Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 11:59am   Comments
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday

 

 

On Monday, 71 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Noteable 52-Week Lows:

  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) was the biggest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC)'s stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 32.64% to reach a new 52-week low.
  • Southport Acquisition (NYSE:PORT)'s stock showed potential to rebound, rebounding up 0.0% after reaching a new 52-week low.

The following stocks achieved new 52-week lows on Monday:

  • 3M (NYSE:MMM) shares reached a new 52-week low of $160.04 on Monday morning, moving up 0.08%.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) shares set a new yearly low of $160.80 this morning. The stock was down 3.14% on the session.
  • Clorox (NYSE:CLX) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $138.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.57%.
  • Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares set a new yearly low of $43.96 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $75.24. Shares traded up 2.2%.
  • Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $17.06.
  • Maximus (NYSE:MMS) shares fell to $73.85 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 1.41%.
  • Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) shares fell to $83.71 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 1.21%.
  • UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) shares fell to $179.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 0.83%.
  • FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) shares set a new yearly low of $19.35 this morning. The stock was down 4.14% on the session.
  • Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares fell to $9.13 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 3.65%.
  • Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $39.13. Shares traded down 0.15%.
  • Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) shares hit a yearly low of $33.70. The stock was up 0.67% on the session.
  • Stepan (NYSE:SCL) stock hit $104.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 0.22%.
  • Nuveen California Quality (NYSE:NAC) shares hit a yearly low of $14.14. The stock was up 0.14% on the session.
  • ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) stock hit $11.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 0.51%.
  • Cerence (NASDAQ:CRNC) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $40.11. Shares traded down 32.64%.
  • ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $105.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
  • BlackRock Taxable (NYSE:BBN) shares were down 1.37% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $22.67.
  • Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) stock hit $31.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 1.21%.
  • Nuveen New York AMT-Free (NYSE:NRK) stock set a new 52-week low of $12.94 on Monday, moving up 0.62%.
  • WW International (NASDAQ:WW) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $11.62. Shares traded down 5.26%.
  • Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $20.90 and moving down 0.45%.
  • Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) shares set a new yearly low of $15.65 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% on the session.
  • MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) shares were down 0.63% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $12.38.
  • UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) shares reached a new 52-week low of $4.16 on Monday morning, moving down 2.21%.
  • Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) shares were down 5.3% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $11.00.
  • Morgan Stanley China (NYSE:CAF) shares reached a new 52-week low of $18.64 on Monday morning, moving down 0.43%.
  • Novus Capital (NYSE:NXU) shares moved down 4.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week low of $9.55, drifting down 4.01%.
  • Genesis Growth Tech (NASDAQ:GGAA) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.88 and moving up 0.05%.
  • Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) stock drifted down 0.87% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $15.76.
  • Electric Last Mile Solns (NASDAQ:ELMS) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $2.20 and moving down 0.66%.
  • Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $9.06. Shares traded up 0.1%.
  • Nuveen Select Tax Free (NYSE:NXP) shares reached a new 52-week low of $14.96 on Monday morning, moving up 0.11%.
  • Southport Acquisition (NYSE:PORT) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $9.82 and moving 0.0% (flat).
  • Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) stock hit $3.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 3.92%.
  • Invesco Bond (NYSE:VBF) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $18.23 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.05%.
  • Insight Select Income (NYSE:INSI) shares set a new 52-week low of $18.57. The stock traded up 0.05%.
  • Finance of America (NYSE:FOA) shares set a new 52-week low of $3.19. The stock traded down 1.85%.
  • NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) shares set a new 52-week low of $6.75. The stock traded up 3.33%.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares were down 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.67.
  • Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares were down 8.85% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $2.03.
  • Nuveen Preferred (NYSE:JPT) shares made a new 52-week low of $23.59 on Monday. The stock was down 0.13% for the day.
  • Western Asset Premier (NYSE:WEA) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $12.82. Shares traded down 0.04%.
  • Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) stock achieved a new 52-week low on Monday morning, hitting $4.20 and moving down 0.71%.
  • Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) stock drifted down 1.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $2.50.
  • Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.18. The stock traded down 2.06%.
  • Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) shares fell to $3.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of up 0.29%.
  • Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) stock hit $2.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of up 2.39%.
  • Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) shares fell to $4.77 on Monday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 7.21%.
  • Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) stock hit $2.40 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week low for a change of down 5.45%.
  • Lifevantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) stock hit a new 52-week low of $4.63. The stock was down 4.47% on the session.
  • NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $2.54 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.76%.
  • cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.92. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.
  • Williams Industrial (AMEX:WLMS) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $1.61 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 7.78%.
  • FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) stock drifted down 0.45% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $1.65.
  • FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) stock dropped to a yearly low on Monday of $0.80. Shares traded down 0.12%.
  • Maris Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) shares made a new 52-week low of $2.32 on Monday. The stock was down 11.73% for the day.
  • OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares were down 2.0% for the day, having made a 52-week low of $0.42.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need! And for even more up-to-date info on 52-week lows and highs, check out Benzinga Pro. This cutting-edge market research platform alerts traders of which stocks are trading near their 52-week highs and lows each morning - and delivers lots of other actionable data. Learn more here.

 

