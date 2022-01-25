65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) shares surged 59.7% to close at $4.79 on Monday after the company said it would merge with Enerflex to create a premier integrated global provider of energy infrastructure.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) gained 38.7% to settle at $1.72 after the company announced the development of a robust non-fungible token gamification loyalty program, with plans to release it in 2022 as the company prepares for the launch of its Ghost Kitchen food brands.
- Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) climbed 36% to settle at $63.71 following media reports suggesting multiple funds are interested in acquiring the company.
- BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBD) shares rose 27.6% to close at $3.10 after declining around 12% on Friday.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) gained 27% to settle at $20.70. Greenwich LifeSciences will implement stock repurchase program for up to $10 million.
- Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE: SG) rose 23.3% to close at $30.28.
- Gelesis Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GLS) gained 22.4% to close at $6.62.
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDS) surged 21.3% to close at $1.94.
- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) jumped 20.1% to settle at $9.49. Atlas Technical Consultants recently secured a $5 million contract to provide environmental services to ConocoPhillips.
- Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM) gained 19.5% to close at $9.27. Immunome recently announced it received a clinical hold letter from the FDA in response to its recently submitted IND requesting further information.
- Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) jumped 19.1% to settle at $6.66.
- Macy's, Inc. (NYSE: M) jumped 18% to settle at $27.07 amid media reports that several funds are interested in acquiring Kohl's.
- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV) gained 16.7% to close at $1.33.
- Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) gained 16.4% to close at $157.90. JP Morgan maintained Carvana with a Neutral and lowered the price target from $260 to $165.
- Dillard's, Inc. (NYSE: DDS) rose 14.7% to close at $265.32 amid media reports that several funds may be interested in acquiring Kohl's.
- The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) surged 14.4% to settle at $38.15 in sympathy with Kohl's, which gained after several funds showed interested in acquiring the company.
- G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) gained 14.3% to close at $4.95.
- Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE) rose 13.7% to settle at $31.71. Adtalem Global Education agreed to sell its Financial Services segment, including ACAMS (Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists) and Becker Professional Education and OnCourse Learning, to a consortium of Wendel Group and Colibri Group in an all-cash transaction for $1 billion.
- Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDH) gained 13.7% to close at $1.33.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) jumped 13.2% to settle at $0.6565.
- BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BDSI) gained 9.8% to close at $3.69. HC Wainwright & Co. recently maintained BioDelivery Sciences Intl with a Neutral and raised the price target from $4 to $4.5.
- Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) rose 8.6% to close at $53.54. Trian Fund Management LP, the activist hedge fund run by Nelson Peltz, built a stake in Unilever, the Financial Times reported.
- Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: VOD) shares rose 6.8% to close at $16.90 after Reuters reported that the company and Iliad are in talks to combine Italian units.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big insider trading in stocks
Losers
- Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: TKLF) shares dipped 84.1% to close at $4.69 on Monday as stocks continued to sell off in anticipation of Fed policy tightening in 2022.
- ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) shares fell 54.9% to close at $0.7850 after dipping 28% on Friday.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) shares dipped 52.7% to close at $0.6580 after jumping 55% on Friday.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) tumbled 39.3% to close at $2.38. Wrap Technologies said its CEO Tom Smith will step down.
- CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ: CFV) shares fell 29.2% to settle at $8.73 after jumping 30% on Friday.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) shares declined 23.8% to settle at $3.23. The FDA issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) to Pfizer and OPKO Health's somatrogon.
- AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: ANPC) fell 23.1% to close at $0.80.
- Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) dipped 22.6% to settle at $21.50.
- GBS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBS) fell 21.1% to close at $1.16.
- TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ: TC) declined 19.8% to close at $2.02. The company recently posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss.
- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) dropped 19.2% to close at $1.89. Laidlaw & Co., last week, initiated coverage on Cingulate with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $8.5.
- Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) tumbled 19.2% to close at $2.66.
- Revelation Biosciences raised $7.76 million in equity financing.
- Conformis, Inc (NASDAQ: CFMS) fell 19.1% to close at $0.6295.
- Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT) dipped 18.5% to close at $0.9861.
- Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) dropped 18.1% to close at $3.12.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) fell 17.9% to close at $6.80.
- Hour Loop, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOUR) fell 17.6% to close at $3.42 as stocks continued to sell off in anticipation of Fed policy tightening in 2022.
- Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSE: DSS) dipped 17.4% to settle at $0.3810. DSS recently entered a stock purchase agreement with its shareholder Alset EHome International Inc. (AEI), which owns 15.24% of its outstanding shares.
- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNO) dropped 17.1% to close at $0.3093. Soleno Therapeutics said that on January 20, 2022, the Company received official meeting minutes from the Type C meeting with the FDA's Division of Psychiatry.
- Cyngn Inc. (NASDAQ: CYN) declined 16% to settle at $2.47.
- AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: HKIB) shares fell 15.7% to settle at $4.30 in sympathy with the overall market as stocks continue to sell off in anticipation of Fed policy tightening in 2022.
- Amesite Inc. (NASDAQ: AMST) fell 15.7% to settle at $0.86 after dipping 22% on Friday. Amesite recently announced a partnership with Cathie Wood's Innovation Foundation.
- Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ: SEED) fell 15.7% to close at $5.22.
- Bone Biologics Corporation (NASDAQ: BBLG) fell 15.2% to close at $2.40.
- TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ: TROO) fell 14.8% to close at $5.05 on a continued market sell-off.
- Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NASDAQ: AIH) fell 14% to settle at $3.20.
- NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NRSN) declined 13.6% to close at $2.03.
- JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: LLL) fell 13.4% to settle at $1.61.
- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HOLI) shares fell 13.3% to close at $12.80. Buyer consortium led by Recco Control Technology Pte Ltd and Dazheng Group (Hong Kong) Investment Holdings Company Limited disclosed submitting a non-binding proposal to acquire Hollysys Automation Technologies in an all-cash transaction.
- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) fell 12.5% to close at $1.82.
- A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) dropped 12.2% to close at $6.34. Benchmark, last week, initiated coverage on A2Z Smart Technologies with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $18.
- Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO) fell 12% to close at $4.31.
- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) fell 11.5% to close at $5.94.
- Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ: FUV) fell 10.4% to close at $5.71 amid a continued market selloff as concerns over Fed policy tightening continue to pressure growth sectors.
- The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAR) dropped 9.9% to close at $10.35. EF Hutton initiated coverage on Glimpse Group with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $14.
- WeWork Inc. (NYSE: WE) fell 9.8% to close at $7.98.
- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL) fell 9.4% to close at $4.02.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) dropped 9.2% to close at $6.50.
- Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT) dropped 9.2% to close at $17.62 on a continued market sell-off.
- Mechel PAO (NYSE: MTL) shares fell 8.7% to close at $2.62.
- BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ: BTCS) fell 7.1% to close at $4.59.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) fell 5.8% to close at $100.15 as stocks continued to sell off in anticipation of Fed policy tightening in 2022.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Small Cap Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas