swvl Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SWVL) shares rose 18.6% to close at $7.67 after the company announced its agreement to acquire Volt Lines.
  • Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) jumped 18.6% to settle at $1.59.
  • RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ: RIBT) surged 18.3% to close at $0.6287.
  • iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD) rose 18.2% to close at $3.57.
  • BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBAI) gained 18.1% to close at $10.10.
  • AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE: AGE) jumped 17.7% to settle at $1.00. AgeX Therapeutics, last month, reported Q4 earnings results.
  • CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CINC) surged 17.3% to close at $25.48.
  • Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER) climbed 16.4% to settle at $5.11.
  • IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE: ITP) shares rose 16.4% to close at $0.33. IT Tech Packaging, last monthm said Q4 EPS and sales results were higher year over year.
  • INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: INMB) gained 16.2% to settle at $7.96.
  • Sky Harbour Group Corporation (NASDAQ: SKYH) jumped 16% to close at $9.29.
  • DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) rose 15.7% to close at $1.99.
  • Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) gained 15.2% to settle at $2.05.
  • Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) gained 15.1% to close at $4.04.
  • PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) rose 13.5% to settle at $1.93.
  • Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) gained 12.9% to close at $87.02 after Bloomberg reported that the company exploring a potential sale amid takeover interest.
  • PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) gained 12.7% to close at $2.22.
  • PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE: PSB) climbed 11.8% to close at $187.50 after the company announced it will be acquired by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate for $7.6 billion.
  • Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) gained 10.6% to settle at $1.88 after gaining around 7% on Friday.
  • BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) rose 9.5% to close at $13.79. Oppenheimer upgraded BioLife Solns from Perform to Outperform and announced a $28 price target.
  • Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) jumped 6.8% to close at $5.31.
  • Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPH) gained 6.8% to settle at $4.27.
  • Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE: ESGC) rose 6.7% to close at $2.39.

 

Losers

  • Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) shares dipped 56.2% to settle at $0.7889 on Monday. Clarus Therapeutics reporetd pricing of upsized underwritten public offering at $1.10 per share.
  • Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM) shares tumbled 55.8% to close at $2.88 on Monday after the company announced the Phase 2a clinical trial of ETX-810 in diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain did not achieve the primary endpoint. The company also announced it elected to delay enrollment of its Phase 2a clinical trials of ETX-155 in major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression.
  • ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) fell 44.9% to close at $14.57. ToughBuilt Industries reported a 1-for-150 reverse stock split as part of Nasdaq compliance plan.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dipped 36% to settle at $4.21. Avadel Pharmaceuticals announced interim data from the open-label RESTORE study at the 2022 American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting.
  • Cypress Environmental Partners, L.P. (NYSE: CELP) fell 34.5% to close at $0.4212 after the company said an affiliate of Argonaut Private Equity has acquired 100% of Cypress’s senior secured debt from the seven existing lenders.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) fell 26.4% to close at $0.3267 on above-average volume.
  • Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) fell 25.6% to close at $0.7890.
  • Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) dropped 22% to close at $30.50 after the company reported it was informed by the FDA that chemistry, manufacturing, and control issues identified during the FDA's review of its NDA for its AXS-07 product candidate are unresolved.
  • Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) fell 20.5% to close at $0.9620.
  • FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR) declined 20.2% to close at $2.10.
  • EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ: EDRY) fell 19.1% to close at $32.21. EuroDry recently announced plans to acquire M/V Santa Cruz Bulker for $15.75 million.
  • Pineapple Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGY) dipped 17.1% to settle at $3.35.
  • Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBI) fell 17% to settle at $0.2615.
  • Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NM) dropped 15.4% to close at $3.73.
  • Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) fell 14.8% to settle at $2.02.
  • Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) fell 14.4% to close at $1.94. Vallon Pharmaceuticals shares jumped more than 100% on Friday after the company announced a review of strategic alternatives.
  • China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) dropped 14.1% to close at $1.34.
  • Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) fell 14% to settle at $0.43.
  • COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) fell 13.9% to settle at $0.3964.
  • Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) dropped 12.5% to close at $2.44.
  • MedAvail Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDVL) dipped 12.4% to close at $2.3750.
  • HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) dropped 11.5% to close at $33.35.
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) shares fell 11.3% to close at $26.91. Philips reported a first-quarter FY22 sales growth of 2.6% year-on-year to €3.9 billion.
  • Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) fell 10.9% to close at $11.66.
  • Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) fell 10% to close at $2.42 after climbing around 27% on Friday. Cyngn recently announced the official launch of DriveMod Kit, a turnkey autonomous vehicle solution.
  • TradeUP Global Corporation (NASDAQ: TUGC) dipped 7.3% to settle at $9.22.

