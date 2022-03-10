45 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) shares surged 33.4% to $2.7350 after the company reported it signed a $2.1 million contract.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares jumped 29% to $5.98 following better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) gained 25.4% to $39.90. The company recently posted upbeat quarterly sales.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) jumped 25.4% to $0.5984 after jumping around 14% on Wednesday.
- Enservco Corporation (NYSE: ENSV) shares gained 23.7% to $3.7358 after dropping 28% on Wednesday.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) jumped 21.9% to $44.87. Shares closed down more than 30% Wednesday. The company responded and said it disagreed with the accuracy of the report. Analysts at Canaccord and Piper defended the stock.
- Eco Wave Power Global AB (NASDAQ: WAVE) rose 20.4% to $6.02 following a 15% decline on Wednesday.
- Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited (NYSE: INDO) gained 18.9% to $40.00. The company announced that it commenced drilling of two back-to-back production wells at the Kruh block.
- Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: HYMC) shares rose 18.3% to $0.7450 after dropping 37% on Wednesday.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) gained 15.5% to $10.85.
- CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose 14% to $193.54 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results. The company also issued both Q1 and FY23 adjusted EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates.
- LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) gained 12.4% to $20.90.
- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) surged 12.3% to $14.60 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results.
- China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE: CGA) jumped 12.2% to $10.61.
- Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAX) gained 10.7% to $2.90.
- Genesco Inc. (NYSE: GCO) shares rose 10.7% to $69.85 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 adjusted EPS and sales results and issued FY23 guidance.
- Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: CVT) jumped 10.7% to $8.84.
- Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) gained 9.8% to $5.40.
Losers
- Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TIG) shares dipped 51.3% to $3.4250 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and provided guidance.
- OneSmart International Education Group Limited (NYSE: ONE) fell 36.3% to $1.51. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid multiple possible catalysts including overall market weakness following the collapse of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks as well as weakness in JD.com following Q4 earnings.
- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) tumbled 34.7% to $9.49 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) fell 32.7% to $4.98 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 EPS results.
- Sunshine Biopharma, Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) shares dipped 31.1% to $2.62 after the company announced pricing of an $8 million private placement at-the-market.
- ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR) fell 27% to $59.72. ACM Research recently reported a 3-for-1 stock split.
- Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) shares fell 24.5% to $36.81 after the company reported Q4 earnings results and issued Q1 adjusted EPS guidance below analyst estimates. JP Morgan downgraded Asana from Neutral to Underweight and lowered the price target from $66 to $32.
- NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEXI) fell 23.4% to $1.7607. NexImmune filed for mixed shelf of up to $200 million.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) dipped 22.7% to $3.17. Shares of Chinese companies traded lower amid multiple possible catalysts including overall market weakness following the collapse of Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks as well as weakness in JD.com following Q4 earnings.
- Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACOR) fell 20.8% to $ 1.79. Acorda Therapeutics posted a Q4 loss of $0.67 per share.
- SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) fell 20.7% to $8.99. SuRo Capital reported FY21 net asset value of $11.72. BTIG maintained SuRo Capital with a Buy and lowered the price target from $20 to $16.
- TC Biopharm (Holdings) Plc (NASDAQ: TCBP) shares fell 20.3% to $1.10 after climbing around 42% on Wednesday.
- Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) fell 20.2% to $18.10.
- Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) dropped 20.2% to $15.66 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) fell 20% to $1.36 after gaining around 84% on Wednesday.
- Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) fell 17.5% to $ 35.72.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) dipped 17.2% to $47.20.
- The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXYN) dropped 17.1% to $3.10 as the company posted a wider quarterly loss.
- MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) fell 16.7% to $2.0501. MoneyLion posted a Q4 adjusted net loss of $33.999 million.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) dipped 16.6% to $52.04 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 16.3% to $7.55. Baozun reported a fourth-quarter FY21 revenue decline of 5.2% year-on-year to $497.9 million.
- The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCO) dropped 15.3% to $8.89 following Q4 results.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) shares fell 14.5% to $10.66 after climbing 30% on Wednesday.
- Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ: BASE) dipped 14.1% to $15.95 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) fell 12.7% to $17.61.
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) fell 10.5% to $2.2250. Direct Digital climbed 107% on Wednesday Benchmark initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.
- Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ: API) fell 8.4% to $10.20 after climbing 14% on Wednesday.
